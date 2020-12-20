9 ultra-stylish HDB bathrooms that'll get you inspired

Rather than left as an afterthought, your bathroom can be a highlight that ties the rest of the home decor together. If you’re looking for renovation inspiration, check out these HDB bathroom designs that are far from average.

1. Quirky meets vintage

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Subway tiles are a stark contrast against vintage-style patterned tiles as well as rustic elements like a vintage-look galvanised metal basin in the common bathroom of a three-room HDB flat in Yishun. A cobalt blue door and quirky details play up the space.

2. Monochrome with a twist

Designer: Wolf Woof

PHOTO: Home & Decor

While the colour scheme is mostly monochromatic, the mix of tile shapes and patterns give the master bathroom of this eclectic five-bedroom HDB flat in Jurong a chic twist that’s far from basic.

The shower stall, however, sports wood-effect tiles that impart a hint of warmth. The pipes have also been painted black to fit in with the palette and add an edgy feel.

3. Minimalist Chic

Design: Jason Chang

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Wanting a hotel-like appeal, this minimalist master bathroom was designed by the owner himself. The 3-D geometric tiles, which his son picked, complement the concrete-finish tiles to exude a contemporary and super chic aesthetic.

He also carved out a niche for toiletries, as well as designed a pull-out toilet roll holder to minimise clutter.

4. An open layout

Design: Millimeters Studio

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Thinking of an open-concept bathroom? Check out this light and spacious master bathroom that ties in with the home’s luxe-industrial feel.

Chrome elements, like the door frame, luxe up the space. It also manages to fit both his and hers basins together with an elegant 1.7m-long-standing bathtub.

5. Retro Charm

Design: Erstudio

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The interior designer of this modern and eclectic four-room HDB executive flat used the same light tones that ran the gamut of the home but switched it up in the en-suite bathroom with retro-style rattan panels and decorative lantern-shaped tiles.

6. Graphic tiles

Design: Sponge

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The black and white palette of this five-room resale flat in Tampines informed the design of its master bathroom, with monochromatic graphic tiles drawing the eye. Lots of storage cabinets were also incorporated.

7. Mid-century modern

Design: Monocot Studio

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The mid-century modern theme of this four-bedroom Depot Road HDB flat, including the use of navy accents, carried through into the bathroom, too. Vintage-style tiles as well as gold-toned bathroom fixtures add a touch of glamour.

8. Stark contrast

Design: IN-EXPAT

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Another inspiring look in this Bukit Batok flat for monochrome fans – walls outfitted in contrasting hues are a surefire way to make a statement. The small square tiles (also with contrasting grouting) add further visual interest.

9. Neutral tones

Design: 13th Design Studio

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The neutral tones of this bathroom are amped up with a backsplash laid with cube design tiles.

While the bathroom is a little short on space, the interior designer strategically changed the position of the vanity to include more counter space, as well as added a frame that doubles as a shelf.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.