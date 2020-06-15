9 kitchen hacks that will help you waste literally less of everything

Make food last much longer with these easy kitchen hacks and make a big impact on how much you waste, how much you throw away and lower your grocery bills at the same time.

1. Start at the source

One of the biggest things you can do to reduce your waste, is to simply stop over-buying in the first place. Don’t leave home without a grocery list. It will help you stick to only what you really need, and hopefully be realistic about the quantities that you’re buying too.

2. Learn the difference between ‘use by’ and ‘best by’ dates

Just because something says ‘best by’ or ‘sell by’, doesn’t mean it needs to get thrown away. Those dates are just indications by which quality will start declining and the store starts taking them off the shelves. But they are still safe to eat and you have enough time to use it at home. ‘Use by’ dates however is certainly when you should be throwing something out.