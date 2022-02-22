9 best Muslim-friendly & halal bakeries in Singapore for croissants, tarts & more

Singapore's home to a deluge of bakeries and patisseries, but if you're on the hunt for halal options, it might take a tad more searching. We've done a little sleuthing for some of the top Muslim-friendly and halal bakeries to get your carb cravings fixed.

Mother Dough Bakery

This Muslim-owned bakery was conceived in 2018 by head baker Naadhira Ismail, who attended The International Culinary Institute in New York City and subsequently honed her skills at different bakeries and restaurants in the city.

You’ll get a variety of bakes each day, from croissants and baguettes to brioche buns, sourdough loaves as well as lemon cream tarts, earl grey chocolate scones, and fruit and savoury vegetable danishes.

Mother Dough Bakery is at 3 Jalan Kledek, Singapore 199259. You can also pre-order here.

Fluff Bakery

Helmed by husband and wife duo Ashraf Alami and Nursyazanna Syaira Mohammad Suhimi, Fluff Bakery has been around since 2012, with the bakery first offering luscious cupcakes in tempting and unique flavours that often sold out in a matter of hours.

Since then, they’ve expanded their arsenal of offerings to include bombolini, tarts, cakes, galettes, and whole cakes like the indulgent Ferrero Rocher Cake and Basque Burnt Cheesecake. But of course, you’ll want to get your hands on their cupcakes, with flavours like Speculoos Smores, Durian Pengat, and Chocolate Malt Fudge Brownie.

Fluff Bakery is at 795 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198763. Visit its website for more information or to order.

Konditori Artisan Bakes

Peer through Konditori’s window at Bussorah Street and you’d be hard-pressed not to head in to check out its mouthwatering display of baked goods, from danishes to tarts, pies and vienoisseries.

The artisanal European bakery is helmed by the same folks behind Swedish cafe Fika (which likely inspired its name — konditori means patisserie in Swedish), so you can expect to find Swedish treats like Daim cake, Princess Cake and kanelbullar (cinnamon buns).

But it’s particularly known for its croissants, which comes in a mouthwatering array of flavours from Red Velvet, Chocolate, Cheese, Salted Caramel Cheesecake and even Satay.

Konditori Artisan Bakes is at 33-34 Bussorah Street, Singapore 199451. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Bvked.Co

If you like your cookies thicc and crispy with a chewy interior, make your way to Bvked.Co.

Admittedly, the cookies are priced from $5 per piece, but Bvked.Co promises their palm-sized morsels are crafted with high-quality ingredients, and the cookie dough has also been aged for days to nail that crunch exterior and gooey centre.

You’ll be pleased with the variety of inventive flavours bearing quirky names, from the Marry Me cookie with Guanaja dark chocolate and Maldon sea salt, the Smores cookie with a melty marshmallow centre, the You-Zu & Me cookie with a touch of citrusy yuzu, and a matcha cookie with dark chocolate too. Or check out the Founder’s Fav that sees a dark chocolate cookie topped with raspberry compote.

Bvked.Co is at 114 Lavender Street CT Hub2, #01-37, Singapore 338729. Visit its website for more or to order.

Maison Sucree

This Muslim-owned French bakery is helmed by executive pastry chef Elzuan Japar, who’s had stints at St Pierre and Brasserie Gavroche as well as head baker Tommy Lin, who was formerly the head baker at Jones the Grocer.

To-orders include the flaky freshly baked croissants, which come in three versions: Almond, Butter and Chocolate, alongside seasonal creations. You’ll also do well get yourself a couple of its buttery tarts too — the tangy lemon meringue and strawberry tarts are crowd favourites — as well as the signature Paris-Brest.

Maison Sucree is at 63B Lengkok Bahru, #01-362, and 298 Balestier Road. Visit its Instagram page for more.

READ ALSO: 9 new heartland cafes for your next cafe-hopping trip

Butter Studio

Got an upcoming birthday, wedding or celebration? Call on Butter Studio for its whimsical themed cakes, cakelets and cupcakes. Think unicorn, mermaid and donut-inspired cakes for a playful spin, or the more elegant Lady Ispahan, Ondeh Ondeh or Salted Caramel Red Velvet cakes for a grown-up celebration. Don’t see anything that tickles your fancy? You can order a customised creation, too.

The halal-certified bakery, which has several outlets, also does bake boxes, delish tarts and Basque burnt cheesecakes.

Butter Studio has multiple outlets including Takashimaya, Bugis Junction, Tampines Mall and Jalan Besar. Visit its website for a list of locations and more information.

Woodlands Sourdough

As you can guess from its name, sourdough bakes are the specialty here, and will find favour with those who prefer a denser and stickier texture.

Sourdough loaves aside, the brownies are also worth getting, with flavours like Rye Hazelnut Almond Brownie and Rye Strawberry Balsamic Brownie. You can also find tea cakes, sourdough buns, and tarts.

Woodlands Sourdough is at 183 Upper Thomson Road, #01-03, Singapore 574332 (Walk-ins from Thursday to Sunday, 8.30am to 3pm).

The French-American Bakery

This Muslim-friendly takeaway store might have opened just last August but has already drawn queues. It’s owned by former At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy pastry instructor Siti Aishah, and doles out exactly what its name suggests — the counter’s loaded with French and American-style confections from the classic pain au chocolate and kouign-amann to fudgy brownies, cookies and loaf cakes.

The creme brulee, torched on the spot, is a crowd-pleaser, as well as the hefty cinnamon bun, which is a best-seller.

The French-American Bakery is at 49 Haji Lane, Singapore 189242. Closed on Mondays.

The Fabulous Baker Boy

After a decade at The Foothills of Fort Canning, The Fabulous Baker Boy relocated last year to Aliwal Arts Centre, and also got its halal certification.

While it operates as a cafe, it also has a bakery section loaded with everything from sourdough croissants to cruffins, brioche buns, meat pies and chocolate ganache tarts. And of course, you can’t miss its selection of decadent and generously portioned slices of cake, with beloved signatures like Nutty Monkey, Ab Fab Red Velvet, and Big Lub’s Carrot Cake.

The Fabulous Baker Boy is at 28 Aliwal Street, #01-01, Singapore 199918. Visit its website for order or for more information.

READ ALSO: The prettiest artisanal tarts: These bakeries are making an art of tarts

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.