850 free pairs of movie tickets! Shaw celebrates Balestier outlet reopening on March 30 with freebies

Movie junkies, you'd be pleased to know that Shaw Theatres Balestier is back in business after a three-and-a-half-year facelift.

Ahead of its official opening on March 30, the newly refurbished theatre will hold an open house from March 27 to 29 with 850 free movie tickets up for grabs.

Who doesn't love free stuff?

There will be 350 pairs of tickets up for grabs next Monday (March 27) and Tuesday (March 28). On Wednesday (March 29), the remaining 150 pairs of tickets will be given out.

The box office will open at 10am, and each patron is entitled to one pair of tickets.

Also, it's worth noting that the tickets for the first two days are valid only for movies screening on the same day from 11am to 8.30pm in the four premium Lumiere and six regular halls.

On the last day, the tickets will be for movie screenings from 11am to 3pm in the aforementioned halls.

As for the movie titles, DC League of Super-pets, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, Elvis and more will be screened.

New design and more first-class movie halls

The new theatre pays tribute to its culturally rich Balestier neighbourhood.

Step into the cinema hall and you will notice grilles, red bricks and particle boards carefully assembled to reflect a modern retro style.

Did you know Shaw Theatres Balestier is the only cinema in Singapore that has the most number of premium halls? Pretty swanky, if you ask us.

In total, there are six regular halls, four Lumiere halls and one Dreamers hall. The Dreamers hall will open at a later date.

PHOTO: Shaw Theatres

The Lumiere halls feature plush seatings that can be reclined, superior sound system, USB charging ports and foldable armrests for the twin seats – perfect for movie dates.

The Dreamers theatre hall is suited for the entire family as it will screen family-friendly movies throughout the year.

The space comes with soft lighting so the little ones can see where they are going. Plus, the volume in this hall is reduced for a pleasant movie experience.

ALSO READ: Outdoor cinemas in Singapore: Big screens, sunsets and an experience to remember

Shaw Theatres Balestier is located at Shaw Plaza, 360 Balestier Road.

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne