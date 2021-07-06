Adidas Running announces new colourway for the Adidas 4DFWD

Look at those webs!

Adidas Running has just revealed a new colourway for the Adidas 4DFWD, a data-driven running shoe that means to push 3D-printed performance running technology forward. The new colourway comes in bold solar red and white.

You’ll notice that the sole looks very similar to other variants of this shoe. The lattice structure really pops though, bearing an off-white colour while a splash of red seeps through from inside. Otherwise, the shoe comes in white with the Adidas logo emblazoned on its side.

PHOTO:Adidas

According to Adidas, the new colourway is meant to pay homage to athletes once again uniting on the international stage this summer at the Tokyo Olympics. That explains the solar red and white theme, which is an obvious homage to the Japan flag.

It’s not all about fashion, though - these shoes are meant to seriously improve running performance.

PHOTO:Adidas

That lattice structure? It’s been specifically coded to compress forward upon vertical impact, which reduces peak braking force experienced by runners by 15 per cent. That in turn redirects these vertical impact forces into horizontal forward motion - giving you a little bit of a boost.

This seems like the kind of thing you’d really need to experience firsthand to see how it works, but Adidas’ announcement tweet has a helpful video demonstration:

Progress never stops.



The new colourway of adidas 4DFWD is here. Lace up with the future of running. ⏩👟



Exclusive early access for Creators Club members now open https://t.co/2SyPvgNL0V pic.twitter.com/5oj1Vso0A5 — adidas UK (@adidasUK) July 1, 2021

The Adidas 4DFWD solar red and white colourway is launching today with exclusive early access for Creators Club members via the official app. Currently, it retails for $280 and will be available on the Adidas website and these Performance stores:

Adidas Sports Performance, ION Orchard

Adidas Sports Performance, Suntec City

Adidas Performance Brand Concept Store, VivoCity

ALSO READ: The buildable Adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a hypebeast dream

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.