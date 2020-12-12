9 apps you need when running outdoors

Keep tabs on your running attempts and other workouts with these fitness tracking apps available for download.

We feel you, running outdoors in Singapore can be a dreary affair. Unless you’re fortunate enough to live near Marina Bay where you get amazing views of the city skyline each night (one should be so lucky), running about your HDB estate can get pretty boring.

To help you make hitting the pavements (or any other terrain) in your running shoes a little more enjoyable, we’ve rounded up 10 apps that we’re sure will help.

1. Nike Run Club

Great for those who love the Nike brand, the Nike Run Club is one of two Nike apps currently available in Singapore.

What’s great about the app is that it allows you to set up training plans (in My Coach) and often holds themed challenges in celebration of certain months of the year. Celebrities and professional athletes are sometimes also featured on the app.

The app also tracks your run route and colour codes it in accordance to the speed you’re running at so you know which parts of your run you can improve on.

Each run is then finished off by a word of encouragement from a celebrity or athlete to keep you motivated.

Available for free on the iOS and Android stores.

2. Zombies, Run!

If you haven’t already heard, Zombies, Run! is a story-based app that makes running so much more fun.

Best experienced with headphones, the app guides runners away from hordes of “zombies” through intel delivered on headphones and provides missions as well to truly immerse runners in the fictional post-apocalyptic world.

Like most apps, Zombies, Run! tracks all your basic necessities such as distance ran and allows you to track your workouts on a treadmill as well.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

3. Pacer

Another fun and easy to use app, Pacer comes inclusive of a pedometer so you’re able to use it even when you’re not running.

The app’s user interface is easy to understand and operate — all you really have to do is download it and make sure you take it with you wherever you go.

The app is as easy as it comes so really, if you’re looking for something no frills, this is the best app for you.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

4. Under Armour’s MapMyRun

Under Armour’s offering for the fitness community online expands beyond its My Fitness Pal app. MapMyRun is the brand’s comprehensive fitness tracker that tracks every aspect of a run to deliver more accurate results.

On top of tracking your running distance, the app clocks in your pace, elevation and calories burned so you know how well you’re doing. You can then sync the app with My Fitness Pal to see how you diet and fitness data work together.

Available for free on iOS tand Android stores.

5. Strava

Popular amongst users in the US, Strava is a fitness tracking app that motivates users to work out through friendly competition.

Essentially, the app records your running route and data then compares that data with people that regularly run that same route. You’ll be able to see how well you do in comparison to other people in your neighbourhood.

The app can also sync with a variety of fitness devices including the Fitbit and Apple watch.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

6. Run Coach

Serious runners who want to up their game should consider downloading Run Coach.

The app provides a tailored training approach for runners looking to compete in a marathon or any sort of competition by helping them meet their running goals based on their schedules.

Besides running, the app can also coach you on drills to prevent injuries and keep your reflexes sharp.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

7. RunKeeper

RunKeeper has been around for a long time and continues to be a popular choice among seasoned runners.

The app is generally easy to use and tracks everything from your calories burned to the distance ran. You can also connect to Spotify and apps such as Under Armour’s My Fitness Pal so you’re able to get a vast overview of your health.

You can also share your running accomplishments on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

8. iSmoothRun

Another great app for serious runners, iSmoothRun goes above and beyond when it comes to tracking accurate data for runners to perfect their performance.

With most of the basic tracking necessities covered, the app works to provide custom interval workouts, shoe mileage tracking as well as your heartbeat.

At the end of your training, you’re also able to export your data to track your progress overtime.

Available for $6.98 on iOS only.

9. Pumatrac

The last app on our list is a gorgeously designed monochrome one from sportswear brand Puma.

While it can be used for running, Pumatrac can also track over 30 types of activities. You can also sync your Spotify playlists and other social media accounts with the app. Best of all, it provides you with customised workouts, much like a personal trainer.

One great thing about the app is that it provides insights into your running behaviour so you know how to improve on your runs.

Available for free on iOS and Android stores.

