Affordable dance classes under $20 per class: Ballet, hip-hop, K-pop & more

At the risk of sounding old, do you know this dance move and who this legend is?

Yes, it's the Moonwalk and Michael Jackson!

The King of Pop is a legendary dancer and if you've ever asked yourself "how cool would it be if I can do this too?", you're in the right place.

Many of us can't deny that working has made our lifestyles sedentary, and if you're constantly looking for affordable fitness classes in Singapore, why not give dancing a try?

Dance classes usually have a balanced mix of cardio and stretching, but they're also a lot more affordable than many other fitness classes such as spinning and sometimes, gyms.

Not to mention, it's fun to dance!

Time to get out of home workouts to clock your fitness and immerse yourself in a studio setting learning from instructors.

If you're looking for free trials and affordable studio/online classes, we've compiled a comprehensive list for you to check out and dance your heart out.

TL;DR: Cheap dance classes in Singapore, trial class costs & how to save money on classes

Dance Studios Genre Price

(Classes Under $20) Ballet Body Ballet Trial:

$55 for three classes ($18.33 per class) Caliente Dance Bachata, Salsa Trial:

$9.90



Packages:

$59.90 for four solo dance classes ($14.98 per class)

$109.90 for eight solo dance classes ($13.73 per class)

$149.90 for unlimited solo dance classes*



*Note: Need to go to at least eight classes so that each class is less than $20. Danz People Basic Groove

Contemporary

Hip Hop

Girls Hip Hop

Kpop

Lyrical Jazz

Street Jazz

Single class:

$17 | $18 (online purchase)

$15 (Students/NSF)



Packages:

$64 for four class ($16 per class)

$90 for six classes ($15 per class)

$140 for ten classes ($14 per class) KpopXFitness (online) K-pop Online classes: Free



Single class: $12 to $16 Legacy Dance Company Girl's Style

Lyrical

Popping

Locking Trial:

Free



Single class: $16

The Legacy Experience Member single class: $12



Packages:

$75 for five classes ($15 per class)

$65 for five classes ($13 per class for students)

$140 for 10 classes ($14 per class) Recognize! Studio Contemporary

GirlStyle

Girls Hip Hop

Hip Hop

Kpop

Street Jazz

Urban

Waacking Online classes:

Free



Trial:

$13



Single class:

$15 (Member)

$17 (Regular)

$10 (Secondary school student)

$13 (Tertiary students of selected dance clubs) O School Contemporary

Dancehall Foundation

HipHop

Street Jazz

Kpop

House Single class:

$15



Packages:

$56 for four classes ($14 per class)

$125 for 10 classes ($12.50 per class) SLAP Dance Studio Pte Ltd Pole Dancing

Aerial Hoop

Hammock

Chair

Flex

Conditioning Trial:

$15



Pole practice:

$12 S.T.E.P Studio Contemporary

Girls Hip Hop

Hip Hop

Kpop

Lyrical Hip Hop

Street Jazz Single class (Members):

$10 to $15



Single class (Non-members):

$18

Notes:

The prices indicated are trials, single classes and packages where each class costs less than $20.

Open classes refer to classes open to dancers of all levels (this is where you will get to see the pros too).

So far, only The Legacy Co. is offering a free trial.

There might be a registration fee that starts from $50.

Look out for student packages and referral perks.

Note that rates are subject to change without prior notice. Information is accurate as of May 9, 2022.

Ballet Body

PHOTO: Ballet Body

Created by professional Ballerinas, Ballet Body is a unique Ballet-based workout designed for all fitness levels.

The workout follows the structures of traditional Classical Ballet classes and will help you build strength and flexibility, and develop the long, lean muscles of a dancer.

We don't usually find ballet foundation classes like this in Singapore, hence if you've always been fascinated by ballet dancing, this is something to consider.

Unlike the other studios, Ballet Body offers trial classes as a package — three classes for $55.

Its single class is priced at $40 and has other packages with each class costing between $27 and $35.

Alternatively, if you're keen on ballet, you can opt for its one-month unlimited package — $315 for unlimited classes, capped at one class per day.

Location: 24/26A Pagoda Street, Singapore 059187.

Class prices:

Trial Class: $55 for three classes ($18.33 per class)

Caliente Dance

PHOTO: Caliente Dance

Caliente Dance is a Latin dance studio that offers Salsa and Bachata classes and a trial at $9.90.

For those who are unfamiliar with Latin dance, Bachata is a social dance from the Dominican Republic, while Salsa is a fast-paced dance where there is a mixture of Cuban dances and American dances.

At Caliente Dance studio, you can choose to dance solo or partner, and the prices vary. Unless you know someone who is interested to partner with you, you will probably go solo.

The studio has solo dance class packages where each class can go as cheap as under $20 per class.

Locations:

ICB Enterprise House, 116 Middle Road, #04-02, Singapore 188972.

Midland House, 112 Middle Road, #06-04, Singapore 188970.

Class prices:

Trial: $9.90.

Four solo dance classes: $59.90 (~$15 per class).

$109.90 for eight solo dance classes.

$149.90 for unlimited solo dance classes (To attend > eight classes so that each class is less than $20).

Danz People!

PHOTO: Danz People

Danz People! is a studio that specialises in Hip Hop, Street and Lyrical Jazz, Kpop and Contemporary dance.

While it doesn't have a trial class, its single class is currently priced at $17 (online price at $18). It also offers student/NSF pricing at $15 per class.

Location: Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-15/17, Singapore 039594.

Class prices:

Single class:

Regular: $17 | $18 (online purchase).

Students/NSF: $15.

Package classes:

$64 for four classes ($16 per class).

$90 for six classes ($15 per class).

$140 for 10 classes ($14 per class).

Kpop X Fitness

PHOTO: Lifesparks

Kpop X Fitness is like a marketplace for all K-Pop dances you can think of.

They have centres or instructor(s) islandwide, and prices range from $12+ to $16 per class depending on the studio.

Location: 85 Kampong Bahru Rd, #02-01, Singapore 169380

Class prices: $12 to $16 per class

Legacy Dance Co. (LDC)

PHOTO: Legacy Dance Co

LDC prides itself as Singapore's Premier Street Dance Education Company.

Unleash your inner swag as the studio teaches various street genres such as Urban, Hip Hop, Popping, Locking, Girls Style, and Lyrical.

For those who have a preference for flow and technique-focused classes, they also have lyrical jazz class for those with a bit of experience.

Their open classes run seven days a week (excluding public holidays).

Location: Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-03, Singapore 039594

Price (Under $20 per class)

Single class: $16 (Valid for three months from purchase).

The Legacy Experience single class: $12 (Valid for three months from purchase).

Five class package: $75 (Valid for six months from purchase).

Five class package: $65 (Valid for six months from purchase).

10 class package: $140 (Valid for six months from purchase).

O School

PHOTO: O School

O School is one of the established and popular studios that most of your dancer friends would know about.

Nestled within Scape, you will see young punks flocking in and out of the studio, or simply gathering outside of the studio to practise together.

O School has foundation open classes and each session lasts for an hour.

Besides, its prices aren't too bad.

Location: SCAPE, 2 Orchard Link, #04-04, Singapore 237978.

Class prices:

Single class: $15

Group classes:

Four classes: $56 ($14 per class)

10 classes: $125 ($12.50 per class)

Recognize! Studio

PHOTO: Venuerific

Recognize! Studio offers one of the most affordable classes in town. It focuses on street dance styles like Hip Hop, Street Jazz, K-Pop, Urban and Waacking.

Most people I know go to this studio because classes are relatively cheaper compared to other classes.

The studio offers a trial class at $13 and has online free tutorials by instructors.

Location: OUE Downtown 2, Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, #02-25, Singapore 068815.

Classes prices:

Online classes: Free

Trial class: $13

Single class:

$15 (Member).

$17 (Regular).

$10 (Secondary school student).

$13 (Tertiary students of selected dance clubs).

SLAP Dance Studio Pte Ltd

PHOTO: Slap Dance Studio

Not sure if this is an upcoming trend, but I've seen many of my friends start pole dancing lately.

SLAP Dance studio offers a trial class for $15, and each first-timer to SLAP Dance studio can enrol in one trial class only for each apparatus (pole, hoop, hammock, chair) or course. Additional trials booked will be charged at the drop-in rate.

The studio offers a 30 per cent student discount rate for its full-priced eight-week courses, and a referral perk for studio members who referred a friend to an eight-week course.

Do note that the studio does not seem to have single classes and students are mostly encouraged to register for an eight-week course, and this will exceed the $20 per class budget you have.

Location:

144 Robinson Road, #10-01 (Reception/Pole Studio), Singapore 068908.

144 Robinson Road, #11-01 (Pole Studio), Singapore 068908.

144 Robinson Road, #13-02 (Aerial Studio), Singapore 068908.

Class prices:

Single classes:

Trial class (one hour): $15.

Pole practice (1.5 hour): $12.

Package classes (Eight weeks):

Pole / Aerial: $275 (~$34.40 per class).

Chair / Dance: $245 (~$30.60 per class).

Flex / Conditioning: $200 ($25 per class).

S.T.E.P Studio

PHOTO: STEP Studio

STEP Studio seems to be the all-in-one studio as it conducts classes for different purposes like weddings, productions, showbiz, events, programmes and school events.

The studio offers a variety of dance genres including Contemporary, Girls Hip Hop, Hip Hop, Kpop, Lyrical Hip Hop, and Street Jazz, but there is no trial class.

You can, however, go for introductory classes to get a sense of whether you like the genre or not.

Location: Peace Centre, 1 Sophia Road, #04-13, SingaporeS228149.

Class prices:

Single class (Non-members): $18

Single class (Members): $10 to $15

How to save money on dance classes

Packages vs Ala Carte

If you are thinking of how to save money, plan your trips and how frequent you intend to dance.

Personally, I'd go for packages simply because the more classes you purchase, the cost of each class decreases.

It's important to note that if you want to be better, you have to go to more classes to brush up on your foundation and techniques.

ALSO READ: Best dance classes and studios in Singapore

But if you're only going for the fun and don't want to be restricted by the time period specified by packages, you can go for ala carte classes.

Pay using a credit card

Use a credit card for wireless and online payment!

There could be cashback, rewards or miles to clock when you use a credit card to pay for classes.

Do check with the studios or your respective credit card provider if in doubt.

Other places where you can join classes for free

Got To Move 2022

PHOTO: National Arts Council

The National Arts Council (NAC) organises the Got To Move (GTM) nationwide dance movement every year.

During this period, there would be dance activities such as free dance programmes including classes and workshops offered by dance studios.

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, there might be a danceathon and walkathon for some energetic and fun family bonding time.

While NAC has yet to announce the official dates for this year's GTM, you can follow their page to find out.

Join dance workshops and crew in schools

Back when I was a student, going for open classes was so common because of the good lobangs like student prices etc.

I've also joined dance clubs back in University and gone for weekly classes.

The classes were precious because we get to pay either nothing or a really low registration/membership fee.

Being in a dance crew back then only required me to pay a $40 registration fee, and I got the chance to learn from the best in the industry and participated in concerts.

The experiences were physically and mentally fulfulling, and more importantly, wallet-friendly!

Pro-tip: If you're a student, go for dance workshops first, then audition for the dance crew to enjoy classes at a low price.

Picking up dance for recreation

If you're interested in dancing, consider going for foundation classes as these are good for developing technique, muscle memory and performance skills.

Lessons are typically broken down into four parts: Warm-up, technique drills, dance routine steps, and culminating in a performance at the end of class to showcase what you've learnt.

If you're wondering if there're any additional costs, just make sure that you have factored in the registration fee (if there is any), and have proper footwear suitable for the genre you're going for.

ALSO READ: 'Robots can never replace us': Korean breakdancers look beyond the Olympics

Some genres such as jazz and contemporary usually only require normal socks, but if you think you would need foot thongs to prevent floor burns, you can get yours by shopping online.

Dancing is exercising and the benefits include improving your cardio, core strength, balances, coordination and rhythm etc., and you can start today!

This article was first published in Seedly.