Affordable bowling places in Singapore: How much can you expect to spend?

From a cosmic bowling lounge to national team training grounds, here are seven popular and affordable bowling places to test your bowling skills.
I confess I’ve never understood the appeal of bowling.
Sliding a heavy ball down a slippery lane to knock over ten bottle-shaped pins, while contorting yourself into a human pretzel, just doesn’t make any sense to me.
Why take the trouble to set those pins up if you’re just gonna knock them down anyway?
But, judging by the enduring popularity of bowling, evidently the sport has its fans in Singapore. In fact, Singaporeans’ love affair with bowling started way back in 1965, when the first public bowling centre, Jackie’s Bowl Orchard, first opened to 12-hour queues.
If reading that fact somehow stirred the urge in you to chuck a weighted ball at some pins several metres away, here are seven affordable bowling places to check out so you can scratch that itch.
Seven popular and affordable bowling centres in Singapore
Note: Prices above do not include charges for shoe rentals, lockers and other equipment.
Changi Resort Bowl
Address: 2 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508503
Email: resortbowl@csc.sg
Tel: 67094728 or 67094729
Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 9.30am – 1am; Fri: 9.30am – 3am; Sat & Eve of PH: 8.30am – 3am; Sun & PH: 8.30am – 1am
Price: From $12 per hour, seven games for $14 (off-peak), or $21 (peak)
Changi Resort Bowl serves up family-friendly bowling with a sprinkling of chill seaside vibes at its cozy 20-lane bowling club. It is the newest bowling centre of the Civil Service Club, designed with contemporary touches like sofa-type seating and coffee tables.
While it may be a favourite venue for professional bowling leagues, book it for a private event and watch the entire space transform into party mode complete with funky cosmic lighting and throbbing music.
The bowling centre is offering some awesome promotions you can use to bowl for cheap.
From now till November 19, 2021, you can book seven games for just $14 (off-peak) or $21 (peak) per person.
If you prefer an hourly booking, off-peak rates go for between $12 and $15 per hour, instead of the usual $20 per hour.
K Bowling Club (Cosmic Bowling)
Address: 313 Orchard Road, #03-27 S238895
Email: booking@kbowlingclub.com
Tel: 6737 5313
Opening hours: Mon – Sun: 10am – 3am
Price: $11 to $17 per person per game
If you’ve ever thought conventional bowling was too boring, and could be spiced up with glow sticks and Nicki Minaj, you’d be in good company.
Apparently, the Koreans also think so, which is why they created the neon-lit, dance-music wonderland that those in the know are calling “cosmic bowling”.
Here’s your chance to experience the hype in person. Step through the Tron-worthy doors of K Bowling Club and you’ll find UV-lit bowling lanes, glowing furniture and trippy colour-changing tables, with throbbing electronic dance music filling the air.
At between $11 to $17 per person per game, this isn’t the most wallet-friendly bowling outing in town. However, while you’re waiting your turn at the lanes, there are a variety of other games to try your hand at, including darts, pool tables and KTV booths.
All said, K Bowling Club is less a bowling alley and more a futuristic nightclub that happens to have games and sports. Worth a visit if only for the novelty.
Kallang Bowl
Address: 5 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397693
Email: kallangbowl@jackinv.com.sg
Tel: 6345 0545
Opening hours: Sun – Thu: 9am – 1am, Fri, Sat & Eve of PH: 9am – 3am
Price: $2.50 to $4.30 per person per game
Kallang Bowl holds the distinction of being one of Singapore’s oldest bowling clubs. In response to popular demand, the bowling alley reopened in 2007 as a modernised venue with 22 gleaming professional-standard bowling lanes and upgraded amenities and equipment.
Prices are wallet-friendly, starting as low as $2.50 per person per game, and you can bowl up to as late as 3am on the weekends and eve of public holidays.
Located within the iconic Kallang Leisure Park, Kallang Bowl remains a popular choice among casual and serious bowlers alike, thanks to its proximity to other leisure and recreational amenities.
Orchid Bowl
Address: 1 Orchid Club Rd, Singapore 769162
Email: ob_occ@orchidbowl.com.sg
Tel: 6759 4448
Opening hours: Sun – Thurs: 10.00am to 11.00pm, Fri & Sat, Eve of PH: 10.00am to 12 midnight
Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.30; Per lane per hour: from $20
Orchid Country Club is one one of Singapore’s most enduring country clubs, not least because of its public-friendly policies that welcome non-members to come in and enjoy the facilities. There’s even a Fairprice supermarket tucked away on the grounds!
The country club operates Orchid Bowl, one of the largest bowling alleys on the island, spanning a dizzying 36 lanes. With clean, well-kept and brightly lit interiors, it’s easy to see why the bowling alley is popular among the public and for corporate events alike.
Another draw is its low prices, starting with rates for the public starting from $4.30 per game per person, and $20 per lane per hour. Even better, club members, NTUC Plus and PAssion cardholders, and students can enjoy preferential rates!
Sonic Bowl
Locations: Our Tampines Hub, SAFRA Yishun, SAFRA Punggol
Contact details: https://sonicbowl.sg/index.php/contact-us/
Opening hours: Sun – Thu, PH: 11am – 11pm, Fri, Sat, PH Eve: 11am – 1am
Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.30; Per lane per hour: from $20
Sonic Bowl offers three bowling centres on the island, including two in SAFRA Clubs (Yishun and Punggol), which means SAFRA members can get a discount off the regular rates (yes, even at Tampines Hub).
This is also true for PAssion cardholders, although the discount granted is lesser. Students get to enjoy the best rates of all.
Sonic Bowl strives for a wholesome, family-friendly atmosphere, focusing on promoting community bonding through the love of the sport. Its bowling centres also feature foosball tables, claw machines and leisure pool tables to keep the whole family entertained.
SuperBowl SAFRA
Locations: SAFRA Mt Faber, SAFRA Tampines, SAFRA Toa Payoh
Contact details: https://www.safra.sg/amenities-offerings/superbowl
Opening hours: Mon – Thu: 12pm – 12am; Fri, Eve of PH: 12pm – 2am; Sat: 10am – 2am; Sun, PH: 10am – 12am
Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $5; Per lane per hour: from $24
SuperBowl is a nation-wide bowling franchise that operates several bowling clubs all across Singapore, with three of their most popular centres found at SAFRA Clubs (Mt Faber, Tampines and Toa Payoh).
Public rates are slightly higher here, with off-peak rates starting at $5 per game, and $24 per lane.
However, SAFRA members can enjoy discounted rates starting from $4 per game, as can HomeTeam NS, SB10-Pin Club and PAssion card members, so we definitely recommend making use of these privileges if you happen to have them (or know someone who does).
Similar to Sonic Bowl, SuperBowl SAFRA offers fun competition and exercise in a family-friendly setting. There’s even bumper bowling for those aged 10 and below, if there are any young enthusiasts in the house.
Singapore Bowling
Address: 131 Rifle Range Rd, Singapore 588406
Tel: 6801 4242
Opening hours: Mon to Sun: 12pm – 10pm
Price (rates for public): Per game per person: from $4.50
Bowling alleys in Singapore don’t come any bigger than this.
Containing a staggering 38 lanes, Singapore Bowling’s cavernous bowling alley has hosted many national and international bowling competitions. It is also the official training venue of Singapore’s national bowling team.
As such, you can expect a slightly more dignified and professional atmosphere than other more casual bowling alleys.
Recommended for serious bowlers seeking to hone their skills free of distractions … and also if you want to bask in the greatness of champions.
