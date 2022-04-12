9 denim bags to up your street cred

One of the most practical fabrics, denim never goes out of style.

While commonly rendered in jeans and jackets, the humble fabric has also made its presence felt in a smorgasbord of accessories such as skirts, shoes, and hats.

Adding versatile durability to the equation, these denim bags are not shy on style. From roomy totes to chic bum bags, they're perennial faves to hold on to for years.

Woody Medium Leather-Trimmed Denim Tote, $1,677, Chloe at Net-a-Porter

Medium G Tote Shopping Bag In 4G Bleached Denim, $2,150, Givenchy

Ophidia Medium Textured Leather-Trimmed Logo-Jacquard Denim Tote, $2,180, Gucci at Net-a-Porter

Sicily Denim Tote Bag, $2,200, Dolce & Gabbana at Farfetch

Loulou Puffer Small Suede-Trimmed Quilted Denim Shoulder Bag, $3,552, Saint Laurent at Net-a-Porter

Denim Tote Bag, $2,500, Miu Miu

Patchwork Denim Tote Bag, $3,000 Dolce&Gabbana at Farfetch

Coussin PM Handbag, $6,500, Louis Vuitton

YSL Dimaond Pattern Denim Bag, $3,520, Saint Laurent at Farfetch

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.