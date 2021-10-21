9 online shops for beautiful & affordable jewellery

Jewellery's great for adding subtle shine or instant polish to the simplest of outfits. And they don't have to be hard on your bank account either.

These online shops, some based in Singapore, offer affordable jewellery for the stylish woman on a budget, with many options available under $100.

By Invite Only

If you have sensitive skin, you'll be glad to know that homegrown brand By Invite Only's pieces are all crafted without toxic nickel, lead or cadmium.

Started by self-taught jewellery designer Trixie Khong in 2019, you'll find petite and classy jewellery pieces that add discreet shine, from dainty lockets to pretty necklaces and bracelets with semi-precious stones.

Apart from its online shop, you can visit any of physical outlets, including at Vivocity, 313@somerset and Ion Orchard.

Price range: From about $39 for a pair of moonstone studs to $169 for a gold vermeil necklace.

Shop here.

Ana Luisa

Love gold chains and accessories?

You'll find them at this New York-based label, with chic modern necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that are further elevated with the use of gemstones, engravable designs, and more.

Apart from promising that its products are carbon and water neutral as well as sustainably produced, the company works with trusted partners to make sure everything is priced fairly and produced ethically.

It ships to Singapore, too, with free international shipping via DHL for orders above US$125 (S$168).

Price range: From $33.30 for a gold-plated ear cuff to $238.50 for a diamond pendant necklace.

Shop here.

Wanderlust & Co

Malaysian jewellery brand is all about pretty jewellery with whimsical and often cosmic-inspired designs, including a fan-favourite tarot series.

Founder Jenn Low and her team create consciously produced pieces that stand out but are wearable enough for the everyday. They're all crafted from sterling silver and quality recycled brass, and free of lead and nickel; each is plated with 14k-18k gold and rhodium, and e-coating to extend the lustre of the pieces.

Price range: From $40.30 for a gold-plated brass ring to $92.70 for a gold-plated brass necklace, and $644 for a solid yellow gold nameplate necklace.

Shop here.

Gabi The Label

This Singapore-based label doles out quirky jewellery with an almost vintage touch.

Pieces range from white and blue ceramic earrings to rose quartz hoops, butterfly-shaped glass pendants and heart-shaped lockets. But you'll also find sophisticated designs that bring timeless style to your look.

Head to the 'Under $20' section for pieces you can find at a steal.

Price range: From $24.90 for gold-plated copper and cubic zirconia earrings to $59.90 for a gold-plated brass necklace with glass crystals.

Shop here.

Curious Creatures

Curious Creatures bills itself as a demi-fine jewellery brand, although it also has a line of fine jewellery mostly made with 18k gold and precious stones.

The local label's aesthetic is a mix of minimalist chic and pretty, feminine styles; browse cluster rings, contemporary necklaces, and delicate bracelets that make the perfect finishing touch to a simple outfit.

Price range: From $34.30 for a gold-plated sterling silver ring to $109 for a pearl and 18k rose gold-plated necklace.

Shop here.

Love Hesed

Love Hesed is big on personalisation, with an aim to create meaningful and unique jewellery for its wearer; you can choose to have your initials, or name hand-stamped or engraved on many of its designs, and add on with your birth stone.

For the romantics, there's a 'Birth Flower' collection with pendants that you can have engraved with hand-drawn blooms — choose by your birth month, the flower's meaning or just your favourite bloom.

Price range: From $39.90 for an AAA cubic zirconia and sterling silver necklace to $79 for a birth flower bracelet.

Shop it here.

Rina Lee Jewellery

Stemming from her background — she studied Contemporary Arts at The University of Tasmania — Singapore-based jewellery designer Rina Lee's demi-fine jewellery are minimal but come with a unique and artsy twist. You'll also often find healing crystals incorporated into them.

Pricing-wise, the pieces of her eponymous brand are on the higher end of the spectrum in this list, but worth the buy for her simple yet striking designs and their craftmanship.

Price range: $42 for white topaz stud earrings to $285 for an amethyst and quartz bracelet.

Shop it here.

3125

A school project-turned-business, 3125 is headed by Lasalle College of the Arts graduate Caroline Justine Goh.

She melds different materials and design elements in the most unexpected ways to create pieces with lots of character — think jadeite-meets-contemporary hardware.

She also donates 10 per cent of her profits to support charities and causes benefitting the marginalised communities in Singapore.

Price range: $32 for a jadeite bracelet to $150 for a sodalite ring.

Shop here.

Yard Yarn

If you favour bold statement designs with an industrial edge, get Yard Yarn on your radar. Armed with a diploma in Apparel Design and Merchandising from Temasek Polytechnic, founder Genevieve Tan started the label at the age of 26.

She uses unexpected daily hardware that is largely seen in the garment industry for her jewellery (such as tarnish-free 304 stainless steel and aluminium, suede and leather), and you don't have to worry about them weighing you down — they're chunky but surprisingly lightweight.

Price range: From $14 for a basic cable chain bracelet to $90 for a brass, pearl, glass and stainless steel ear cuff.

Shop here.

READ MORE:9 timeless designer jewellery pieces that are more affordable than you think

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.