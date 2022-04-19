9 affordable Japanese buffets in Singapore under $46++

If you're hankering for the likes of sashimi, sushi, shabu-shabu, teppanyaki and other Japanese delights sans a hefty price tag, read on for a list of affordable Japanese buffet spots worth adding to your list.

Kushi Japanese Dining

Come here for the a la carte buffet, with the Classic Buffet priced the most affordably at $45.80++ for lunch and $49.80++ for dinner.

Get started with appetisers like chawanmushi, wasabi-marinate octopus, tuna slices and sliced pork belly. Six types of sashimi are on the menu, from snapper to tuna, salmon, octopus and swordfish, alongside a variety of sushi and handrolls.

Just pace yourself, because there's kushiyaki (meat and vegetable skewers), tempura, agemono (fried items) and yakimono (grilled meats) and more to feast on.

Price: From $45.80++ (adult) and $26.80++ (child) for lunch. From $49.80++ (adult) and $29.80++ (child) for dinner.

Kushi Japanese Dining is at 263 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574390. Visit its website for more information.

Kiseki

You'd likely have heard of Kiseki, which is a crowd-favourite thanks to a smorgasbord of over 200 delectable Japanese buffet items.

Its venue at Orchard Central offers views of the cityscape while you load up on the likes of sashimi, yakitori (skewers), nabemono (hot pot items), assorted tempura and Japanese-Western pastas and pizzas. If you have room, there are also dessert options like mochi, tofu cheesecake and chocolate fondue.

Price: From $26.80++ (adult) and $12.80++ (child) for lunch (Monday to Friday).

Kiseki is at #08-01/02/03, Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896. Visit its website for a full list of prices, more information or to make your reservation.

Irodori Japanese Restaurant

PHOTO: Irodori Japanese Restaurant

This a la carte buffet restaurant sporting traditional Japanese decor boasts fresh seafood and ingredients imported from locations like Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Europe.

Hungry diners can can look forward to an endless flow of sashimi including maguro (bluefin tuna), octopus, swordfish and hamachi (yellowtail), as well as yakimono (grilled dishes), sushi, tempura, and teppanyaki.

Price: $39.80++ (adult); $24.80++ (child, below the age of 10).

Irodori Japanese Restaurant is at #03-01, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview, 82 Havelock Road, Singapore 169629.

Suki-ya

If rainy days have you dreaming of warm and comforting hot pot, make your way to Suki-ya.

It's got various soup bases, including its signature sukiyaki and shabu shabu, as well as a rich Tonyu Miso broth and the Kimuchi, that you can dip thinly sliced beef short plate, beef cube rolls, chicken, and pork in. Other menu items include salmon, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, vegetables, and noodles.

Price: From $19.90++ (adult) and $15.90++ (child) for lunch, and $25.90++ (adult) and $18.90++ (child) for dinner.

Suki-ya is at various locations including Bugis+, Heartland Mall and Kallang Wave Mall. Visit its website for more information or to make your reservation.

Wagyu More

Another shabu-shabu spot with an affordable price tag is Wagyu More — the Standard Buffet will fill your belly with the likes of free-flow chicken, pork, meatballs and drinks at just $23.90++ for lunch. For more premium cuts of meat, you can go for the Premium Buffet, priced from $36.90++.

As its name suggests, prominence is given to wagyu beef here, with the Australian Wagyu Buffet priced at $46.90++ per person, and the luxurious Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef Buffet at $118.90++, which gets you all-you-can-eat A5 wagyu from the Saga prefecture in Japan.

All of which can be dipped into your soup base of choice — and you have 10 to choose from, including Sukiyaki, Pork Bone, Kombu, Collagen Chicken and Mala.

Price: From $23.90++ (lunch) and $29.90++ (dinner) for the Standard Buffet.

Wagyu More is at #02-47/48, Bugis Junction 200 Victoria St, Singapore, Singapore 188021. Visit its Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.

Rocku Yakiniku

Meat lovers, Rocku Yakiniku has the fix you crave. The yakiniku (Japanese grilled meat) restaurant dishes up a buffet menu from $28.90++ for lunch.

From beef short plate to chuck roll, sirloin and the signature marinated pork belly you can cook over a charcoal grill, to options like smoked duck, garlic fried rice, chicken karaage as well as an assortment of tempura dishes, you'll be leaving with a happy belly.

Or amp it up by going for the Wagyu Buffet, though this will be pricier at $41.90++ for lunch and $44.90++ for dinner (additional $3 for weekends and public holidays). Options include Australian Wagyu short ribs and oysterblade, kimchi dashi pork jowl, various sashimi, tiger prawns, mussels and scallops.

Price: From $28.90++ for lunch and $31.90++ for dinner.

Rocku Yakiniku is at #04-06, Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, Singapore 188067. Visit its website for more information.

Shabu Sai

PHOTO: Facebook/Shabu Sai

Another shabu shabu joint to hit up with affordable prices: Shabu Sai.

The restaurant chain offers several broths for you to choose from, as well as monthly specials. The selection is pretty extensive too, with the house special pork or beef in bamboo, thin slivers of beef, pork and chicken, and plenty of greens alongside other hot pot staples.

You'll also find a dipping sauce bar, from which you can DIY your own.

Its regular buffet starts at $16.99++ for lunch, but if you're up for the addition of premium beef, check out the Wagyu Beef Buffet at $36.99++.

Price: From $16.99++ for lunch (Mon - Fri) and from $23.99++ for dinner (Monday to Thursday).

Shabu Sai is at various locations including Orchard Central, Causeway Point, Nex, Tampines 1 and Suntec City Mall. Visit its Facebook page for more information or to make your reservation.

Shaburi and Kintan Buffet

West-siders, this halal-certified Japanese buffet spot is where to hit up for both yakiniku and shabu shabu.

With its regular buffet (from $27.80++) boasting 21 items, you can expect to be treated to yaki shabu (beef brisket), pork belly and shoulder, as well as cooked food like ramen, udon and assorted tempura.

Want a spread with a little extra? The Kintan Buffet, priced from $36.80++ for a weekday lunch of 42 items, tempts with Angus beef sukiyaki, karubi (boneless short rib), harami (skirt steak), thick-cut bacon and more.

Price: From $27.80++ (adult), $24.80++ (senior) and $9.80++ (child) for a weekday lunch.

Shaburi & Kintan Buffet is at 50 Jurong Gateway Road,#03-11/12, Singapore 608549.

Ikoi

Nestled with Hotel Miramar Singapore, this Japanese establishment woos diners with an a la carte buffet that highlights endless rounds of quality sashimi.

Think salmon, maguro (tuna), hamachi (Japanese amberjack), mekajiki (swordfish), ika (squid) and tako (octopus).

There's also a wide array of sushi, tempura, cold sides, and yakimono as well as curry rice, ramen and udon dishes that'll have you leaving well satiated.

Price: $45++ (adult) and $28++ (child).

Ikoi is at #01-01 Hotel Miramar Singapore, 401 Havelock Road, Singapore 169631.

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.