Prepare your travel bucket lists: 8 destinations for spring getaways in 2024

Already planning trips for 2024? As nature awakens after the winter, it’s time to dust off those travel plans and prepare your bucket lists for an unforgettable journey.

Embrace the whispers of blossoming flowers and the gentle caress of warmer breezes at these eight captivating locations to elevate your spring getaways in 2024. From the vibrant tulip gardens of Amsterdam to the historic charm of Prague, here’s where you can indulge in the springtime wanderlust.

Cape Town, South Africa

As winter clears, spring brings mild weather and enchanting sights to Cape Town, South Africa. As nature bursts forth in vibrant hues, the city transforms into a haven of blooming wildflowers and verdant landscapes. Must visit spots during your travels include the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens showcasing a myriad of indigenous blooms against the backdrop of the iconic Table Mountain.

The Cape Winelands also invite leisurely strolls and wine tastings amidst the gentle warmth of the season. Not to mention its whale and marine sighting season. Head down to False Bay Coastline, Hermanus, and Cape Agulhas for a chance of catching the likes of African penguins, dolphins, southern right whales, mola-mola sunfish and more in action.

Prague, Czech Republic

After the harsh winter’s thaw, Prague comes to life during spring time. If the historic charm and newfound vibrancy in the air is not enough to impress you, the spectacle of cherry blossom trees is bound to leave craving for more. The city’s iconic landmarks, adorned with a hint of springtime freshness, also invite exploration.

From the majestic Prague Castle overlooking the Vltava River to the intricate details of Charles Bridge, each step is a journey through centuries of history and architectural marvels. Amidst the charming streets, outdoor cafes and restaurant buzzes with life, offering a perfect rest spot after a days of exploring, and savouring local delicacies.

Barcelona, Spain

Spring travel in Barcelona is the ultimate holiday. The perfect time to visit before the summer crowds pour in, the pleasant temperatures make for the peaceful exploration of Antoni Gaudí’s architecture, enjoying delicious food, and lounging on the city’s beaches.

The iconic Sagrada Familia stands as a testament to Gaudi’s genius, while Park Güell invites leisurely strolls amidst bursts of colourful blooms. The allure the city’s culinary delights is also unmatched, where tapas bars and lively markets tempt taste buds with tantalising flavours.

Not to mention the various festivals and events like Barcelona Beer Festival, the Sant Medir Festival, Festes de Sant Josep Oriol and more. For our fool-proof four-day travel itinerary to Barcelona, read our article here.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

A bucket list experience for sure, the tulip season in Amsterdam needs no introduction with spring time unfolding a vivid painting of blooming tulips and glistening canals. The renowned Keukenhof Gardens in particular become a floral wonderland with endless stretches of tulips drawing visitors from around the world.

The canal cruises and trips to the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museums also stand as cultural treasures waiting to be discovered. Just a tip! Although spring lasts for a few months, April is the time when tulips blooms are at their best and the city is beaming with events. Keep your eyes peeled on our website for an upcoming guide on exploring Amsterdam’s unique gems.

Niseko, Japan

A popular ski resort town located on the northern island of Hokkaido, Niseko is just as captivating during the spring season too. The town still receives an average amount of snowfall per week, making it ideal for all your favourite winter sport activities whilst escaping the large crowds.

Nonetheless, the melting snow in the later part of the season unveils an ethereal panorama adorned with blooming flowers and cherry blossoms, as well as turning snow-capped trails into become avenues for hiking and biking adventures. Not to mention the freshest grub of Hokkaido — think bites like herring, spear squid, hairy crab, alpine leeks, strawberries and more.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico has become a trendy travel destination — thanks to its rich history and culture. As the weather turns balmy, the city’s adobe architecture and artistic flair shines, beathing new life into the bustling city.

The Nambe Lake Trail is a crowd-favourite boasting beautiful aspen and pine trees and gorgeous views of Mt. Baldy and the pristine waters of Nambe lake. Besides the historic sites, museums and galleries that beckon captivating exhibits, spring in Santa Fe heralds a plethora of events and festivals.

The renowned Santa Fe Indian Market and the International Folk Art Festival add a kaleidoscope of colours and traditions to the city’s ambiance. Indulge in the rich blend of Native American and Spanish cultures that define the essence of Santa Fe.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Needless to say, Thailand is favourite hotspot for Singaporeans. But it is time to drift our attention away from Bangkok for a bit and explore the calming streets of Chiang Mai. The arrival of spring here is celebrated with a vibrant burst of festivities, and cultural richness that captures the essence of Thai New Year, known as Songkran in April.

The colourful water festival symbolises renewal, and blessings for the upcoming year, as locals and visitors engage in spirited water battles on the streets. Amidst this celebration, Chiang Mai’s ornate temples also stand as serene havens, inviting contemplation and exploration. Best of all, the laid-back vibes make for the ultimate retreat from the urban buzz.

Cairo, Egypt

A blend of ancient wonders and moderate temperatures make spring the ideal time to the wander about the historic city of Cairo in Egypt. The season invites travellers to discover the iconic landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza, which stands majestically against the backdrop of a clear sky.

Alternatively, the Egyptian Museum, is a treasure trove of ancient artifacts and a peek into Egypt’s rich past. If exploring the archaeological marvels wasn’t enough, the bustling markets provide a glimpse into everyday Egyptian culture. During the Ramadan months, the streets come alive at twilight with many restaurants and hotels adorning their tables with ubiquitous iftars.

This article was first published in City Nomads.