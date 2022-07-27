Outdoor cinemas in Singapore: Big screens, sunsets and an experience to remember

Having crawled out of a heinous pandemic, it's needless to say we're craving some hardcore entertainment right now. The entertainment industry is also pulling out all the stops this year to bring us some heart-pumping experiences. One reoccurring theme we've noticed is the movie magic is done bigger, better, and a little different from what we're used to. Kick things up a notch on your movie night experience with outdoor cinemas in Singapore.

Movies By The Beach

PHOTO: Sentosa

What's better than a movie outdoors? A free movie by the beach, of course. Movie date nights just got a little more romantic thanks to Movies By The Beach at Sentosa. From now till Sept 23, head down to Siloso beach on selected Fridays to enjoy a big screen movie, whilst soaking in the sea breeze and the twinkling stars.

Immerse in popular favourites, classics and Hollywood blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean, Gone In Sixty Seconds, The Italian Job and more, alongside munchies and drinks from Southside. Think Neo-Neapolitan style seasonal pizzas by 4am, French fare from 5 by Sans-Façon, and craft beer.

For more information and schedule, click here. Movie Screenings will begin at 7.30pm at Southside, 80 Siloso Road, Singapore 098969 (next to Siloso Point Cable Car Station). Limited seats are available, and outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Films At The Fort

PHOTO: Films At The Fort

Singapore's premier open-air cinema event, Films At The Fort is back this August. By the same creators as the tropical Hendrick's Sunset Cinema, the film programme of their eighth edition will not disappoint either, with a curated list of award-winning new releases, festival hits and classics.

Titles to entertain, challenge and inspire include The Survivor, a true story of Harry Haft, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp where he had to box fellow inmates to survive, and Licorice Pizza, a comedy-drama film navigating the ups and downs of the first love in the 1970s.

More than just your ordinary movie, here you can also enjoy gourmet food and fine wines at this picnic-style event.

For more information and schedules, click here. Movie Screenings will begin at 7.45pm at Fort Canning Green (within Fort Canning Park), River Valley Road, Singapore 179037. Tickets are priced at $36.80++ per pax.

Cinewav

PHOTO: Cinewav

Do you know what sucks? Missing out on important dialogue because someone behind you was chewing too loudly or the couple next to you won't stop talking. In a clever 'silent cinema' solution, Cinewav lets you relish your movie experience by keeping your movie audio just to you and your earbuds.

Simply download the Cinewav app on your device, and search for your next big screen event.

With most of them screened at Marina at Keppel Bay, open up to a line-up including The Martian, Jumanji, Little Women and more. The cherry on top? the gorgeous backdrop of the paddle-pop sunset and the glimmering skyscrapers! Bring your furkids along too, if you like.

For more information and schedules, click here. Movie Screenings will begin at 8pm at Marina at Keppel Bay, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 098382. Tickets are priced at $35 per pax. Download the Cinewav app on Google Play, Apple Store and Huawei app gallery.

Drive-in Movie Screening @ Downtown East

The only drive-in movie experience in Singapore, Downtown East's latest ongoing series screens flicks through a high-definition 488 inch-wide screen that you can catch in the comfort of your car.

Double up your classic American experience as you nibble on movie snacks like Egg Truffle Mayo Croissants and drinks from Buey Tahan See-Food (included in your bundle). The next screening scheduled for July 30 2022 brings up Ryan Reynolds's 2021 hit Free Guy. If you miss this one, keep an eye out on their events page for more in the future.

For more information and schedules, click here. The Free Guy movie screening will begin at 7.30 pm at Downtown East Begonia Open-air Carpark, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore, 519599. Tickets are priced at $33.92 per car.

ALSO READ: Under the stars: Films At The Fort returns this August after 3-year break

This article was first published in City Nomads.