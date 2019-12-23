9 keto-friendly restaurants in Singapore for a clean and hearty meal

PHOTO: Instagram/afterglow_sg
Lynnett yip
Her World Online

Attempting the keto (short for ketogenic) diet which drastically replaces your carb intake with fat so that your body prioritises burning fat for energy is anything but fun – what’s life without bread and rice, right?

Aside from loading up on protein and good fats, being on the keto diet also means saying no to sugary food – yes, no pastries and desserts!

Don’t throw in the towel just yet though, as crops of eateries and bakeries on the island are now including more keto-friendly dishes on their menu. Here are our top recommendations.

1. AFTERGLOW

 

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by afterglow_sg (@afterglow_sg) on

Made with almond sushi ‘rice’, avocados and housemade kimchi, the Kimchi Nori roll is one of Afterglow’s most popular appetizers.

The plant-based cafe has a menu full of inventive and environmentally friendly dishes to suit a growing demographic looking for cleaner alternatives.

Free from eggs, dairy and refined sugars, you can be rest-assured that these vegan options will steer clear from any allergen causing foods. Plus, a good part of the menu is keto-friendly.

Afterglow is at 24 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089131, tel: +65 6224 8921. 

2. THE DAILY CUT

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Daily Cut (@thedailycut.sg) on

Most frequented by office-crowds and gym goers, this salad bar is known for their protein based meals cooked in natural flavours.

You can start off by choosing the size of your bowl on their order chit and options of proteins and supplementary ingredients such as mushrooms, nuts and tofu. 

Reviewers of The Daily Cut have praised it for its generous servings of protein, which we’re guessing, is why they have a community of regulars.

Tanjong Pagar Centre, 7 Wallich Street, #B2-16 Singapore 078884, tel: +65 6386 6160. 1 Raffles Place, #B1-31, One Raffles Place Singapore 048616 (Raffles Place MRT), Galaxis, 1 Fusionopolis Place #01-28/29 Singapore 1385

3. KITCHEN BY FOOD REBEL

Preparing healthy meals from scratch with organic or sustainably sourced ingredients that are free from preservatives, artificial flavourings and refined sugars, this lunchtime hotspot is where clean-eaters go to for nutritious yet tasty fuel for the day.

In the mood for spaghetti? Try the healthier version here with their zoodle bolognese, where the pasta noodle is swapped for spiralised zucchini.

You can also sign up for healthy and raw cooking classes conducted by founder and health coach Elika Tasker.

Kitchen by Food Rebel is at 28 Stanley Street, Singapore 068737, tel: 6224 7088.

4. THE SUMMERHOUSE

For brunch with idyllic countryside vibes, look no further than this farm-to-table restaurant’s weekend brunch menu.

Served communal style at a set price, you can have a selection of sharing dishes including three options that we think are perfect for keto dieters: Free range French poulet, Mayuru full blood wagyu MB9+ flank and whole red snapper.

The Summerhouse is at 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387, tel: 8809 5840.

5. PLENTYFULL

Championing restorative dining experiences, Plentyfull houses a modern brasserie, patisserie and gourmet grocer all in one place and focuses on producing wholesome, comforting dishes using fresh, quality and seasonal ingredients.

During lunch time, you can pick and choose from the huge food spread displayed on the counter to create your own meal while the dinner menu includes small plates – order the grilled avocado with anchovy dressing – and charcuterie picks such as house smoked duck prosciutto, Pio Tosini parma ham and jamón ibérico de bellota.

Plentyfull is at 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-79/80, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596, tel: 6493 2997.

6. DELCIE'S DESSERTS AND CAKES

Pop by this little confectionery to indulge your sweet tooth without the guilt. 

Born out of sheer determination to find healthier alternatives for her baked goods after her mother’s passing, owner Delcie offers vegan sweet treats that are sugar-free, gluten-free and diabetic-friendly.

Her creations contain no eggs and trans-fat, and use only low glycemic index natural sweeteners.

Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes is at 34 Whampoa West, #01-83, Singapore 330034, tel: 6282 2951.

7. THE LIVING CAFE

Spiced chicken burger, vegan pad thai and zucchini lasagne are just some of the options you can consider from this diner’s extensive healthy and raw food menu that features organic, raw, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offerings.

Don’t leave without trying the raw blueberry cheesecake.

The Living Cafe is at 779 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269758, tel: 6468 4482.

8. MONTI

Order the Monti’s Breakfast On The Bay if you’re here for brunch on the weekend; the eggs, crispy bacon and Brazilian pork sausage are certified keto-friendly.

For dinner, you won’t regret the Charcoal Prime Ribeye Steak that’s grilled to perfection. Top it all off with a breathtaking city view overlooking the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

Monti is at 82 Collyer Quay, The Fullerton Pavilion, Singapore 049327, tel: 6535 0724.

9. SERIOUSLY KETO (ONLINE-ONLY)

Low-carb, low-calorie, dairy-free, gluten-free and zero-sugar sweet treats?

Yes, you can find guilt-free cupcakes, whole cakes, buns and spreads at Seriously Keto, the island’s first wholly ketogenic bakery that replaces key baking ingredients with natural plant-based sugars as well as short-chain fatty acids and good fats from avocados, nuts and olive oil.

Satisfy your carb craving with their signature KetoBun, an egg-white-only bun that clocks in just 2.9g of carbohydrates per serving.

Seriously Keto currently operates exclusively online. Self-collection is available at Happy Pancakes, 181 Orchard Road, #10-01, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing Nutrition and diet Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES