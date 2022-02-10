9 ways to style boxy blazers and where to find them

Fashionistas fluttering from one fashion week show to another have always played a part in influencing the streetwear scene. Models, influencers, and editors have been pulling out all the stops with their looks recently and one trend has caught our attention – boxy blazers.

While tailoring isn’t new to streetwear, blazers with large shoulder pads and cinched waists are totally on trend right now and their versatility opens a myriad of styling opportunities. We looked towards some streetwear stars for inspiration. Check em’ out below.

The Matrix

Russian Model Mary Leest is serving Matrix vibes with a pair of oval sunglasses and a power-suit that contrasts a green latex leotard. Latex might be a little too uncomfortable for our tropical sun, perhaps a leather bodysuit will do the trick. Throw on some black heels and you’re ready for the field, agent.

Pinstripe Blazer, $1,457 Magda Butryum at Farfetch

Pinstripe Straight-Leg Trousers, $1,450, Dolce&Gabbana at Farfetch

Oliver Faux Leather Halterneck Thong Bodysuit, $284, Alix NYC at Net-a-Porter

Zitter M01 Oval Sunglasses, $538, Gentle Monster at Farfetch

Neon Up

There’s something about neon that we can’t shake off. It’s chic yet playful at the same time and it goes well with most basics in our closets. Tie the look together with neon accessories of the same colour spectrum – in this case, lemon.

Notched Lapels Single-Breasted Blazer, $607, MSGM at Farfetch

Short-Sleeve Crop Top, $879, Jacquemus at Farfetch

Point Top-Handle Bag, $4,560, Bottega Veneta at Farfetch

Sporty Formal

No one elevates streetwear quite like stylish entrepreneur Alexandra Guerain. Everyone is always on the go and multiple outfit changes in a day are too much of a hassle.

Slip an oversized blazer on top of a breathable co-ord bodysuit and shorts, a pair of combat boots and you’re ready to seize the day.

Shield Pinstripe Oversized Blazer, $860, A Better Mistake at Farfetch

Round Neck Short Sleeve Stretch-Jersey Body, $112, Sundarbay at Selfridges

Slim-Fit High-Rise Stretch-Jersey Shorts, $80, Sundarbay at Selfridges

Monolith 55mm Combat Boots, $2,270, Prada at Farfetch

Play around with cutouts

Designer Christopher Esber’s crystal-lined cutout blazers are the perfect intersection of business in the front and party in the back. While this backless orange tweed number is gorgeous, it might be a bit too revealing for some of us. Might we suggest a simpler, but just as beautiful, black version with circular cut-outs at the waist?

Cutout Embellished Wool-Blend Minidress, $2,479, Christopher Esber at Mytheresa

Skinny Pants in Saint Laurent Gabardine, $1,220, Saint Laurent

Embellished Open-Toe Sandal, $2,000, René Caovilla at Farfetch

Drop Chain Necklace, $400, Zimmerman at Farfetch

A mix of high and low

Singapore is a small city and you will never know who you might bump into: a friend, a crush, or worst, an ex. Looking our best is imperative but we can’t look like we are putting in too much effort.

Take notes from stylist Emili Sindlev and don’t be afraid to roll out of bed, throw on a vibrant blazer, a decent-sized bag, a baker boy hat and run those errands.

+ NET SUSTAIN Recycled Wool Blazer, $518, Gianni at Net-a-Porter

Abby Embellished Wool-Felt Baker Boy Hat, $930, Maison Michel at Selfridges

Go Retro

Tired of plain black, white, grey suits? Try wearing a checked pattern blazer on top of a vest and trousers co-ord for some added spice. Slide on giant sunglasses to balance your accentuated shoulders and you’re good to go.

The Karen Checked Wool Blazer, $841, Giuliva Heritage at Net-a-Porter

Single-Breasted Wool-Twill Waistcoat, $458, Raey at Matchesfashion

Wide Leg Cargo Trousers, $89.90, Zara

D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses, $505, Celine at Net-a-Porter

Nothing but a good suit

Jewellery designer Valentina Ferragni’s black tuxedo by Alexandre Vauthier is stunning. The precise tailoring speaks for itself that’s why no shirt is needed. Also, a special mention is needed for the pop of neon oo the shoes and earrings, like the cherries on a cake. Voilá.

Wool Tuxedo Blazer, $1,747, Alexandre Vauthier at Mytheresa

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $1,219, Alexandre Vauthier at Mytheresa

Dot Sock, $1,320, Bottega Veneta

Triangle Hoop Earrings, $990, Bottega Veneta at Farfetch

Texture, texture, texture

Mytheresa’s buying director Tiffany Hsu knows a thing or two about blazers (to be honest, she’s an expert). Take for example how she styled hers with a knitted fishnet skirt — it certainly takes the ensemble to the next level. Although it seems outlandish, the femininity of Dion Lee’s fishnet dress complements the hook hardware on this Givenchy blazer to a tee.

Wool-Blend Twill Blazer, $2,280, Givenchy at Mytheresa

Layered Fishnet Dress, $620, Dion Lee at Farfetch

Bellini Sandals In Smooth Leather, $1,320, Saint Laurent

Colour-blocking perfection

Leather Blazer, $1,871, Proenza Schouler at Net-a-Porter

When in doubt, colour-block. This tried-and-tested styling tip works wonders and catches the eyes of everyone – with admiration, of course.

Long-Sleeved Metallic Sequin Top, $576, MSGM at Farfetch

B Buckle Mini Skirt, $1,312, Balmain at Farfetch

Hourglass XS Tote Bag, $3,350, Balenciaga at Farfetch

