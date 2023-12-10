Adventure trails on Britain's coast

We have pulled together some of the best adventures around Britain's coast to plan a quintessential holiday escape. Enjoy the spectacular views on a classic road trip, or soak in the rays during a relaxing walk on the beach.

Even better, take the route less travelled and gallop along the beach on horseback. Discover an unforgettable journey on each coastline.

Travel from coast to coast

Travel from east to west coast and pass through the most beautiful parts of England on Hadrian’s Wall Path. Hike or bike the daunting 135 km through the countryside’s rolling fields and moorlands.

As the trail takes at least six days to complete, hikers can conveniently have their gear transported along the path, and dropped off at campsites or accommodations along the way. Detour sections of the trial to visit nearby castles, roman ruins, and museums.

Hike, bike, walk or even gallop on horse on the Trans Pennine Trail. A brisk 346 km from Southport to Hornsea across northern England. Travel through England’s most historic towns and cities like Leeds or Chesterfield. An East to West Coast adventure passing through the Pennines, canals and along the North and Irish seas.

Buckle up and hit the highway to discover 804 km of the Scottish North Coast. The NC500 is one the world's most highly rated road trips. Full of stunning scenery, incredible beaches and vast mountain ranges. Visit hidden villages and daunting cliff sides for an unforgettable journey.

From the shores of The Lake District’s St Bees to the shores of North Yorkshire’s Robin Hood’s Bay, explore 308 km of wildlife, various natural terrains and water features and mountain landscapes. The trek can be completed by most in about 16 days.

Hikers will pass through quaint English villages along with picturesque national parks like the Yorkshire Dales, and the North York Moors.

Embark on an adventure along the coast

The incredible 1,400 km long trail can be completed by hiking, with several options for incredible cliff-side camping along the trail. Walk around the Isle of Anglesey, through Snowdonia’s stunning landscape and other stunning locations on the south Wales coast.

Add a few stops along the journey to experience traditional Welsh & British dishes, from The Shed or specially curated food and drinks at the sea-side Qube restaurant.

For those interested in traveling towards warmer waters, Britain’s South Coast is unmatched when it comes to experiences this summer. Hike, bike or backpack along the coast. Explore 130 km of hidden coves, intricate rock formations, and possibly unearth a few ancient fossils.

Try your hand at rockpooling, and hunt for shallow pools of seawater bursting with all kinds of marine life. Once the sun sets along the coast, continue the journey by stargazing until the sun returns.

Walk, hike or run this trail located on the north coast of Cornwall. This stretch of the South West Coastal Path follows 106.2 km and offers visitors beachfront views and exotic wildlife. The path completes in the beach town of Newquay.

Newquay offers surf lessons for those who prefer to surf the waves instead of the crowds, along with the chance to coasteer or kayak.

Hop off the shores and onto the boat for a cruise along Scotland’s coast. The Hebridean Whale Trail offers guests an exclusive tour of over 30 of the most exquisite corners of the west coast. Observe under the sea and spot whales, dolphins, seals and many more incredible sea creatures.

Get behind the wheel and take the scenic route

As an alternative you can pack up a car and cruise along the coast of Wales to experience the most of Britain’s West Coast. The Coastal Way offers hidden coves, amazing sea life, quaint villages and even a few castles along the way.

The drive runs an incredible 290 km through winding bluffs and along incredible oceans. This allows for as many pit-stop adventures as your heart desires, including trekking through ancient sea caves, or coasteering from the nearest cliff sides.

Like many other locations in Britain, Northumberland offers visitors its own brand of tranquil and relaxing drives along the coast. Drive the short distance route, 48 km from Alnmouth to Lindisfarne for a quiet yet exciting adventure on the north east coast.

Pass through slumbering countryside and towering compounds like Bamburgh and Lindisfarne Castle for a pleasant finish in one of Britain’s (AONB) Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Beginning in Little Walsingham and completing in Blickling, the route spans a short, but fully packed 56 miles (90 km), passing through 10 cities, such as Holkham, Cley next the Sea, Weybourne, Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, and Baconsthorpe and featuring stops at 78 businesses.

Visit beaches, restaurants, castles, museums, nature reserves and much more! Stop in Blakeney for a chance to spot sea life, and book a seal-watching trip.

Full steam ahead for an unforgettable journey on the rails

Journey along Britain’s west coast by steam train. Take this scenic rail route to explore amazing views across Wales. Breeze through whispering mountains, along velvety beaches, and take in secluded villages in the distance. Spot plenty of wildlife and sea creatures as the train chugs along great stretches of the ocean.

The ride offers plenty of stops along the way such as The Donkey Sanctuary at Barmouth beach.

Journey along the Cornwall coast from St Erth to St Ives and discover Cornwall’s hidden gems along the way. The ride includes stops along the way to allow passengers a chance to explore different beaches, lighthouses, piers and harbours near the coast. Stop at the Tate St Ives, or take on the Rail Ale Trail which curates the perfect pub crawl for the day.

The Riviera Line from Exeter to Paignton hugs the south coast and visitors can travel closely to the Exe Estuary, an incredible site of wildlife, the Jurassic coast, and blue flag beaches. Stop in bustling coastal cities like Torquay, Dawlish, and Exeter.

Spot the famous black swans in Dawlish or visit Torquay’s prehistoric Stone Age caves.

This article was first published in Wego.