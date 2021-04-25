Affordable chalet staycations from $120 a night

Gather your family or friends, fire up the barbecue, and relive the good ol’ days when Covid-19 wasn’t even heard of and chalet staycations were all the rage.

Don’t get me wrong, hotels are a great option for a local getaway but sometimes all you want is to relax, unwind and not worry about the front desk giving you the stink eye when you try to sneak additional people into your room (because who hasn’t done this?), and that’s where chalets come in.

Think of them as no-frills hotels with spaces built for gatherings, and amenities that include barbecue pits, bowling alleys, swimming pools and even mahjong rooms.

But where are they located and just how much do they cost per night?

Here’s a list of affordable chalets that provide a bigger space for you to bond with four other people (until social distancing guidelines ease) over the weekend or during school holidays.

Scroll right to the end of the article for hacks on how to save on your chalet booking.

Last updated on April 20, 2021.

Do note that due to the evolving Covid-19 situation and the current safety distancing guidelines, only a maximum of five persons are allowed into a chalet unit at any given time and some chalets have closed public barbecue pit areas until further notice.

Be sure to contact the chalet directly to inquire before making a booking.

Chalet Address Price per night (off-peak) Promotion Chalet Amenities Aranda Country Club 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497 From $180 Stay six nights at Aranda Country Club’s executive suite for $1,000+ Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, karaoke, reading room Civil Service Club (CSC) @ Changi 1 2 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508503 From $148 Last minute staycation deals at up to 40 per cent off on published rates Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, karaoke, bowling alley, mahjong room, tennis court D’Resort @ Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599 From $198 Book in advance to save up to 35 per cent off on published rates Barbecue pit, ice skating Wild Wild Wet amusement park, Cathay Cineplex, urban farming, cycling, kayaking The Chevrons 48 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609961 From $140 – Swimming pool, gym, spa, dart room, pool room, karaoke National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC) 10 Changi Coast Walk, Singapore 499739 From $115 – Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, bowling alley and golf

How are chalet rates priced?

Unlike hotel rates that fluctuate based on demand, most chalets have fixed rates that are priced according to specific days of the week and periods of the year instead.

Here are the three common periods that most chalets use when pricing their rates, ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive:

Off-peak: Mondays to Thursdays

Peak: Fridays to Sundays and eve of public holidays

Super-peak: School holidays, public holidays, and public holidays-in-lieu

Do note that off-peak and super-peak prices can differ by more than $100 depending on the type of accommodation you’ve picked.

1. Aranda Country Club

PHOTO: Aranda Country Club

Address: 60 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519497

Types of accommodation available: Executive and premium suites

Price per night: From $180

Promotion: Stay six nights at Aranda Country Club’s executive suite for $1,000+

Chalet amenities: Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, karaoke and reading room

Getting there by public transport:

Free shuttle bus service from Pasir Ris MRT station to Downtown East Begonia

SBS Transit Bus Service NR7, 3, 5, 6, 12, 17, 21, 89, 354 and 358

Choose between executive and premium suites at the Aranda Country Club for family gatherings or long-awaited staycations with friends.

Here, each suite features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with basic fixtures, dining area, large living room and access to a barbecue pit.

While the decor may be slightly dated as compared to some on this list, the spaciousness of their units are the main reason why many still pick this chalet to unwind at.

In addition, you’ll never have to worry about getting to the chalet by public transport as there are a few bus stops nearby and free shuttle service from Pasir Ris.

2. Civil Service Club (CSC) @ Changi 1

PHOTO: Civil Service Club (CSC) @ Changi 1

Address: 2 Netheravon Road, Singapore 508503

Types of accommodation available: Superior suite, deluxe suite, family suite, superior villa, deluxe villa and premium villa

Price per night: From $148

Promotion: Extend your stay till 6pm at up to 70 per cent off. Contact rooms@csc.sg for more information and rates.

Chalet amenities: Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, karaoke, bowling alley, mahjong room and tennis court

Getting there by public transport:

Free shuttle bus service from Pasir Ris MRT station to CSC @ Changi 1

SBS Transit Bus Service 2, 29, 59 and 109

Recharge and wake up to unobstructed views of the sea without the inflated price tag (yes, I am referring to Sentosa hotels that charge upwards of $300 a night).

Located a little further up from the heart of Changi Village, CSC @ Changi 1 sits right along the sealine and offers seven different accommodation types to fit all your needs.

For those intending to go all out, CSC @ Changi 1 offers one of the most luxurious chalets in Singapore.

Their three-bedroom double-storey premier villa features a full kitchen, private patio that is fully equipped with a professional electric barbecue pit, outdoor dining area, and even a mahjong room — now, how is that for posh?

3. D’Resort @ Downtown East

PHOTO: D’ Resort @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Types of accommodation available: Superior room, deluxe room, suite and premier suite

Price per night: From $198

Promotion: Book in advance to save up to 35 per cent off on published rates

Chalet amenities: Barbecue pit, ice skating, Wild Wild Wet amusement park, Cathay Cineplex, urban farming, cycling and kayaking

Getting there by public transport:

Free shuttle bus service from Pasir Ris MRT station to D’ Resort @ Downtown East

SBS Transit Bus Service 3, 5, 6, 12, 17, 21, 89, 354, 358

Remember Costa Sands Resort Downtown East? Well, it has recently undergone a massive facelift and has been renamed as D’Resort @ Downtown East.

Gone are the days of dimly-lit rooms that looked as if they were used as a horror film set, it now offers rooms that are bright and properly furnished (including beds that do not squeak or smell funky) — just like what you’ve come to expect from a four-star hotel room.

Best part about having a chalet staycation here would be the tonne of entertainment options and shops nearby or require items for an impromptu barbecue.

4. The Chevrons

PHOTO: The Chevrons

Address: 48 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609961

Types of accommodation available: Chalet rooms and bungalows

Price per night: From $140

Chalet amenities: Swimming pool, gym, spa, dart room, pool room and karaoke

Getting there by public transport:

Free shuttle bus service from IMM to The Chevrons

SBS Transit Bus Service 99, 52, 105, 188 and 502

With decor reminiscent of a resort in Phuket or Pattaya, The Chevrons chalet in the western part of Singapore offers two types of accommodation, double-storey rooms or bungalows.

Good for small get-togethers with family or friends, the double-storey room features two bedrooms, two toilets, basic kitchen and is situated right in front of the swimming pool.

But if you’re looking for a bigger space or want more privacy, consider their bungalow option that features three bedrooms, three toilets, a fully equipped kitchen and private barbecue area.

5. National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC)

PHOTO: National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC)

Address: 10 Changi Coast Walk, Singapore 499739

Types of accommodation available: Bungalows

Price per night: From $115

Chalet amenities: Swimming pool, gym, barbecue pit, bowling alley and golf

Getting there by public transport:

Free shuttle bus service from Tanah merah MRT station to National Service Resort & Country Club

Tucked away in a quiet part of Tanah Merah is where you will find the most affordable chalet on this list.

A fully-equipped kitchen, large swimming pool, private barbecue pit, two free bowling games per stay, free parking (for one car) are just some of the amenities and perks you will enjoy when you stay at one of NSRCC’s chalet bungalows.

The only downside to this tranquil chalet getaway is its slightly inconvenient location as there are no public transport options nearby and the free shuttle bus service only operates once every hour.

That said, if you’ve got plans to stay at least two nights and just want to escape from the grind, this would be a small price to pay.

Hacks on how to save on your chalet booking

Call in a favour and get a relative or friend who is a club member, military personnel or civil servant to help you book the chalet as they usually get preferred rates. This might be a little troublesome because you’ll also need their help with the initial check-in, but this hassle could save you a couple of hundred bucks.

Book early, preferably at least two to three months before your intended chalet staycation. Not only will you secure a sureshot booking and prevent yourself from having a panic attack (because chalet staycations are seeing a revival and during my research for this article, quite a few chalets are already fully booked for the next month), but you can also enjoy early bird discounts to the tune of 35 per cent off.

Conduct research and compare prices. Some chalets are listed on hotel booking sites like Agoda, Expedia or Booking.com, so be sure to check them before booking directly. Not to mention, if you book through hotel booking sites, you can not only earn member points, but there’s also a high possibility that there’s a credit card specific promotion that you can take advantage of.

