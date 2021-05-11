9 timeless designer jewellery pieces that are more affordable than you think

If there’s one accessory you should splurge on, it’s a timeless , classic piece of jewellery . Such pieces are a no-brainer way to complete almost every outfit, and adds an elegant touch to your overall demeanour. These accessories transcends time and trends, never losing their charm.

But contrary to popular belief, classic pieces from designer brands are not that expensive if you were to break them down into cost per wear — even though they may require an arm and a leg initially. Here, we present nine that are worth every single penny.

If you were to wear them out every day for an entire year, none of them would cost more than $18 per day. Now that’s what you call a steal.

1. Coco Crush Toi et Moi ring

By now you’re probably well familiar with Chanel’s signature Coco Crush collection. The range, inspired by the repeating lines of the quilted motif, embodies strength and delicacy, simplicity and density, roundness and rigour.

This year, the maison has released new additions to the line that is bigger, better and bolder. Reinventing the Toi et Moi ring style, the new range of rings will feature two distinct trajectories that intertwine as well as the “C” shape of the ring’s profile that’s synonymous with the brand.

Choose from an all-beige gold classic or take it up a notch with their white gold and beige gold combi to add some contrast to your look.

Price: $4,550 (Beige Gold) | $4,600 (Beige Gold & White Gold)

Cost per wear: $12.46 | $12.60

Available at Chanel

2. Cartier’s Juste un Clou bracelet in rose gold

Created in 1971, the first Juste un Clou bracelet series was designed by Aldo Cipullo (who also created the popular Love series by Cartier), who was inspired by hardware such as nails, nuts, bolts, screws.

The minimalist jewellery became an immediate hit, and even now enjoys massive success. In October last year, the brand unveiled a new collection that is slimmer (by 1mm), more flexible and has an ingenious design that does not need a hinge.

Best of all, they come at almost half the price of their predecessor.

They are available in 18k yellow, white gold, and rose gold, so you won’t have to worry about the pesky business of rusting when you wear them to the shower or to the pool. We love.

Price: $4,550

Cost per wear: $12.46

Available at Cartier

3. Chanel’s Coco Crush small ring in beige gold

Forget about their iconic pearls — Chanel’s Coco Crush rings are the next best thing you have to possess. Inspired by the maison’s famous matelassé (quilted fabric) design, the Coco Crush ring was introduced in 2015 as part of their fine jewellery collection.

Seen on the likes of Asian celebrities such as Rainie Yang and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, this simple yet sophisticated piece adds shine (and spunk) to a classic LBD. It’s so versatile, it can even be worn to spice up a white t-shirt and denim jeans combo.

Price: $3,850

Cost per wear: $10.54

Available at Chanel

4. Tiffany’s T wire bracelet

First introduced in 2014 by the maison’s former design director Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Tiffany T collection is an elegant and minimal series of jewellery that features the bending of the letter T — a homage to the iconic powerhouse’s brand name.

Clean, simple and elegant, this thin bracelet pairs well with everything you own. Keep it casual by wearing it with a lace camisole top with high-waisted shorts and strappy sandals or glam it up by wearing a mini dress and heels.

Price: US$2,100 (S$2,800)

Cost per wear: $7.70

Available at Tiffany & Co.

5. Hermès’ Collier de Chien cuff

The Collier de Chien first made its appearance in 1923 as a chic dog collar for Parisian women looking to dress up their dogs. The cool design caught the eye of couturière Marie Gerber, who requested for the iconic collar to be refashioned into a belt for women.

The belt, decorated with four-faceted Médor studs and adorned with a ring, was released in 1927 to great success, which sparked the brand to adapt the iconic motif into the Hermès Collier de Chien cuff we know today.

Released in 1940, it is still a classic piece that is relevant today, giving its wearer a cool punk-rocker vibe.

Price: $1,800

Cost per wear: $4.93

Available at Hermès

6. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Pure Alhambra ear studs

The Alhambra motif (a four-leaf clover-shaped charm) is one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ signature design and was first released in 1968 as a symbol of luck, health, fortune and love.

The pattern was inspired by the architectural design of the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain — particularly the Moorish quatrefoil that consists of four overlapping circles that clad the arches and doorways of the palace.

Made of yellow gold and mother-of-pearl, this pair of minimalist ear studs will jazz up any outfit, say an ensemble like a black jumpsuit with a pair of heels.

Price: $4,700

Cost per wear: $12.88

Available at Van Cleef & Arpels

7. Bulgari’s B.Zero1 ring

A contemporary rendition of the brand’s Tubogas “gas pipe” collection from the seventies, Bulgari’s B.Zero1 collection was launched in 1999. Its aim? To challenge the essence of jewellery design by focusing on shape and fine Italian craftsmanship rather than precious stones.

This spiral accessory draws inspiration from the grandeur and magnificence of the Colosseum, and quickly became a classic for the maison. We love the 18k yellow gold ring in the collection as the interesting four-band design is sure to pop against any outfit, without looking too over-the-top.

Price: US$3,390

Cost per wear: $12.44

Available at Bulgari

8. Cartier’s Love bracelet in white gold

Cartier’s love bracelet may have been recently popularised by Kylie Jenner, but the truth is that they’ve been in the market for very long — since 1969 in fact.

Allegedly inspired by chastity belts of yore (yup, you heard us right), the Love bracelet was known as a “modern love handcuff”, due to the fact that it can only be fastened and released with its accompanying screwdriver.

Rumour has it, Cartier once had a policy prohibiting customers from buying Love bracelets for themselves — they could only be purchased by a couple.

We love this understated piece for its versatility — it can be worn with any outfit or occasion. If you have cash to spare, wear this white gold piece stacked with its yellow gold counterpart.

Price: $6,450

Cost per wear: $17.67

Available at Cartier

9. Piaget’s Possession ring

The luxury watch brand first displayed its finest jewellery and timepiece collections in its salon in Geneva in 1959.

In 1990, it launched Possession — a symbol of independence and freedom. The jewellery collection comprised mainly simple yet flirty rings that feature a central rotating band and brilliant-cut diamonds.

This ring, which comes in a soft pink gold hue, is a recent addition to the family and is specifically designed for the millennials. Minimal and elegant, wear this with a black pantsuit combo for a power woman vibe.

Price: $5,600

Cost per wear: $15.34

Available at Piaget

