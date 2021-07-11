9 simple half up, half down hairstyles to try at home

If you’ve been bored of your everyday WFH hairstyle, we’re with you. In fact, most of us would probably have our tresses tied up in a messy bun 24/7 – well, it gets the hair out of our way (and faces) so we can actually get down to work, running the household, and keeping our necks cool.

Here’s a proposal from us to you – take a trip back to the ’90s and try the half up, half down (half updo) hairstyle once again. It’s a hairstyle that’s regaining popularity for its simplicity, practicality, and versatility (to elevate it with curls, braids, twists, and accessories).

We found nine easy-to-do versions of this simple half up, half down hairdo on Instagram that you can easily and quickly pull off at home. Here we go:

1 Elevated basics

PHOTO: Instagram/perf.scherf.parlour

Starting with the simplest of all, a basic half up ponytail with a “hair knot” concealing your hairband. According to @perf.scherf.parlour, here’s how you do it:

Secure a half up ponytail with a rubber elastic close to your hair tone

Take a small bunch of hair from under the ponytail, loop it a few times over the rubber elastic band to cover it

Like you would tie a usual knot, slot the end of the bunch of hair into one of the loops, pull to tighten

Take another plastic rubber elastic band to secure this hair knot loop

Tuck the rubber elastic band under the hair knot to conceal it, voila!

2. Scrunchies

PHOTO: Instagram/arnewstyle, Instagram/everydayscrunchie

Here’s a true ’90s hair classic – the good old scrunchie. These looks from @arnewstyle and @everydayscrunchie are pretty fuss-free and self-explanatory.

On lazy or busy days, grab a fancy-looking or silk scrunchie and loop your hair into a convenient half bun, or a full half-up ponytail. Plus point, you will get to show off those fringe or bangs (if you have any). Oh yes, that gives you a reason to shop for a box of beautiful scrunchies online!

3. Scrunchies for short hair

PHOTO: Instagram/macosimaja, Instagram/cloudeninehair

And… if you have short hair, try a half-up scunchie ponytail like that of @macosimaja and @cloudeninehair‘s for an even cuter and preppy look. If you have time, opt for some random messy curls to give your look a boost of volume.

4. Hair bow

PHOTO: Instagram/thisislaurendavis

Remember Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf? Why not try a hair bow as inspired by @thisislaurendavis! You have two choices for this – a classic metal clip with a hair bow attached to it, or a hair tie with a hair bow attached to it.

Well, the hair tie option is definitely going to be much more convenient, but if you prefer a neat and taut braid, go for a rubber elastic with a hair bow clip for that extra security. Where to buy these hair bow variations? Psst, we saw lots of them at Daiso.

5. Top knot

PHOTO: Instagram/wadihatallahofficial

Short, medium, or long hair? This top knot look from @wadihatallahofficial is suitable for any hair length – and it keeps all of your fringe and baby hair out of your face.

You’ll want to use a small rubber elastic tie to secure your top knot nicely. Option to conceal your rubber hair tie with a bunch of hair or to curl your hair for more volume. Finally, a word of caution – do not make this hairstyle your everyday go to lest it raises your hair line!

6. Textured half updo

PHOTO: Instagram/immallorybrooke

Now, time for a level up. For those who are great with bobby pins, wax, and hair spray, here’s a beautiful short hair updo from @immallorybrooke – a textured, wavy up with lots of twists and curls.

Pick up a bunch of your fringe near the hairline, start twisting them back like you would do with a braid. Repeat the same along the rest of the hairline, twisting and tucking your hair towards the back. Use bobby pins or clips to secure your hair.

7. Twist & clip

PHOTO: Instagram/correa_maia, Instagram/eddyaboujaoudeh

Another half updo levelled up from @correa_maia and @eddyaboujaoudeh – twists from both sides secured with a beautiful hair clip. You’ll definitely need some texturising spray, a curling thong (if you don’t have wavy or curly hair), bobby pins, and a large hair clip with embellishments or faux crystals.

If you’re great with styling your own (or your daughter’s) hair, this look will actually be pretty easy for you – take a bunch of hair from the sides of your temple, and twist them towards the back of your head, picking up more hair along the way like you would with a braid. Finally, secure with a hair clip.

8. Hidden ends

PHOTO: Instagram/sararobertshair

If all the hairdos listed above were too easy for you, here’s a challenge. Try figuring out this half hidden half-up hairstyle by @sararobertshair which looks so simple, elegant, but deceptively technical. We could only guess that this will involve some professional bobby pins, a large hair clip, curling thongs, wax, and hair spray.

9. Double braids

PHOTO: Instagram/growgorgeoushaircare

Finally, a half-up hairstyle by @growgorgeoushaircare that looks impressive but is actually pretty achievable. Split your hair down along the middle line into two precise halves, and secure with giant hair clips.

Pick up a bunch of hair along your hairline and start braiding down to the middle of the back of your head. Secure with a hair tie, and pick out the individual braids to give them more size and volume. Repeat on the other side, ensuring that both left and right braids are even.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.