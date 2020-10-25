9 stylish study looks to get inspired by

When it comes to offices, some key concepts are: comfortable, cosy, flexible, functional and airy. Some of the world’s best interior designers have shared with us their vision of what makes a working space eye-catching and unique.

Whether using a neutral palette based on black and white or pops of bright colour, pure lines or soft curves, made-to-measure furniture or iconic statement pieces, there are infinite possibilities. We spotted nine refreshing and inspiring examples.

PHOTO: Anson Smart

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

INTERIOR DESIGN: GREG NATALE

Nestled in a 1960’s building in Sydney, Australian interior designer Greg Natale’s offices are spread over three floors. “Stylistically, I have always been fascinated by Paul Rudolph’s design for the Halston house on the Upper East Side,” confesses Greg. “There was a perfect blend of public and private spaces in the building, and this was something that I wanted to explore in creating my own commercial headquarters.”

In the designer’s office, the Vapor rug, which was designed by Greg himself, was custom- coloured for this room. The Eames moulded chairs and the Eames walnut desk are from Herman Miller while the black and gold credenza is also his creation.

Decorative elements by Tom Dixon, Kelly Wearstler and Missoni Home are paired with Burgundy lamps from James Said and a painting from Scott Petrie.

“Predominately, the space works with a monochromatic base palette, over which I layered metals and pops of colour in the artworks,” Greg says. “The space is also textured with perforated ceiling panels, fluted glass and subtly patterned rugs.”

2. Art Deco vibes