Man gives wife $1,000 cash bouquet for wedding anniversary

One woman received a money bouquet of $1,000 in cash notes for her wedding anniversary recently.

It is unclear whether her husband planned this to coincide with the harsh financial times that we currently live in, or if it was a long-term idea for a wedding anniversary gift!

Wife receives money bouquet as anniversary gift

Regardless of the reason behind his gift idea, it has garnered a lot of support from the public on the page of the florist who created the bouquet.

Local florist, J's Money Bouquet, shared a Facebook post on June 4, of the creation that consisted of prettily rolled notes of cash resembling flowers, and nestled daintily in a lush bouquet.

The flowers, once rolled out, would make up a nice little collection of:

Five $10 notes

Nine $50 notes

Five $100 notes

That brings it to a grand total of $1000, for those of you counting.

According to the post by the florist, this was an anniversary gift from a man to his wife.

It is unclear how the recipient reacted to this bouquet, but based on the sheer volume of comments praising this practical gift (and mostly of wives tagging their partners under the post!), it was definitely well-received by netizens online.

Here are a few more pictures of other creations amounting to a $50 money bouquet.

Money bouquets have been quite the trend for a while now, and now especially as we find ourselves in the midst of a global economic recession, this presents a practical alternative with just a sprinkling of oomph for your loved ones!

In fact, this takes the popular phrase "Flower power" to a whole new level.

