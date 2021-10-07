Check out the vibrant, bold beauty trends from the FW 2021 runway

The FW 2021 runways were dominated by bold, vibrant beauty trends.

Discover the best looks on the catwalks, from Bridgerton-inspired flushed cheeks to sultry, lived-in smoky eyeliner seen on celebrities like Girls' Generation Taeyeon and Blackpink Lisa.

Braids

Easy or elaborate, the ways in which you can braid your hair are endless. The simplest iteration of the trend comes in the form of two tiny accent braids in the front of the hair.

Her World tip

Before braiding, get rid of any knots in your tresses with a detangling shampoo to prevent breakage.

Try: Oribe Run-Through Detangling Shampoo, $72

Dramatic eyes

A fitting makeup statement in these mask-wearing days, ornate eye makeup ruled the runways.

Ease into the trend with a pop of colour across the lids, or add a tasteful amount of sparkle with rhinestones on the inner corners of the eyes.

Her World tip

If you're sporting a bold eye makeup look, keep the rest of your makeup palette muted. Think glossy nude lips and a barely there blush colour.

Try: Dior Diorshow 4 Couleurs Eye Palette, $102

Shadow liner and minimal makeup

The cat-eye flick is like the LBD of the eyeliner world - a timeless look that looks good on everyone. This season, try a modern twist on the classic and rock a larger-than-normal wing in bright neon or romantic pastel.

Fuss-free, natural makeup looks populated the FW 2021 collections.

Techniques to achieve them vary: You can use fewer products, or high- coverage makeup and application methods to make it more imperceptible.

Her World tip

A small amount of eyeshadow primer is useful in Singapore's hot and humid climate to keep eyeliner from fading or smudging.

Try: Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, $40

Her World tip

When your skin is moisturised, you'll need less coverage, and your makeup will go on more easily.

Try: Clarins Super Restorative Day Cream, $200

Blunt bangs, lived-in liner and bold lips

Strong bangs of varying lengths, thickness and textures are everywhere this year, and the runways were no exception.

With a myriad of styles to choose from, including the eyebrow- grazing cut and versatile baby bangs, this is a great time to try out the trend.

Smudgy rims of eyeliner dominated the FW catwalks. Opt for a thick, kohl-rimmed classic smoky eye, or smudge out your eyeliner for that insouciant morning-after aesthetic.

Statement lips have been a perennial catwalk favourite for decades. This season, models sported bright hues in semi-matte finishes.

Her World tip

A spritz of dry shampoo can prevent your bangs from falling flat or separating by midday.

Try: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo (198ml), $40

Her World tip

Line your top and bottom lashes with a soft black kohl eyeliner, and smudge the colour with a fluffy eyeshadow brush for a smouldering slept-in look.

Try: Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner, $42

Her World tip

Pinks, berries and mauve nudes look best on cool complexions.

Try: Cle de Peau Beaute Lipstick Matte in #115 Pink Honeysuckle, $92

Her World tip

Oranges and browns (try: Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream in Fearless, $32) flatter warm-toned skin complexions.

Dewy skin and royal flush

Never underestimate the power of well-placed glow. On the runways, natural-looking, lit- from-within skin was paired with effortless eyeliner, nude lips and Zoom-friendly hair.

Possibly a nod to the '80s, swirled, saturated hues were used to enhance the contours of the face on the runways.

Embrace the trend by sporting a circular cherubic blush, or wear it draped across the higher planes of the face.

Her World tip

Go easy on foundation and only apply it on areas where you need it. And pick one with a super-dewy finish.

Try: Sulwhasoo's Perfecting Cushion, $96

Her World tip

Unlike powder formulas, which can look patchy if you overdo it, cream blush is easy to apply. Just dab it on with your fingers and let it sit on skin.

Try: Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush in Cherie, $50

Natural, bushy brows

Brushed-up full brows aren't going anywhere for 2021. Lush arches pair nicely with a wash of copper over the lids, barely there blush, and shiny lips.

Her World tip

To add volume and texture to your arches, apply eyebrow mascara in a shade that matches your hair colour, using tiny, upward strokes.

Try: Jill Stuart Mousse Eyebrow Mascara, $31

