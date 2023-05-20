808 Eating House is an affordable new Southeast Asian concept in Joo Chiat

There's no denying the allure of fine dining, but there's something truly magical about a communal meal, where the table is laden with generous servings, laughter rings out, and the concept of the "paiseh piece" simply doesn't exist. If you're seeking a no frills casual dining experience for a meal with your loved ones, look no further than 808 Eating House.

This new addition to Singapore's food scene in the buzzing enclave of Joo Chiat Road, offers familiar yet novel interpretations inspired by Southeast Asian cuisine and regional produce.

This down-to-earth, welcoming restaurant is the newest venture from the emerging F&B group, The Fillmore Collective. At the helm is the youthful Singaporean Chef Eugene Chee, who has honed his skills working at Michelin-starred restaurants Atelier Crenn and Bar Crenn in San Francisco. Chef Chee's vision for 808 Eating House is a departure from the typical fine dining environment, instead fostering a dynamic and cosy ambiance filled with familiar, pleasing flavours. Here's what's on the menu!

PHOTO: City Nomads

Our gourmet journey kicked off on a high note with the Duck Fat Financiers ($10), one of our favourite dishes from the menu. Contrary to our expectations of a more robust and gamey taste, we were greeted by a creamy and salty chicken liver mousse, balanced against beautifully-buttery bakes, subtle hints of rendered duck fat and a touch of bright orange zest to temper the meatiness.

In contrast, the Seasonal Oysters ($8/piece) fell slightly short with their overly briny taste, although the tangy Green Papaya sauerkraut and the unique numbing sensation from the Sichuan chilli oil added a refreshing twist to the mix.

Another surprise was the You Mai Chai ($12), an underrated gem tossed with pandan oil, honey and mustard dressing, prawn, and coconut floss. This dish offered a refreshing and slightly tangy bite, with a pleasant interplay of textures from the crunchy Chinese lettuce and coconut flakes.

The subtle pandan oil added a hint of sweetness and earthiness. The Crispy Baby Squid ($16) is a crowd-favourite at 808 Eating House, and it's easy to see why. Each bite of this irresistible treat reveals a crispy yet tender batter enveloping chewy squid, Togarashi, and a salty creamy black ink aioli.

PHOTO: Instagram/808 Eating House

Moving on to mains, you simply can't miss the Buah Keluak Pork Belly ($26) and the Barramundi ($28). The former is a delicious indulgence featuring rich, fatty pork belly slow-braised for 12 hours in buah keluak and served with coconut serundeng, ginger flower and achar pickles.

The Barramundi, on the other hand, is a unique take on the classic dish, enhanced with garam masala pumpkin purée, pumpkin relish, bok choy, shellfish broth, and curry leaf oil. The result is a perfectly crispy skin and tender fish immersed in a fragrant and luscious broth.

For a sweet trip down memory lane, the 808 Eating House's Ice Cream Sandwich ($12) is a must-try, featuring a subtly sweet black sesame parfait, coconut caramel, mushroom crumble, and mint. But the star of our dessert experience was the Peanut In A Cup ($5), a sweet, creamy, and nutty delight reminiscent of a traditional bowl of local peanut soup.

808 Eating House is located at 153 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, Singapore 427431, +65 8946 8089. Open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm-3pm, 6pm to 11pm. Closed on Monday.

ALSO READ: Best happy hours in Singapore: Where to go for cheaper cocktails, beers and bar bites

This article was first published in City Nomads.