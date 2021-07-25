Affordable bowling places in Singapore: How much can you expect to spend?

From a cosmic bowling lounge to national team training grounds, here are seven popular and affordable bowling places to test your bowling skills.

I confess I’ve never understood the appeal of bowling.

Sliding a heavy ball down a slippery lane to knock over ten bottle-shaped pins, while contorting yourself into a human pretzel, just doesn’t make any sense to me.

Why take the trouble to set those pins up if you’re just gonna knock them down anyway?

But, judging by the enduring popularity of bowling, evidently the sport has its fans in Singapore. In fact, Singaporeans’ love affair with bowling started way back in 1965, when the first public bowling centre, Jackie’s Bowl Orchard, first opened to 12-hour queues.

If reading that fact somehow stirred the urge in you to chuck a weighted ball at some pins several metres away, here are seven affordable bowling places to check out so you can scratch that itch.

Seven popular and affordable bowling centres in Singapore

Bowling parlour Number of lanes Price Location Opening hours Changi Resort Bowl 20 From $12 per hour Seven games for $14 (Off-peak) Seven games for $21 (Peak) Civil Service Club Mon to Thu: 9.30am – 1am Fri: 9.30am – 3am Sat & Eve of PH: 8.30am – 3am Sun & PH: 8.30am – 1am K Bowling Club Six $11 to $17 per person per game 313@Somerset Mon to Sun: 10am to 3am Kallang Bowl 22 $2.50 to $4.30 per person per game Kallang Leisure Park Sun to Thu: 9am – 1am Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 9am – 3am Orchid Bowl 36 Public rates Per game per person: From $4.30 Per lane per hour: From $20 Orchid Country Club Sun to Thurs: 10.00am – 11.00pm Fri & Sat, Eve of PH: 10.00am – 12 midnight Sonic Bowl Depends on location Guest rates Per person per game: From $4.30 Per hour per lane: From $20 SAFRA Punggol, SAFRA Yishun, Tampines Hub Sun to Thu, PH: 11am – 11pm Fri, Sat, PH Eve: 11am – 1am SuperBowl SAFRA Depends on location Guest rates Per person per game: From $5 Per hour per lane: From $24 SAFRA Mt Faber, SAFRA Tampines and SAFRA Toa Payoh Mon to Thu: 12pm – 12am Fri, Eve of PH: 12pm – 2am Sat: 10am – 2am Sun, PH: 10am – 12am Singapore Bowling 38 Public rates Per person per game: From $4.50 Temasek Club Mon to Sun: 12pm – 10pm

Note: Prices above do not include charges for shoe rentals, lockers and other equipment.

Changi Resort Bowl

Address: 2 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508503

Email: resortbowl@csc.sg

Tel: 67094728 or 67094729

Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 9.30am – 1am; Fri: 9.30am – 3am; Sat & Eve of PH: 8.30am – 3am; Sun & PH: 8.30am – 1am

Price: From $12 per hour, seven games for $14 (off-peak), or $21 (peak)

Changi Resort Bowl serves up family-friendly bowling with a sprinkling of chill seaside vibes at its cozy 20-lane bowling club. It is the newest bowling centre of the Civil Service Club, designed with contemporary touches like sofa-type seating and coffee tables.

While it may be a favourite venue for professional bowling leagues, book it for a private event and watch the entire space transform into party mode complete with funky cosmic lighting and throbbing music.

The bowling centre is offering some awesome promotions you can use to bowl for cheap.

From now till November 19, 2021, you can book seven games for just $14 (off-peak) or $21 (peak) per person.

If you prefer an hourly booking, off-peak rates go for between $12 and $15 per hour, instead of the usual $20 per hour.

ALSO READ: Top 3 most affordable golf clubs in Singapore

K Bowling Club (Cosmic Bowling)

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #03-27 S238895

Email: booking@kbowlingclub.com

Tel: 6737 5313

Opening hours: Mon – Sun: 10am – 3am

Price: $11 to $17 per person per game

If you’ve ever thought conventional bowling was too boring, and could be spiced up with glow sticks and Nicki Minaj, you’d be in good company.

Apparently, the Koreans also think so, which is why they created the neon-lit, dance-music wonderland that those in the know are calling “cosmic bowling”.

Here’s your chance to experience the hype in person. Step through the Tron-worthy doors of K Bowling Club and you’ll find UV-lit bowling lanes, glowing furniture and trippy colour-changing tables, with throbbing electronic dance music filling the air.

At between $11 to $17 per person per game, this isn’t the most wallet-friendly bowling outing in town. However, while you’re waiting your turn at the lanes, there are a variety of other games to try your hand at, including darts, pool tables and KTV booths.

All said, K Bowling Club is less a bowling alley and more a futuristic nightclub that happens to have games and sports. Worth a visit if only for the novelty.

Kallang Bowl

Address: 5 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397693

Email: kallangbowl@jackinv.com.sg

Tel: 6345 0545

Opening hours: Sun – Thu: 9am – 1am, Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 9am – 3am

Price: $2.50 to $4.30 per person per game

Kallang Bowl holds the distinction of being one of Singapore’s oldest bowling clubs. In response to popular demand, the bowling alley reopened in 2007 as a modernised venue with 22 gleaming professional-standard bowling lanes and upgraded amenities and equipment.

Prices are wallet-friendly, starting as low as $2.50 per person per game, and you can bowl up to as late as 3am on the weekends and eve of public holidays.

Located within the iconic Kallang Leisure Park, Kallang Bowl remains a popular choice among casual and serious bowlers alike, thanks to its proximity to other leisure and recreational amenities.

ALSO READ: Best hiking trails in Singapore: 4 must-try walks to start your fitness resolutions

Orchid Bowl

Address: 1 Orchid Club Rd, Singapore 769162

Email: ob_occ@orchidbowl.com.sg

Tel: 6759 4448

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 10.00am to 11.00pm, Fri & Sat, Eve of PH: 10.00am to 12 midnight

Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.30; Per lane per hour: from $20

Orchid Country Club is one one of Singapore’s most enduring country clubs, not least because of its public-friendly policies that welcome non-members to come in and enjoy the facilities. There’s even a Fairprice supermarket tucked away on the grounds!

The country club operates Orchid Bowl, one of the largest bowling alleys on the island, spanning a dizzying 36 lanes. With clean, well-kept and brightly lit interiors, it’s easy to see why the bowling alley is popular among the public and for corporate events alike.

Another draw is its low prices, starting with rates for the public starting from $4.30 per game per person, and $20 per lane per hour. Even better, club members, NTUC Plus and PAssion cardholders, and students can enjoy preferential rates!

Sonic Bowl

Locations: Our Tampines Hub, SAFRA Yishun, SAFRA Punggol

Contact details: https://sonicbowl.sg/index.php/contact-us/

Opening hours: Sun – Thu, PH: 11am – 11pm, Fri, Sat, PH Eve: 11am – 1am

Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.30; Per lane per hour: from $20

Sonic Bowl offers three bowling centres on the island, including two in SAFRA Clubs (Yishun and Punggol), which means SAFRA members can get a discount off the regular rates (yes, even at Tampines Hub).

This is also true for PAssion cardholders, although the discount granted is lesser. Students get to enjoy the best rates of all.

Sonic Bowl strives for a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere, focusing on promoting community bonding through the love of the sport. Its bowling centres also feature foosball tables, claw machines and leisure pool tables to keep the whole family entertained.

ALSO READ: Need a break? Go on a hike at these scenic trails in Singapore

SuperBowl SAFRA

Locations: SAFRA Mt Faber, SAFRA Tampines, SAFRA Toa Payoh

Contact details: https://www.safra.sg/amenities-offerings/superbowl

Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 12pm – 12am; Fri, Eve of PH: 12pm – 2am; Sat: 10am – 2am; Sun, PH: 10am – 12am

Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $5; Per lane per hour: from $24

SuperBowl is a nation-wide bowling franchise that operates several bowling clubs all across Singapore, with three of their most popular centres found at SAFRA Clubs (Mt Faber, Tampines and Toa Payoh).

Public rates are slightly higher here, with off-peak rates starting at $5 per game, and $24 per lane.

However, SAFRA members can enjoy discounted rates starting from $4 per game, as can HomeTeam NS, SB10-Pin Club and PAssion card members, so we definitely recommend making use of these privileges if you happen to have them (or know someone who does).

Similar to Sonic Bowl, SuperBowl SAFRA offers fun competition and exercise in a family-friendly setting. There’s even bumper bowling for those aged 10 and below, if there are any young enthusiasts in the house.

Singapore Bowling

Address: 131 Rifle Range Rd, Singapore 588406

Tel: 6801 4242

Opening hours: Mon to Sun: 12pm – 10pm

Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.50

Bowling alleys in Singapore don’t come any bigger than this.

Containing a staggering 38 lanes, Singapore Bowling’s cavernous bowling alley has hosted many national and international bowling competitions. It is also the official training venue of Singapore’s national bowling team.

As such, you can expect a slightly more dignified and professional atmosphere than other more casual bowling alleys.

Recommended for serious bowlers seeking to hone their skills free of distractions … and also if you want to bask in the greatness of champions.

ALSO READ: 3 great mountain biking trails in Singapore. Yes, Singapore

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.