Best Happy Hours in Singapore: Where to go for cheaper cocktails, beers and bar bites

Nothing like a refreshing round of cocktails and beers to celebrate the end of the work day. Whether you're heading down to your favourite pub with the colleagues or clinking glasses with your pals, happy hour never fails to keep the good vibes going.

For super affordable sippers and deals worth snagging, here are the best happy hours in Singapore:

Sugarhall

Conveniently located in Singapore's Central Business District near Raffles Place MRT, Sugarhall is a hidden gem that we can't appreciate enough.

The rum-focused cocktail pub with a rustic and vintage interior sits just above its elegant sister restaurant Rosemead.

An evening here calls for excellently curated list of cocktails and an approachable yet elevated grub menu. From $12, Happy Hour here warrants a flavourful Plum Daiquiri, or the unique Olive Negroni. Refuel with the likes of Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($22), and Pork Banger & Bun ($22).

Sugarhall is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704, +65 98150246. Happy Hour runs daily 5:30pm-8pm.

Sque Rotisserie & Alehouse

Offering one of the largest selections of draught beers in Singapore, Sque is perfect for beer punters. The riverside spot boasts stunning views of Singapore's bumboats and skyline.

Bring a friend or treat yourself to the brand's 1-for-1 Happy Hour Around The World (11:30am-8:30pm) as you sip on American Kona Big Wave Golden Ale ($12.95 for 250ml, $19.50 for 450ml), or European favourites like Stella Artois Euro Pale Lager ($13 for 330ml, $18.50 for 500ml).

The 1-for-1 is also applies to cocktails like Singapore Sling ($21.50), and Aperol Spritz ($21.50). From 8:30pm, draught beer, house wines, spirits, and selected cocktails go for $14.50 each.

Sque Rotisserie & Alehouse is located at 6 Eu Tong Sen St, #01-70 The Central, Singapore 059817. The 1-for-1 Happy Hour Around The World runs 11:30am-8:30pm.

Atrium Bar 317

Relax and unwind after a long day at the snazzy Atrium Bar 317. Indulge in refreshing beverages and tasty grub amidst elegant interiors as while enjoying live sports screenings and live band performances.

Happy Hour runs 4pm to 7pm daily here with house pour wines, beers, and spirits at just $10++ each, in addition to cocktails like Spicy Basil Gin Gin Mule ($18++) and floral The English Garden ($20++).

Hungry? Chow down on addictive Fried Spiced Potato Wedges, Chicken Gyoza, pizzas or dim sum such as Steamed Pork Ribs with Garlic ($10++) and Radish Cake with Beansprouts in X.O. Sauce ($10++).

Atrium Bar 317 is located at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s lobby, 317 Outram Rd, Singapore 169075. Happy Hour runs daily 4pm-7pm.

Druggists

If you're crazy about craft beers and Asian spirits, Druggists is the place for you. Located in the up-and-coming Tyrwhitt Road, the casual spot is a fuss-free location to unwind and have a good time.

On the menu you'll find a rotating roster of 23 craft beers like Magic Rock Brewing's Salty Kiss, and Vocation Brewery's Naughty and Nice - Coconut Milk Chocolate Imperial Stout, as well as nibbles, hearty burgers and tacos.

Happy Hour Promos on selected craft beers and cocktails are priced at $10 and $11 respectively. To pair, enjoy mouth-watering wings at just $8.

Druggist is located at 119 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207547. Happy Hour runs Mon-Thu 4pm-6pm.

Nomi Dining Bar

For folks that rather nurse cups of sake instead, Nomi Dining Bar by Nozomi features a collection of artisanal sakes from small and private breweries across Japan.

The drinking den releases weekly Happy Hour sake menus and feature about 15-20 different sakes for imbibers to try including.

With over 300 sake labels available on its list, and over 80 different sake's available by the glass, you'll surely find something here that tickles your fancy.

The Cherry on top? The '1 For 1 Sake By The Glass' that keeps the party going. Your beer-loving friends can also tag along and pounce on 'Buy 2 Get 1 Free' draft beer deals on the refreshing Asahi Super Dry (from $9++) and Asahi Black (from $10++).

Nomi Dining Bar is located at 583 Orchard Rd, Forum The Shopping Mall, #B1-39, Singapore 238884, p. +65 8125 9321. Happy Hour runs Mon-Sat 5pm-7pm.

1826

A wallet and Instagram friendly spot, 1826 at Boat Quay is a scenic eatery adorned with botanicals and elevated interiors.

An effortless blend of East meets West, expect a focus on local Peranakan classics, and contemporary favourites.

Popular munchies include the Pepper Calamari Nibbles ($17), and Cheesy Pork Skewers ($16). Don't miss out on their $9 Happy Hour featuring beers, curated spirits, and locally-roasted coffee.

Cool down with the pilsner lager It's My Life, with bright and lush characteristics, as well as the robust oatmeal dry stout Black Humour with hints of roasted coffee.

1826 is located at 33/34 Boat Quay, Singapore 049822. Happy Hour runs Mon-Fri 11:30am-8pm, and Sat-Sun all day.

Quaich Bar Wanderlust

Escape the hustle at Quaich Bar Wanderlust. Fashioned as a globe-trotting lounge, take your tastebuds on a ride to all corners of the world.

In the bar's Happy Hour programme, nurse signature cocktails while you bite into international dishes like Mala Pork Belly ($16), and Pocket Beef Burger ($23) and Fried Oysters ($18). Priced at $18, expect tipples like a reimagined rose-tinged Aperol Spritz, and a nutty twist on a Mojito.

Alternatively, whisky lovers can take respite in sips of Tomatin 12 years or Tomintoul 10 years (from $15 onwards). With every drink purchase, you can slurp up a pair of Hyogo oysters at just $3.90.

Quaich Bar Wanderlust is located at 80 Middle Rd, Level 1 InterContinental Hotel, Singapore 188966. Happy Hour runs Mon-Fri 5pm-7:30pm.

Jigger & Pony

Awarded Best Bar in Asia at the World's 50 Best Bars 2022, Jigger & Pony has been keeping imbibers like us satisfied for more than a decade.

The brand has just released their new IDENTITY menu featuring the likes of Ugly Tomatoes ($28++).

Want to get a taste of their cocktail craftsmanship without breaking the bank?

Their Happy Hour menu sees boozy tipples going for just $19++, sporting the classic Negroni, Yuzu Whisky Sour and Pear & Hops. Wine-lovers can also enjoy house pours at $14++ per glass. To go along, order up comforting bar grub like the creamy and vegetarian-friendly Chilli Mac & Cheese ($18).

Jigger & Pony is located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539. Happy Hour runs Tue-Sun 6pm-7:30pm.

Employees Only

The uber classy and chic Employees Only has quickly garnered a devoted following of frequenting imbibers.

Alluding a speakeasy vibe, the restaurant-bar sits behind a fortune teller's lair which reveals the elevated back dining room.

At Aperitivo Hour, get your favourite cocktails at $10++, curated with house pour spirits including gin, vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey, and scotch. Highlights include the Old Cuban and Hanky Panky. Soak up the booze with Truffled Grilled Cheese Bites ($16), and Hand-Cut Steak Tartare ($29).

Employees Only is located at 112 Amoy St, Singapore 069932. Aperitivo Hour runs Sun-Thurs 5pm-7pm.

The Elephant Room

Inspired by the culture, and history of Singapore's Little India, The Elephant Room brings the untold stories of the neighbourhood to our plates - from sourcing ingredients at Tekka Market, to aprons sewed with leftover sarees and experimental infusions.

Heading in for Happy Hour? Relish in the energising and velvety Espresso Martini, and the Milk Punch, a boozy take on the Indian Chaas, with bourbon and chaat masala at $20.

For food, the rich and colourful Chickpea Chaat Salad ($18) and Indian Fried Chicken Burger ($25) are bound to satisfy.

The Elephant Room is located at 20A Teck Lim Rd, Singapore 088391. Happy Hour runs daily 5pm-8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.