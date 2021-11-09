987FM DJ Gerald Koh and his wife become first-time parents

The year may be ending but its the era of new beginnings for DJ Gerald Koh and his wife, as the couple just welcomed their first child!

On Friday (Nov 5), the 987FM DJ took to Instagram to share the good news and wrote the sweetest message to his 30-year-old wife, Thia Zhi Xin.

DJ Gerald Koh and wife welcome baby daughter

If you've been following Gerald's Instagram account this whole time, then you're probably up to date with his preparations for the arrival of his baby.

The couple barely kept in the excitement that they already decided the name, Gemma, for their baby before she was born, sharing it in a short video.

Just moments after she was born, DJ Gerald shared a photo of baby Gemma on his Instagram Stories.

According to 8days, the first-time dad wrote, "I don't know if I can love anything more you lil spoil market [sic]."

Of course, he didn't forget to praise his wife for being "so brave" during delivery. He even playfully added that he might have "sprained an abdominal muscle" while he was cheering her on to push.

In another post dedicated to his wife and their newborn, he wrote, "I pretended to be your pillar of strength during the delivery, but I was shaking. I hope my cheerleading next to you helped at least a tiny bit because it was nothing compared to what you went through."

DJ Gerald has also since posted one of their first family photos where the couple are seen happily cradling baby Gemma.

Baby Gemma was named after DJ Gerald Koh's aunty

To commemorate baby Gemma's "going home day", Gerald also penned a heartwarming post about the origins of her name. He revealed that Gemma was actually named after a "very close aunty".

"She was the best aunty and was Daddy's confidante and pillar of support anytime he needed a wise listening ear," wrote the new dad.

He added, "I call her Ema (姨妈) and quite literally type 'Ema' when I messaged her on WhatsApp back then. And incidentally Ema was the first word I mouthed too."

By naming their daughter Gemma, Gerald hopes she would grow up as "strong, wise and discerning" as his aunt.

Welcome home baby Gemma and congratulations to the happy parents!

