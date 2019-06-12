Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border

The December holiday period is expectedly the peak travel season in Singapore, with families going abroad and working adults clearing their AL (annual leave).

If you're scrambling for a last minute, affordable, fuss-free getaway, neighbouring JB is probably your best bet, and we have the long Causeway jams to prove it.

And if you're going to be spending hours stuck crossing the border there and back, it might be worth your while taking an extended break and looking beyond JB, especially if you drive.

With Johor being the fifth-largest state in Malaysia by area, why limit yourself to your usual hangouts in JB when there's plenty to see and do in other towns nearby?

READ ALSO: 5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Here are some fun places not too far away that you might want to stop by the next time you're planning a slightly longer stay "overseas".

DESARU

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1.5 hours

The Malaysian beach town of Desaru is becoming increasingly popular for overworked Singaporeans in need of some R&R.

Less than two hours' drive from Woodlands checkpoint, the district is perfect for families and couples, with opulent resorts, a serene six-kilometre coastline and one of the biggest waterparks in the world.

For the thrill-seekers, Adventure Waterpark has a high-speed roller coaster and flume ride called Kraken's Revenge, as well as five other twister slides guaranteed to get your heart pumping.

At Desaru Coast, Malaysia's newest destination resort, you'll also find globally-renowned hotels such as Hard Rock and The Westin. A 45-hole golf course as well as a 23-acre waterfront landscaped retail and lifestyle village are among the highlights.

Desaru is also home to Malaysia's biggest ostrich farm, where you can organise ostrich rides and have a closer look at the world's largest flightless bird.

For those with a curious palate, here's your chance to taste a mega-sized omelette and ostrich teppanyaki and satay. Just spare the little ones the details!

Seafood lovers should head on over to Tanjung Balau Fishing Village and sample the freshest catch of the day while learning about the kampung's past through galleries featuring how the fishermen navigated through treacherous waters.

KOTA TINGGI

Drive time from JB Sentral: 1 hour 5 minutes

Known as a historical town where the Sultanate of Johor was established, Kota Tinggi is the stuff of road trips with plenty to see, do and eat.

If we managed to convince you to take a trip to Desaru, you might want to make Kota Tinggi one of your pit-stops since the two districts are on the same side of the Johor state.

Although Kota Tinggi may not be the biggest tourist magnet for city-dwellers, nature-lovers are often drawn by the serenity of the waterfalls, trees and (relatively) untouched environment.

The main draw of Kota Tinggi is the Lombong Falls, located at the foot of Gunung Mutahak, a famous mountain that's a 20-minute drive away from the main town area.

There, you'll find shallow pools ideal for the little ones to cool off and swim or wade around in, as well as an 80m-long water slide located at the site.

Good news for us visitors — the local government has recently upgraded facilities available as part of the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.