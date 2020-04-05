Achieve your dream home office with these 10 inspiring spaces

Thinking of setting up your office at home? Here are ten thoughtfully designed home offices from Singapore and around the world to set your creative juices flowing.

1) Everything looks good in light wood

Light wood is great if you want to achieve a warm look whilst maintaining a bright interior space. You can keep an uncluttered worktop like this if you build plenty of storage for hiding bulky items like printers and files.

2) Simply monochromatic

Another way to maintain a visually light workspace is to play with a monochromatic palette. You can even add dark grey or navy to the mix to jazz things up a little.

3) Let there be light

Natural light is one of the luxuries that employees wish they got more of in their corporate office. It's no wonder since natural light has been shown to improve mood, feelings of wellbeing and work performance. So be sure to design your home office to get the most sunlight in.

4) Room for two

Encourage studying and working together by designing your home office to comfortably accommodate two.

5) Double duty platform

Is your home office space tight? Consider this platform storage-bench to maximise space!

6) Make it mid-century modern

[Picture 4] Simple mid-century modern furniture pieces and parquet flooring against a stark white room create a pensive mood that works for this home study.

7) Room with a view

Give your eyes well-deserved breaks by choosing the room with the best view in the house to turn into your home office.

8) Pretty prints

Unlike corporate offices, there are no rules as to how you can design your home office. So embrace the freedom and go wild if you like!

9) Scandinavian serenity

Put together a Scandi-inspired workspace with these simple ideas in mind: Plenty of light, natural materials and simple designs.

10) Pastel hues

Counteract the seriousness of work with fun, playful pastels. A welcoming vibe in your home office will set you at better ease to focus on working.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.