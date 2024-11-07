Adventure awaits: Singapore's 5th wildlife park to open in March 2025

Nature lovers here can soon look forward to an adventure trekking through a lush rainforest filled with various animal species.

Singapore's fifth wildlife park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will launch its first phase in March 2025, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release on Thursday (Nov 7).

The rainforest-themed park is among a number of new attractions Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced in May, including an eco-resort, and is the latest addition to four other wildlife parks in the area, like Bird Paradise.

It will also be the first adventure-based zoological park in Asia.

The park will be home to 29 animal species from the region, including tigers, sun bears and tapirs, and is designed to allow them to roam through extensive habitats, giving visitors a chance to observe them in distinct rainforest settings.

The Francois langur, an endangered primate species, will also be making its debut in Singapore at the park.

To recreate an authentic rainforest setting, almost 7,000 trees and shrubs from the region were also planted to supplement the existing rainforest patches.

Inspired by rainforest walks

What sets Rainforest Wild Asia apart is that it is going to be an immersive adventure-based experience.

Inspired by treks through a rainforest, visitors can choose from a variety of paths to take while exploring 10 different zones.

The paths will have varying difficulty levels ranging from leisurely strolls to more challenging routes.

Highlights

One of the park's main highlights is the Karsts — where visitors will see jagged limestone formations peeking through the canopy and spot Francois langurs traversing the environment.

Some other highlights include The Cavern inspired by the famous Mulu Caves in Sarawak and the Watering Hole — the largest zone in the park.

For the adrenaline junkies, there's also the Canopy Jump where thrill seekers can free fall from 20m while enjoying the greenery of the park.

There's also Critter Crawl — where explorers can explore a 60m cave tunnel and get up close and personal to hissing cockroaches through a glass floor panel.

In the next phase of development, Mandai Wildlife Reserve will be launching Rainforest Wild Africa.

This upcoming attraction will be inspired by the landscapes of the Afro-Tropical region and Madagascar.

