Are you looking for Halloween events in Singapore that you can attend with your whole family? Just a few more weeks from now, not just in Singapore but in the whole wide world, the Halloween season is about to begin!

You might as well plan as early as now on how to make your Halloween season fun and enjoyable with the kids and the whole family. Don't settle with the usual trick-or-treating and join the different Halloween activities offered in Singapore!

Since the Halloween celebration has become a trend, many kids are looking forward to their treats yearly! However, most kids are not just looking for their treats but also for some fun and exciting activities they can enjoy.

9 halloween events that families can enjoy in Singapore!

Halloween activities in Singapore may sometimes be spooky, but they are definitely one of the families' favourite events! This year, the Halloween events in the country may become extra fun because people will be celebrating the season with eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Why not take this as an opportunity to create meaningful moments with the kids and other family members? Here are 9 Halloween events that families can enjoy in Singapore:

Halloween events in Singapore catered for young kids

Because of the horror theme associated with Halloween, not all activities are kid-friendly, Fortunately, we found different Halloween events in Singapore that catered for all ages. With this, your younger children won't miss out on the fun.

Trick or thrills

If you want your kids to enjoy the Halloween season, you might as well bring them to the Trick or Thrills event at Universal Studios Singapore.

The little ones will definitely enjoy the event as they will see familiar characters from their favourite cartoon shows. The event features Minion Monsters, Gru's Girls, Sweet & Sour Squad, and the Rock N Trolls.

Date: Sept 7 to Nov 6, 2022

Venue: Universal Studios

Deep Boo Sea

The S.E.A Aquarium will never fail to host significant events for all seasons that every kid can enjoy.

This time, they are excited to welcome and creep children to the scare-arium with their Deep Boo Sea Event. Kids will undoubtedly enjoy collecting treats from underwater creatures while learning about them.

Date: Sept 2 to Nov 8, 2022

Venue: S.E.A Aquarium

heARTS! Keat Hong Halloween Fiesta

Most kids nowadays, especially in Singapore, are very much into games. Good news! Bring them to the Keat Hong Community centre to enjoy fun and exciting activities. They prepared some games like VR games sesh to fill the heart of those with the heart of a gamer.

When: Oct 29, 2022

Venue: Keat Hong Community Centre

Halloween Night at Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Even a simple howl can make the whole family goosebumps! Why not attend the Halloween Night hosted by the Singapore Symphony orchestra? It will undoubtedly be a spine-chilling event for the entire family.

Halloween 2 Days and 1 Night

Looking for an event that you can enjoy outdoors for something different? Try attending the Halloween 2 Days and 1 Night event with the kids at Mindful Space. Activities also include races, intertidal beach walks, family yoga, and much more!

Date: Oct 29 and 30, 2022

Venue: Mindful Space

Halloween scary sleepover

The Halloween scary sleepover that the Resorts World Sentosa will host is not just for the kids but will be perfect for the whole family! This is one of the family-friendly events in Singapore.

Make your Halloween a bit more fun by having a spooktastic 2D1N staycation at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa.

Venue: Resorts World Sentosa, Equarius Hotel; 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Halloween events perfect for teens

There are several Halloween events in Singapore that the family would enjoy. However, some of it can be too scary for children, especially younger ones.

Many activities and events may be scary for kids but perfect for teens and adults. Do you want to know more about it? Here are some:

Halloween Horror Nights 10

While the kids are having fun at the Trick or Trill event, the teens may enjoy the Halloween Horror Nights 10, which will also take place at Univeral Studios Singapore. It is definitely one of the highly anticipated events this 2022!

Date: Sept 30 to Nov 5, 2022

Venue: Universal Studios Singapore

SuperPark Singapore

This year's Halloween season will become more fun and exciting if you attend the spine-chilling Halloween-themed session at SuperPark Singapore. This event is perfect for older kids, teens, and young adults.

Date: Oct 21, 23, 28, and 30, 2022

Venue: Super Park Singapore

Harrowing Halloween 2

Are you looking for more fun and exciting Halloween events in the country? Why don't you attend the Harrowing Halloween 2 at Singapore Discovery Centre to enjoy many harrowing experiences?

Moreover, this year's Halloween-themed event will feature a scary haunted house. You can also have a creepy tour inside a dark gallery.

What are the exciting things you must expect if you want to visit and attend the event? Here are some:

Halloween House (Flight 013)

Chill Out Zone (Terminal 6: Departure Hall)

Fringe Activities (Transit Lounge)

Special Exhibition (Does it Bug You?)

Permanent Exhibits Gallery After Dark Tour: (Law) Lore of a Hungry Ghost

Screening of Short Horror Films

Interactive Zone (Block 444)

This article was first published in theAsianparent.