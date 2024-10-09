88% of Gen Z workers in Singapore prefer hybrid work, flexibility influences their career choices: Study

If Gen Zs could have it their way, the choice of workspace need not always be in an office setting.

A recent study by global workspace provider International Workplace Group (IWG) found that young professionals in Singapore have an overwhelming preference for a hybrid work model.

Of those surveyed, 88 per cent of Gen Z workers mentioned they favour hybrid work over commuting to an office daily.

The study was conducted in July this year and had more than 1,000 full-time workers in Singapore aged 18 to 29 participating in it.

While it is clear that working in an office daily isn't a popular option among this generation, their pursuit of flexibility and autonomy does not mar their desire for productivity.

It isn't a case of Gen Zs simply not wanting to head to the office for work.

More than three in five workers (61 per cent) surveyed said that two to three days a week at the company headquarters is the optimal number to maximise productivity.

Making career choices

Shifts in attitudes and preferences shape life decisions, and for Gen Zs, hybrid work is more than just a passing trend.

It can shape career decisions and, ultimately, career trajectories with results from the survey revealing that the availability of hybrid work options "significantly influences" Gen Z workers' decisions to pursue job opportunities (71 per cent), accept job offers (72 per cent), and stay in their current positions (72 per cent).

With such heightened expectations for work-life balance, an employer's ability to adapt to said preferences becomes a vital strategy to attract and retain young talent, the study mentioned.

Gen Zs surveyed who work a hybrid model reported benefits such as enhanced work-life balance (34 per cent), flexibility in working hours (32 per cent), and an increase in personal savings (31 per cent).

An insightful data point to note is that 77 per cent of hybrid workers express satisfaction in their jobs, compared to 60 per cent for five-days-a-week office folks.

What makes them leave?

Diving deeper into the survey reveals some push factors that have prompted Gen Z workers to leave their jobs.

The most common reasons for leaving include a lack of work-life balance (39%), concerns over mental (34%) and physical well-being (32%), and the frustration with long, crowded commutes (28%).

Such insights are echoed in other recent findings, with a 2024 Randstad study revealing that almost half of all workers (49%) in Singapore would leave jobs that required them to work in the office more often, with the Gen Z demographic most likely (69%) to feel this way.

The Randstad study also shows that Gen Z workers would not accept jobs that are too inflexible regarding working hours (68%) and location (61%).

Singaporeans prefer FWA

Flexible work arrangements (FWA) have become a norm in Singapore over the years.

Based on data from the Ministry of Manpower, only three per cent of private sector employees offered some form of FWA in 2000.

This number has risen substantially since then, with roughly seven in 10 establishments offering at least one scheduled FWA in 2023.

A recent AsiaOne survey on 1,044 employed participants found that 51 per cent agreed that their company provided them with the flexibility and autonomy to balance work deliverables with individual life needs.

Fifty-seven per cent also felt that the benefits from FWA outweigh the negative aspects for workers.

Similar to the findings from IWG's study, better work-life balance and fewer daily commutes to work were listed as the main benefits.

