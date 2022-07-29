Achieve a naturally radiant complexion with these cream blushes and bronzers

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, $34

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

ICYDK, Rare Beauty is Selena Gomez's beauty label. This formula boasts a blend of weightless oils and spherical powders to give you a natural, water-resistant and soft-focus flush. Available in five shades.

Sunnies Face Airblush, $19.99

PHOTO: Sunnies Face

Sunnies Face is a Filipino makeup label that creates beauty products with Asian skin tones in mind.

This cream blush is formulated with nourishing squalane, vitamin E, seaweed extract and bamboo stem powder and leaves a sheer wash of colour with a soft matte finish. Available in 12 shades.

Canmake Cream Cheek, $14.90

PHOTO: Canmake

Hailing from Japan, the Canmake cream blush is made with a gel-type formula that is easy to apply while being long-lasting and nourishing thanks to the addition of squalane. Available in eight shades.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Power Bronzer, US$26 (S$36)

PHOTO: Danessa Myricks

A self-taught makeup artist who has worked behind many influential beauty labels created this indie label. Danessa Myricks Beauty prides itself on being an inclusive brand. This cream bronzer adds warmth with a matte but not flat finish.

Available in three shades.

Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Bronzer, $39

PHOTO: Tower 28 Beauty

Tower 28 Beauty is an American clean beauty label created for sensitive skin types in mind. Mango butter and green tea extract are added to the radiant formula that can be used across the face, eyes and lips. Available in five shades.

Mac Cosmetics Glow Play Blush, $50

PHOTO: Mac Cosmetics

Mac's cream blush features a unique cushiony texture that provides sheer-to-medium buildable coverage that stays true and last throughout the day. Available in eight shades.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronze, $51

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is known for its inclusiveness, which is why it isn't surprising that this cream bronzer is available in seven shades. The lightweight formula is also sweat- and water-resistant, and not sticky or greasy. Fenty Beauty also offers cream blushes in 10 shades.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer, $56

PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Offering a self-setting matte finish, the Anastasia Beverly Hills cream bronzer touts a buildable formula that doesn't streak, patch, oxidise or smudge when applied over other products. Available in four shades.

Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream, $48

PHOTO: Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty's cream bronzer has a pigmented formula, so less is more when you're getting the hang of its coverage.

The cream-to-powder bronzer offers a luminous matte glow that is long-lasting and water- and sweat-resistant. Available in five shades.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush, $52

PHOTO: Patrick Ta

For those who are just making the transition from powder to cream face makeup, this cream and powder duo from celebrity MUA Patrick Ta will help you bridge the gap.

The cream shade offers a healthy hydrated, dewy finish when used alone or atop the powder. Available in four shades.

ALSO READ: 10 'brightliners' that will convince you to try the coloured eyeliner trend

This article was first published in Her World Online.