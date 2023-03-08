9 ways to celebrate International Women's Day this year

International Women's Day (IWD) is a time to celebrate the progress made towards gender equality and to acknowledge the work that still needs to be done.

This year, on March 8, Singaporeans have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and events that celebrate and empower women.

Whether you're looking to learn, connect, or indulge, there's a way to celebrate the achievements of women and inspire future progress.

If it were up to us, women worldwide should be celebrated every day. Heck, we even want this to become a global public holiday! But for this month, allow us to be in a celebratory mood as we share some fun and meaningful activities to do on International Women's Day in Singapore.

From networking opportunities and freebies to dining deals and exhibitions, there is something for everyone.

Treat yourself to a drink and a 4-course meal at a posh hotel

If you would normally enslave yourself in the kitchen to prepare lunch or dinner, IWD is a chance to give yourself a break, mum, you deserve it. Enjoy a four-course meal at Intercontinental Singapore for $68++. Don't have the time? You can just drop by their Lobby Lounge and get a free drink with a minimum order of one main course per lady.

These promos are available for the whole week (from March 6 to 10).

Have high tea with your bestie

Get together with your favourite girl (your officemate, your mum friend or even your daughter) and head to Shangri-La Singapore for an exquisite three-tiered purple-themed high tea experience at The Lobby Lounge.

Avail of their EmpowHer High Tea Set for two at $88++ per set​⁣, every 3 to 5pm for the whole month of March and enjoy catching up or gossiping with your bestie a la Bridgerton. Shangri-La Singapore will donate $3 to the non-profit organisation United Women Singapore (UWS) for every set sold. ​⁣

Have an afternoon of adventure with your family… and a free drink afterwards

If you have not been to the largest integrated indoor Funground in Orchard Central yet, consider this your sign!

For the whole week of International Women's Day, ladies can enjoy a drink on the house with every $20 spent on attractions or food. Bring your girl squad, or the whole family and show your kids (and your spouse) what a badass their mum is.

Join a fun run to support women

To celebrate IWD this year, Chimi's Marina Bay has partnered with United Women Singapore to raise funds for women empowerment initiatives.

Their month-long partnership will kick off with a charity run at Chimi's Marina Bay on March 8 at 6.30pm. The $32 entrance fee includes two drinks and a goodie bag.

If you're not in the mood to go running, that's fine. You can still raise your glass for strong women and enjoy Chimi's specially crafted @xrated_liqueur cocktails at Chimi's Marina Bay and Somerset outlets between March 8 and 31. Half of the proceeds will go towards supporting UWS.

Indulge your sweet tooth with these treats

Do you like sweet treats? If you've been working hard or trying to eat healthy the past month, then that means you deserve a treat.

Did you know that the popular ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs is a woman-founded business? And to join the celebration for International Women's Day, from March 6 to 10 (till 5pm), Haagen-Dazs is having a Buy 1 Get 1 Scoop promo! So bring your daughter with you and have an ice cream date courtesy of Haagen-Dazs.

Moreover, it's not really a celebration without cake, right? And Shangri-La Singapore's pastry team came up with the most perfect cake for International Women's Day.

Order their Lucossis Blossom Cake (350g), a beautiful creation in a gorgeous purple hue made with the exotic lulo fruit, blackcurrant and adorned with edible florals for $52. Order yours now as 48 hours advance order is required.

Support and learn from other women entrepreneurs

Want to start or grow your own business? Join Women Who Network SG for a night of learning, inspiration and networking with many like-minded women.

For about $35, you will have a chance to learn from three successful women entrepreneurs, network with other businesswomen in Singapore and talk about each other's struggles and passions as you navigate this male-dominated world of business.

Have an epic night out with your girl squad at Siloso Beach

We know mums like us don't really get to party until sunrise anymore, but in any chance we do, we make sure we bring the house down!

Gather your besties and get all dolled up for an awesome all-girls party at Rumours Beach Club on March 8. Groove to the beats with up-and-coming DJ Candice B.

Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink and gather your squad of 4 to indulge in a free bottle of Rumours Special Cocktail Concoction with a minimum spend of $100. And if you can handle your liquor well, you'll be thrilled to know that selected drinks are available all night long for just $10. ⁠

Be Aware, join a fair

Celebrating all of women's victories is not a one-day thing, and learning about our struggles and sacrifices should not end after the March 8 either. In fact, we have a long way to go in educating ourselves and others on how we can create a fairer world for all genders.

If you're looking for ways to get more involved in gender equality work, the first step can be joining Aware (Association of Women for Action and Research)'s FAIR FOR ALL, an all-day open house on March 25.

Head to their headquarters at Dover Crescent and attend mini workshops centred on different facets of Aware's works and get to know your friendly neighbourhood feminist organisation.

In conclusion, International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the progress made towards gender equality and to reflect on the work that still needs to be done.

While participating in related events and activities on this day is important, it's equally important to celebrate being a woman and promote women's empowerment in small ways every day.

Whether it's through mentorship, support, or advocacy, we all have a role to play in creating a more equitable society. So let's continue to celebrate and uplift women not just on International Women's Day, but every day of the year. Together, we can make a difference.

Happy International Women's Day!

