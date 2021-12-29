9 best office chairs in Singapore to work from home for all budgets (Dec 2021)

It’s time for a brand new year. If your office has announced a continued hybrid WFH/ office arrangement, you may seriously want to consider investing in a proper work setup for the long term.

Working from home has its drawbacks, too. If you thought it would give you some reprieve from endless meetings, you’re wrong. Thanks to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet, meetings plod on, sometimes causing us to work even longer hours at home.

Working from home all day can also be hell for your body when you’re seated on a cheap plastic chair and hunched over a laptop for at least 8 hours a day. To reduce your risk of getting destroyed by lower back pain, invest in a comfortable, ergonomic chair.

Here are some models that won’t break the bank, or your back.

Chair brand Price Delivery fees Forty Two Wayner Office Chair $45 $5.90 to $19.90, free for orders above $300 Jiji Executive II Office Chair (Black) $129 $7.90 flat fee, $20 for bulky items, free for orders above $250 Comfort Design Kasa Midback Office Chair $168 $30, free for orders above $500 vHive Lido Office Chair $195 Free, $45 for re-delivery Take A Seat M20 Office Chair $219 Free Wihardja Onator Office Chair $329 $50 ErgoTune Classic $399 Free Secretlab Omega From $494 $20 Herman Miller Aeron $1,780 Free

(*Disclaimer: prices are correct at time of writing)

What to look out for when choosing an office chair

A good office chair can boost productivity by allowing you to stay comfortable and focused for longer periods of time.

The back is usually the first part of the body to suffer from sitting down all day. So look for a chair with back or lumbar support, which usually comes in the form of extra cushioning on the backrest.

Not all office chairs come with armrests, but these are good to have as they give you extra support if you need to lean on something.

Also consider material. Leather tends to be more expensive and feel more luxurious, but unless you’re prepared to sit in air conditioning all day, a breathable material like mesh would be more appropriate in Singapore’s climate.

Another thing to look out for is adjustability. The best office chair in the world is pointless if it’s too high or low. Armrests and tilt may also be adjustable.

Here are some that we’ve picked out:

Forty Two Wayner office chair

PHOTO: FortyTwo

This online shop specialises in furniture and home décor. They do not have a physical showroom, which means that it’s business as usual during the pandemic.

The Wayner Office Chair is as cheap as it gets. At the time of writing, it’s on sale at just $45, down from $89. Fitted with a mesh backrest, a cushioned, adjustable seat and armrests, it’s pretty value for money, although there’s no headrest.

Delivery costs $7.90 and you pay an extra $9.90 to have someone assemble the chair for you.

This is one of the most inexpensive options available, but don’t expect a super ergonomic experience. If you’re on the fence, they offer free returns within 100 days as well as a lowest price matching guarantee.

Jiji Executive II office chair (black)

PHOTO: Jiji.sg

This entry level office chair by home office furniture retailer jiji.sg is one of the cheaper models on the market.

With a frame made of mesh and nylon, foam cushioning, structural backframe and moveable armrests, it ticks most of the boxes for a comfortable office chair. While the features are quite basic, it is of decent quality considering its price of just $99.90.

Comfort Design Kasa Midback office chair

PHOTO: Comfort Design

Comfort Design is a furniture company offering a full range of both residential and corporate furniture.

Their Kasa Midback Office Chair is a budget-friendly option that punches above its weight, if you don’t mind the lack of a headrest.

It is made of breathable mesh, has a tilt mechanism that makes the chair less rigid as well as adjustable backrest tension and fixed height armrests. Delivery costs $30 and is free for orders above $500.

vHive Stellar office chair

This furniture retailer has seven shops in Singapore and also sells its products online.

Their Lido office chair comes with tilt lock so you can customise to an angle that suits you, as well as adjust the height. It comes with armrests and a headrest, which might solve neck and back aches for all you taller people.

Plus, the Lido office chair comes with an internal safety brake mechanism which stops the chair from rolling away as you stand up or sit down. If budget is not an issue, this is an under $200 option at just $195. Delivery and assembly are free.

Take A Seat M20 office chair

PHOTO: TakeASeat.sg

TakeASeat.sg is a local lifestyle brand carrying products such as electric, adjustable standing desks, study desks for kids and of course, ergonomic office chairs for working adults like yourself. Fun fact: it was founded by a former police officer!

Their M20 office chair is highly adjustable. Everything from the lumbar support and headrest height to armrest height and seat height can be adjusted.

The mesh backrest provides ventilation in Singapore’s hot, humid weather, and the mesh seat comes with cushioning. At $219, the chair is quite affordably priced, and delivery is free.

Wihardja Onator Ergonomic office chair

This local brand specialises in teak and suar wood furniture. They also sell a range of other furniture and homeware such as office chairs.

Their Onator office chair comes with a mesh back and seat and nylon base, as well as an adjustable headrest and a flexible lumbar support that moves as you settle into the chair.

At $329, it’s a little pricey considering the rather basic features. Delivery comes at $50 and there’s a two year warranty.

ErgoTune Classic

PHOTO: ErgoTune

Taking a rather geeky and technical approach to ergonomics (which is a good thing!), ErgoTune is a new brand specialising in mid-range office chairs.

They’re meant to be super adjustable to your body, and you can read more about them in this (sponsored) article.

The basic ErgoTune Classic model, which comes in standard black mesh, costs $399, and comes with free delivery and a 12-year warranty.

Secretlab Omega

PHOTO: Secret Lab

Secret Lab’s Omega series gaming chairs not only look luxurious, but also have lots of ergonomic features, such as their cold-cure foam mix that’s comfortable without ruining your posture, a full-length reclining backrest and a tilt mechanism that lets you adjust your chair at your desired angle.

You have a choice of PRIME 2.0 PU Leather, SoftWeave Fabric and NAPA Leather upholstery, from cheapest ($499) to most expensive (from $999).

Their warranty is 5 years, with a 2-year extension if you share a picture of your chair on social media. Delivery is $20, and you can pay another $29 to have the chair assembled on the spot.

Herman Miller Aeron

PHOTO: Herman Miller

Who remembers the furore caused when news of the Ministry of Manpower buying Herman Miller chairs for staff in 2011 came out? Those chairs must be something huh?

Herman Miller is a premium global home furnishings brand. If you want a truly comfortable office chair that isn’t an eyesore, AND won’t wince at paying a four figure sum, their Aeron is a US-made chair with fully adjustable arms as well as breathable mesh surfaces.

It’s kitted out with features to improve posture and comfort, such as adjustable pads for lumbar support and a choice of three different sizes. While the chair is no doubt comfortable and of high quality, it does not have a headrest, so if that’s a must for you, consider some of Herman Miller’s other models. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a 12-year warranty?

Shopee is selling the Aeron at $1,780 (U.P. $2,579), with free delivery.

Where to buy office chairs in Singapore

Many furniture shops now maintain websites where you can order their products and have them delivered to your home. Other than the retailers mentioned above, here are some other places where you can buy office chairs.