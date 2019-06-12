Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border

Permas Jaya Highway.
PHOTO: Unsplash/ Afifi Zulkifle
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

The December holiday period is expectedly the peak travel season in Singapore, with families going abroad and working adults clearing their AL (annual leave).

If you're scrambling for a last minute, affordable, fuss-free getaway, neighbouring JB is probably your best bet, and we have the long Causeway jams to prove it.

And if you're going to be spending hours stuck crossing the border there and back, it might be worth your while taking an extended break and looking beyond JB, especially if you drive.

With Johor being the fifth-largest state in Malaysia by area, why limit yourself to your usual hangouts in JB when there's plenty to see and do in other towns nearby?

READ ALSO: 5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Here are some fun places not too far away that you might want to stop by the next time you're planning a slightly longer stay "overseas".

DESARU

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1.5 hours

The Malaysian beach town of Desaru is becoming increasingly popular for overworked Singaporeans in need of some R&R.

Less than two hours' drive from Woodlands checkpoint, the district is perfect for families and couples, with opulent resorts, a serene six-kilometre coastline and one of the biggest waterparks in the world.

View this post on Instagram

Keep swiping for some A+ dancing 💯💯💯

A post shared by Azaree Zainal (@azareezainal) on

For the thrill-seekers, Adventure Waterpark has a high-speed roller coaster and flume ride called Kraken's Revenge, as well as five other twister slides guaranteed to get your heart pumping.

At Desaru Coast, Malaysia's newest destination resort, you'll also find globally-renowned hotels such as Hard Rock and The Westin. A 45-hole golf course as well as a 23-acre waterfront landscaped retail and lifestyle village are among the highlights.

Desaru is also home to Malaysia's biggest ostrich farm, where you can organise ostrich rides and have a closer look at the world's largest flightless bird.

For those with a curious palate, here's your chance to taste a mega-sized omelette and ostrich teppanyaki and satay. Just spare the little ones the details! 

Seafood lovers should head on over to Tanjung Balau Fishing Village and sample the freshest catch of the day while learning about the kampung's past through galleries featuring how the fishermen navigated through treacherous waters.

KOTA TINGGI

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1 hour 5 minutes

Known as a historical town where the Sultanate of Johor was established, Kota Tinggi is the stuff of road trips with plenty to see, do and eat.

If we managed to convince you to take a trip to Desaru, you might want to make Kota Tinggi one of your pit-stops since the two districts are on the same side of the Johor state.

Although Kota Tinggi may not be the biggest tourist magnet for city-dwellers, nature-lovers are often drawn by the serenity of the waterfalls, trees and (relatively) untouched environment.

The main draw of Kota Tinggi is the Lombong Falls, located at the foot of Gunung Mutahak, a famous mountain that's a 20-minute drive away from the main town area.

There, you'll find shallow pools ideal for the little ones to cool off and swim or wade around in, as well as an 80m-long water slide located at the site.

View this post on Instagram

Candid ea syg..😘

A post shared by azizi hasban (@daddydamia) on

View this post on Instagram

Legoland Kota Tinggi.. Pengulas Paling bising.haha

A post shared by azizi hasban (@daddydamia) on

Good news for us visitors — the local government has recently upgraded facilities available as part of the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.

Kota Tinggi is also a hotspot for "glampers" who want a more luxurious outdoor experience, and Canopy Tribes is one place that organises "glamping" (glamorous camping) under the star-lit night sky.

If you're going all-out to experience nature, be sure to stop by the Kota Tinggi firefly park and the Teluk Sengat crocodile farm that's home to more than 1,000 fearsome reptiles.

The crocodile farm is about a half hour drive from town and an hour's drive from Desaru.

KUKUP

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1 hour 15 minutes.

Located in the Pontian district, Kukup is a simple fishing village built on stilts and a popular choice for families to book chalets and have seafood barbeques at.

A great fishing spot and relaxed space to just chill out, a chalet visit to Kukup isn't complete without singing karaoke, playing mahjong and sightseeing around town.

For just RM5 (S$1.60) per person, you can also choose to take a boat-tour around the kelongs and check out how fish and other intriguing marine life like butterfish, horseshoe crabs, eels and others are bred.

View this post on Instagram

🌇

A post shared by @ chenwei_1123 on

For the intrepid traveller, consider taking a boat out to visit Kukup Island that's one-kilometre off the coastline — it's said to be the hideout of pirates in the olden days.

Declared as a protected national park in 1997, Kukup Island is a wetland that's home to a wide array of mangrove trees and swamp-dwelling creatures but you'll never know what treasure you might find.

Kukup is a good choice if you're in need of a relaxing holiday to empty your mind and enjoy the slow pace of kampung life.

View this post on Instagram

2D1N of kampong life here 💯

A post shared by 👽🍟 (@min_jieee) on

Although there are a number of shops in the town centre, don't expect the hustle and bustle of the city and shopping to be the main activity.

MUAR

Drive time from JB Sentral: 2.5 hours

With a reputation for the best otak-otak Malaysia has to offer, the sleepy town of Muar was an emergency pit-stop during heavy rains my family and I encountered on the way back from Kuala Lumpur.

A surprising gem of a find, the quiet town is one that I've been wanting to revisit again, all thanks to a single dinner along Glutton Street.

View this post on Instagram

lunch~ glutton street! 30Mar2015

A post shared by Timothy Ong (@ongtimothy) on

A 100-metre stretch lined with over two dozen food stalls and vendors hawking satay, wantan mee, oyster omelette and more.

Muar is an ideal destination for a day trip because there's honestly not that much to do in town and you'll be able to finish seeing everything within a day.

The largest shopping mall is Wetex Parade where locals and tourists go to escape the heat, and you can also take a relaxing stroll around Tanjung Emas Park and enjoy scenic views of the Muar river.

View this post on Instagram

Evening walk #muar #muarhometown #sunset #tanjungemas

A post shared by jasmundawyoung (@jasmundawyoung) on

Another popular activity among tourists is scaling Gunung Ledang (also known as Mount Ophir) where there are various waterfalls and on-site parks to explore but be sure to make a booking in advance for the trek can be quite challenging.

According to one Malay legend, the mountain was home to a fairy princess so beautiful a sultan wanted to marry her, so you might want to keep your eyes peeled.

View this post on Instagram

Sunrise 🌄

A post shared by Apple姐 [苹果] (@apple00sis) on

KLUANG

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1.5 hours

The laid back town of Kluang was once Johor's second most prosperous town after JB and a key inland port serving vast tracts of agricultural areas and manufacturing hubs.

View this post on Instagram

很好取景✅ #f00df00t

A post shared by vvvonne TAN 👑 (@vvvonne13_tan) on

With advancements in Malaysia's roads and air transport system however, this town has become largely forgotten until recent announcements that the Batu Pahat High-Speed Rail (HSR) station could be located only a half-hour away from Kluang. 

Those who've been on weekend trips to the town can attest to a special charm about the place, imbued with new and old elements that'll make for a memorable visit.

One place you must drop in at is the original Kluang Rail station that was established in 1938. With flavours that have not changed in eight decades, soak in the old-school environment and listen to the train whistle as you sit back and sip on aromatic coffee.

View this post on Instagram

Favourite kind of breakfast. #kluangrailwaycoffee

A post shared by Edlyn Heng (@edlynheng) on

Be sure to taste the famous kaya toast and buns, and go early because their nasi lemak, curry puff and mee siam tend to be sold out by noon.

For those who are always on the lookout for IG-worthy backdrops, head over to an alley in downtown Kluang decorated with 24 murals painted by local artists, each telling a story of the town.

View this post on Instagram

帅气老虎哥🐯

A post shared by serin_yong (@chin_wei_0924) on

Alternatively, you might want to pay a visit to the UK Farm Agro Resort for a range of family-friendly activities and teach your kids about farm life.

View this post on Instagram

#第一次随我远行

A post shared by Bernice Voon (@bernice.voon) on

For the couples, take a romantic stroll amidst a backdrop of fully-bloomed lavender flowers guaranteed to steal your breath away.

Come nightfall, don't miss the night market happening across the town at different areas on different days of the week, with vendors selling various authentic local dishes and items.

Your best bet will be to ask a local where and when their favourite one is happening and hope that you're able to catch it.

For those looking to surround yourself with a little nature on your holiday, a trek up Mount Lambak will be just the thing for you.

One of Kluang's highlights, Gunung Lambak is a small mountain with a summit 510m above sea level. With two stages to climb, the initial part is said to be easy with proper pathways for visitors but the second half can be quite steep and may require you to hoist yourself up.

The entire trek is said to take about two hours unless you're a seasoned hiker.

Know of any more interesting destinations for day-trippers to stop by while they're in JB? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Johor Baru Travel and leisure budget travel malaysia

TRENDING

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan launches in Singapore, already has 70 members
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
Netizens wonder if actress Fan Bingbing is pregnant, after she is seen with a little extra round her waist
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns
No abnormal behaviour observed in RWS dolphins, NParks says after viral clip raises concerns

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES