Halloween Horror Nights is back with new haunted houses, a dining experience & laser tag

Daredevils who have missed Universal Studio Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights, the good news is that the iconic scarefest is finally making a return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Last year, it ran as an exhibition instead, showcasing props, displays, and facts about the annual event.

And it's marking its 10th edition with a bang.

Visitors will get to explore never-before-seen haunted houses, make their way through scare zones, as well as have fun with laser tag, a dining experience, and go on a tour behind-the-scenes.

It will run across 19 event nights on select nights, from Sep 30 to Nov 5, 2022.

For a more family-friendly event that won't give the young ones (and the faint-hearted) nightmares, its daytime Halloween activities will also make a comeback. Expect a park-wide procession with all-new original characters, as well as meet-and-greets.

The daytime event will run from Sep 7 to Nov 6, 2022. More details and ticketing information about both events will be revealed closer to the start dates.

Psst: USS is also on the lookout for scareactors for the event. Aspiring and seasoned scareactors alike can submit their auditions online from June 9 to 19, 2022. More details on the auditions can be found here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.