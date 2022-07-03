9 straw, raffia & basket bags for your best summer style

Raffia, straw and rattan bags have never really gone out of style, with the nod to natural materials making for effortless and versatile accessories that pair well with almost anything.

But this season, we're seeing lots of elevated takes on the woven look, from luxury labels Loewe and Chloe to homegrown brand Ling Wu.

Whether to add a summery coastal vibe to your wardrobe no matter the time of the year (plus, it's summertime all year round for us anyway), or to get you in the holiday spirit, here are some of the chicest bags to add to your collection.

Loewe Anagram Basket bag in iraca palm and calfskin

PHOTO: Loewe

Loewe's iconic Anagram Basket bag gets a bright, vivacious update as part of the Paula's Ibiza capsule this year.

La Medusa Basket Bag, $1,232

PHOTO: Versace

Versace's adorable La Medusa basket bag stands out on this list, because, well, it actually looks like a picnic basket.

Albeit one so small you can only probably fit only your phone, wallet and keys, rather than a heap of delicious food.

A Medusa motif on the chunky gold handle stamps it as a Versace creation.

Zara raffia tote bag, $89.90

PHOTO: Zara

Faux leather handles add sophistication to bucolic floral embroidery and a raffia body.

It also comes with an adjustable and detachable crossbody strap.

Ling Wu Oscar 7 Rattan Kelakai bag, $580

PHOTO: Ling Wu

Ling Wu puts a bold striking spin on the trend with this rattan bag that works in the office as much as it does for your next vacay.

It also supports Handep, a social enterprise working to empower Dayak women weavers and craftsmen in Kalimantan, Borneo.

Cult Gaia Coco top-handle tote, $312, Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

If you're on the prowl for a cute structured bag, this one with modern circular top handles makes for a serious basket — we mean bucket list buy.

Kate Spade Sunkiss Cabana Straw Medium Circle Tote, $520

PHOTO: Kate Spade

You can't go wrong with a circular straw bag that's the perfect piece to match with cute summery sundresses.

Embroidered palm leaf motifs impart a tropical touch.

Prada raffia tote bag, $2,600

PHOTO: Prada

Prada's raffia tote bag is having a moment now.

With the emblematic Prada triangle logo woven and embroidered into the design, this soft deconstructed bag oozes laidback ease, and is available in eight fun colourways.

Chloe large leather-trimmed tasseled raffia basket bag, approx. $1,585

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Multi-coloured suede and leather tassels elevate the classic design with a touch of whimsy.

Made in partnership with the World Fair Trade Organisation and certified member, Mifuko, this basket bag has been woven by artisans in Kenya from fairtrade paper raffia.

Maje macrame basket bag, $625

PHOTO: Maje

Intricate macrame delivers a dose of boho romance.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.