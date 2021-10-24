’90s makeup trends that are popular now, as seen on Emma Chamberlain and Doja Cat

The power of the '90s cannot be denied, with so many of us still sporting garments and trends from or inspired by that era.

But the most iconic part of the 1990's is, without a doubt, the makeup. Ultra glossy lips, metallic blue eyeshadows and brown lips — all sported by the it girls of that time like Jennifer Lopez and Drew Barrymore. And how could we forget skinny brows?

That era may have had its share of cringe-worthy moments, but many of those makeup trends have remained relevant decades on and we're glad to see how the impact of the 1990's still serves as modern-day inspiration for so many of us.

Here are the celebrities showing us how to rock the old in the new.

Bella Hadid: Skinny brows

Many would remember grabbing a pair of tweezers and plucking off almost every strand of brow hair to achieve the Drew Barrymore brow.

Even though these pencil-thin brows have been shunned for years, we've begun to see them pop up again on celebs like Bella Hadid, who are totally giving fluffy brows a run for their money.

Emma Chamberlain: Burgundy lips

It seems that if it wasn't loads of gloss or brown lips, it was burgundy lips.

Not sure how to rock the look? Take some notes from the Gen Z fashion icon with dark eye makeup and a brown-burgundy lip for an elegantly chic look.

Dua Lipa: Frosted eyeshadow

Were you even a kid of the '90s if you didn't have at least three different shimmery frosted eyeshadows?

To avoid going too far back into the '90s, try pairing this bolder eye with a neutral lip for a balanced look like Dua.

Doja Cat: Brown lip liner

A dark lip liner was often seen on the Spice Girls, most notably on Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham. The intended effect was to give the impression of fuller, bigger lips.

Use a lip liner shade that's a few shades darker than your lips or lipstick, like Doja, for the ultimate '90s pout. Add a gloss for extra dimension.

Kim Kardashian: Brown makeup

If there is one colour to describe the '90s, it would be brown. From lip gloss to lipstick, monochromatic colours were often seen on the likes of Beyonce and Cindy Crawford, who popularised the natural bronze look.

It really is something that will never go out of style. Take for example Kim Kardashian, who's rocking just about every trend from the '90s.

Ariana Grande: Pastel lids

A really dark lip and ultra-light eyeshadow seemed to be the go-to look for many back then. But oftentimes, it can appear chalky and make people look washed out in photos.

With celebs like Ariana Grande sporting light lids again, you might consider giving it a shot. Modernise it with a contrasting liner or add a cat wing to give the eye look more character.

Miley Cyrus: Blue eyeshadow

Blue eyeshadow might be something that kids of the '90s want left behind. But with celebs like Miley rocking blue graphic lids, we can't help but give this trend a chance again.

Kylie Jenner: Glossy lips

Long gone are the days where matte is in — glosses are back to shine.

Glosses of the '90s are known for being sticky and almost paint-like, but thanks to new, non-sticky and hydrating formulations, glosses have become a staple in almost every makeup look today. Perfect for some added shine.

This article was first published in Her World Online.