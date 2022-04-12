9 denim bags to up your street cred

One of the most practical fabrics, denim never goes out of style.
While commonly rendered in jeans and jackets, the humble fabric has also made its presence felt in a smorgasbord of accessories such as skirts, shoes, and hats.
Adding versatile durability to the equation, these denim bags are not shy on style. From roomy totes to chic bum bags, they're perennial faves to hold on to for years.
Woody Medium Leather-Trimmed Denim Tote, $1,677, Chloe at Net-a-Porter
Medium G Tote Shopping Bag In 4G Bleached Denim, $2,150, Givenchy
Ophidia Medium Textured Leather-Trimmed Logo-Jacquard Denim Tote, $2,180, Gucci at Net-a-Porter
Sicily Denim Tote Bag, $2,200, Dolce & Gabbana at Farfetch
Loulou Puffer Small Suede-Trimmed Quilted Denim Shoulder Bag, $3,552, Saint Laurent at Net-a-Porter
Denim Tote Bag, $2,500, Miu Miu
Patchwork Denim Tote Bag, $3,000 Dolce&Gabbana at Farfetch
Coussin PM Handbag, $6,500, Louis Vuitton
YSL Dimaond Pattern Denim Bag, $3,520, Saint Laurent at Farfetch
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.