'Accompanied me through hardship and ease': Malaysian influencer surprises newlywed friend with $30k cash gift

Figuring out the appropriate sum to gift in a wedding ang pao is a tricky decision for most.

After all, you don't want to come off as stingy by giving too little of an amount.

But it is unlikely that Malaysian influencer Aisar Khaled shares the same worries, as he surprised his friend Muhammad Nicholas Alif, affectionately known as Niko, with RM100,000 (S$29,000) in cash as a wedding gift.

In an Instagram reel posted last Saturday (Aug 26), Aisar can be seen arriving in style at Niko's wedding in a yellow Lamborghini and retrieving a money bouquet artfully constructed with RM50 and RM100 notes from the car boot.

Together with an entourage of other men, each holding a cash bouquet in hand, they presented them to the shocked newlyweds.

An overwhelmed Niko appeared to be trying to hold back tears and hiding his face behind one of the cash bouquets as he thanked Aisar for the gift.

In another Instagram post, Aisar expressed his gratitude to Niko who "accompanied me through hardship and ease", adding that RM100,000 is "hardly enough to repay" Niko's commitment to their friendship.

Speaking to Malaysian media mStar, Aisar elaborated that he wanted to thank Niko for standing by him all these years, and gifting such a large sum to him is nothing compared to having a good friend who is always by his side.

The pair had struck up a friendship five years ago in college, eventually becoming business partners.

"He has been with me back when I had nothing," Aisar said. "I decided to give him something meaningful as he had helped manage my business. So, I feel that he deserves the gift."

According to Aisar, Niko plans to donate a portion of the cash gift to the needy while giving another portion to his wife and saving the rest.

