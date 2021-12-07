The prettiest artisanal tarts: These bakeries are making an art of tarts

Tarts have been stealing the limelight in Singapore of late.

There's no replacing the humble fruit tart classic - think fruit slices arrayed on custard in a buttery tart base - but these days, you'll find bakeries whipping up edible works of art that look stunning and taste even more intriguing.

If you're itching to sink your sweet tooth into a crisp, cream-filled crust, these are the best spots in Singapore to get your tart fix.

Shio Patisserie

Chef Sherlynn Teo heads Shio Patisserie and she did not come to play. Her Box Two ($36), which comes with four tarts, is a jaw-dropping showcase of her innovations.

The Earl Grey Pecan Tart with its fragrant earl grey cream is decadent to a tee, while there's a crowd-pleaser in the Cheese Brûlee Tart with its citrus lemon sponge and cream cheese.

But save your awe for the Chrysanthemum Pear - crafted beautifully to resemble a sunflower - and the Raspberry Thyme which appears blanketed in petals.

You can also opt for whole tarts like the Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Tart ($38, 16cm) with its rich chocolate ganache.

Did we mention? All tarts are baked and assembled in-house just two hours before collection for optimal freshness.

Shio Patisserie is located at 5 Burn Rd, #05-02, Singapore 369972. Open Wed-Sat, 12pm - 4.30pm. Weekly pre-orders with limited slots open at 12pm every Tuesday.

The Tartlery

When it comes to pastries, the time-honoured classics are great - but The Tartlery asks, where's the fun in that?

The cafe has successfully reinvented classic tart flavours by giving playful twists to them - the Holy Lemon being one such example.

There are also unusual tarts that pay homage to the Thai heritage of pastry chef Sandrian. They incorporate exotic Asian herbs and spices - like the saffron in Samsara and the mint in Stonehenge.

The 8cm tarts come in a standard box of either four ($35) or six ($50).

Shop The Tartlery online here. Free delivery for orders above $75 delivery, $5 delivery fee applies for orders above $35.

Pâtisserie CLÉ

What takes a tart from good to great is the use of fresh produce and flavours, and Pâtisserie CLÉ is a shining example. You can truly taste the difference in their artisanal tarts when you grab a Tart Gift Box ($64/8 tarts).

Personalise your box from a selection of nine tarts with unique flavours and combinations, from Cherry Crumble to Cognac Caramel Chocolate Tart, Passion Sesame Tart and spiced pear or Bourdaloue Tart.

But if you do have a personal favourite, sink your teeth into a tart of any flavour in either six or eight inches ($40++).

Pâtisserie CLÉ has outlets in 79 Lucky Heights, Lucky Court, Singapore 467627, and 29 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Office Center #01-01, Singapore 409005.

Tigerlily Patisserie

Formerly a virtual bakery, executive pastry chef Maxine Ngooi has now set up shop in an eye-catching botanical-themed cafe in Joo Chiat.

Tigerlily Patisserie is the fruit of her fresh perspectives and mind-blowing pastry creations that take inspiration from seasonal produce.

Her pastries embody French methodology, combined with an intriguing Asian flair. The Lemon Thai Basil Tart ($8), for one, brings together tangy lemon confit and Thai basil.

Meanwhile, Pompous Pumpkin ($11) serves up a picturesque slice of autumn, with its charming dome of pumpkin cream cheese ringed with maple-glazed seeds.

Tigerlily Patisserie is located at 350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598, p. +65 8887 0988. Open Tues-Sun 9am-5pm. Closed Mon.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Think crisp, creamy, buttery goodness and Tarte by Cheryl Koh will pop into your head. Helmed by award-winning Les Amis pastry chef Cheryl Koh, her artisanal tarts come freshly baked from scratch each morning.

The tart assortment is extensive, ranging from decadent chocolate tarts and whimsical fruit tarts to seasonal flavours.

This Christmas, you can indulge your sweet tooth with specials like Ardèche Chestnut - an elegant spiral of chestnut mousse and rum jelly - as well as the Kirsch-spiked Black Forest.

Each tart comes in three sizes - small, medium and large available for both dine-in and takeaway.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh has outlets at Shaw Centre and Raffles Place.

Lilac Oak

Lilac Oak is a humble vegan cafe-bakery, that amidst many delicious bakes, sells tarts with a nostalgic touch.

Their Taro Tarts are lovely to look at and even more scrumptious to eat - think Teochew orh nee piped in a swirl and adorned with gingko nuts.

But you'd certainly be missing out if you didn't try their Pulut Hitam Taro Tart, with its satisfying dollops of taro paste atop a sticky bed of black glutinous rice.

Grab their assortment of tarts when making a takeaway order - the Twice The Taro ($12/two 8cm tarts) are perfect for sharing with friends.

Lilac Oak is located at #01-01, 71 Oxley Rise, Singapore 238698, p. +65 8222 0018. Open Thurs 8.30am-4pm, Fri 11am-6pm, Sat 8.30am-6pm, Sun 11am-6pm, Mon 11am-4pm, Tues, 8.30am-4pm. Closed Wed.

Whiskit Bakery & Cafe

Run by an alumnus of Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo, Whiskit Bakery & Cafe has tarts that promise to feed your 'gram and your tummy.

This pastel-hued, tropical-chic spot in Buona Vista serves up quite the eclectic dose of sweetness, running the gamut from classic French to Asian-inspired numbers.

The Kaya Ondeh Tart ($5), for one, tarts up the traditional ondeh ondeh, with a bed of housemade pandan kaya blanketed in concentric circles of gula melaka ondeh ondeh.

The French end of the spectrum is just as delicious - the tangy Lemon Meringue Tart ($7) is crafted in the shape of fluffy rosettes, while the Floral Ruby Tart ($8) filled with ruby chocolate ganache and adorned with edible petals

Whiskit Bakery & Cafe is located at 11 Biopolis Way, #01-08 Helios, Singapore 138667, p. +65 9366 6136. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-5pm, Sat 11am-5pm. Closed Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.