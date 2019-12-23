9 keto-friendly restaurants in Singapore for a clean and hearty meal

Attempting the keto (short for ketogenic) diet which drastically replaces your carb intake with fat so that your body prioritises burning fat for energy is anything but fun – what’s life without bread and rice, right?

Aside from loading up on protein and good fats, being on the keto diet also means saying no to sugary food – yes, no pastries and desserts!

Don’t throw in the towel just yet though, as crops of eateries and bakeries on the island are now including more keto-friendly dishes on their menu. Here are our top recommendations.

1. AFTERGLOW

Made with almond sushi ‘rice’, avocados and housemade kimchi, the Kimchi Nori roll is one of Afterglow’s most popular appetizers.

The plant-based cafe has a menu full of inventive and environmentally friendly dishes to suit a growing demographic looking for cleaner alternatives.

Free from eggs, dairy and refined sugars, you can be rest-assured that these vegan options will steer clear from any allergen causing foods. Plus, a good part of the menu is keto-friendly.

Afterglow is at 24 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089131, tel: +65 6224 8921.

2. THE DAILY CUT

Most frequented by office-crowds and gym goers, this salad bar is known for their protein based meals cooked in natural flavours.

You can start off by choosing the size of your bowl on their order chit and options of proteins and supplementary ingredients such as mushrooms, nuts and tofu.

Reviewers of The Daily Cut have praised it for its generous servings of protein, which we’re guessing, is why they have a community of regulars.

Tanjong Pagar Centre, 7 Wallich Street, #B2-16 Singapore 078884, tel: +65 6386 6160. 1 Raffles Place, #B1-31, One Raffles Place Singapore 048616 (Raffles Place MRT), Galaxis, 1 Fusionopolis Place #01-28/29 Singapore 1385

3. KITCHEN BY FOOD REBEL

Preparing healthy meals from scratch with organic or sustainably sourced ingredients that are free from preservatives, artificial flavourings and refined sugars, this lunchtime hotspot is where clean-eaters go to for nutritious yet tasty fuel for the day.

In the mood for spaghetti? Try the healthier version here with their zoodle bolognese, where the pasta noodle is swapped for spiralised zucchini.

You can also sign up for healthy and raw cooking classes conducted by founder and health coach Elika Tasker.

Kitchen by Food Rebel is at 28 Stanley Street, Singapore 068737, tel: 6224 7088.

4. THE SUMMERHOUSE

For brunch with idyllic countryside vibes, look no further than this farm-to-table restaurant’s weekend brunch menu.

Served communal style at a set price, you can have a selection of sharing dishes including three options that we think are perfect for keto dieters: Free range French poulet, Mayuru full blood wagyu MB9+ flank and whole red snapper.

The Summerhouse is at 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387, tel: 8809 5840.

5. PLENTYFULL

Championing restorative dining experiences, Plentyfull houses a modern brasserie, patisserie and gourmet grocer all in one place and focuses on producing wholesome, comforting dishes using fresh, quality and seasonal ingredients.

During lunch time, you can pick and choose from the huge food spread displayed on the counter to create your own meal while the dinner menu includes small plates – order the grilled avocado with anchovy dressing – and charcuterie picks such as house smoked duck prosciutto, Pio Tosini parma ham and jamón ibérico de bellota.

Plentyfull is at 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-79/80, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596, tel: 6493 2997.

6. DELCIE'S DESSERTS AND CAKES

Pop by this little confectionery to indulge your sweet tooth without the guilt.

Born out of sheer determination to find healthier alternatives for her baked goods after her mother’s passing, owner Delcie offers vegan sweet treats that are sugar-free, gluten-free and diabetic-friendly.

Her creations contain no eggs and trans-fat, and use only low glycemic index natural sweeteners.

Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes is at 34 Whampoa West, #01-83, Singapore 330034, tel: 6282 2951.

7. THE LIVING CAFE

Spiced chicken burger, vegan pad thai and zucchini lasagne are just some of the options you can consider from this diner’s extensive healthy and raw food menu that features organic, raw, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offerings.

Don’t leave without trying the raw blueberry cheesecake.

The Living Cafe is at 779 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269758, tel: 6468 4482.

8. MONTI

Order the Monti’s Breakfast On The Bay if you’re here for brunch on the weekend; the eggs, crispy bacon and Brazilian pork sausage are certified keto-friendly.

For dinner, you won’t regret the Charcoal Prime Ribeye Steak that’s grilled to perfection. Top it all off with a breathtaking city view overlooking the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

Monti is at 82 Collyer Quay, The Fullerton Pavilion, Singapore 049327, tel: 6535 0724.

9. SERIOUSLY KETO (ONLINE-ONLY)

Low-carb, low-calorie, dairy-free, gluten-free and zero-sugar sweet treats?

Yes, you can find guilt-free cupcakes, whole cakes, buns and spreads at Seriously Keto, the island’s first wholly ketogenic bakery that replaces key baking ingredients with natural plant-based sugars as well as short-chain fatty acids and good fats from avocados, nuts and olive oil.

Satisfy your carb craving with their signature KetoBun, an egg-white-only bun that clocks in just 2.9g of carbohydrates per serving.

Seriously Keto currently operates exclusively online. Self-collection is available at Happy Pancakes, 181 Orchard Road, #10-01, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896.

This article was first published in Her World Online.