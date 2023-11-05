Affordable living near Paya Lebar: Top 5 Eunos condos to consider

Most of us know what Singapore’s property hotspots are. Orchard, Bugis, Meyer, etc. But at today’s prices and home loan interest rates, not everyone can afford to stay in these prime locations.

Well, there's a simple solution: buy one train stop away! Prices will be lower, but you’re close enough that life is still convenient.

As the first instalment, we’re going to be looking at Eunos, which is one stop away from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ). Here are the top-performing condos to consider:

Project Completed Tenure Gain $ Gain per cent Gain Vol LEGENDA AT JOO CHIAT 2004 99 yrs from 04/06/2001 $284,167 25.60per cent 6 PARC ESTA 2022 99 yrs from 12/07/2018 $289,960 23.00per cent 145 THE GERANIUM 2006 Freehold $206,422 19.60per cent 5 THE GLACIER 2005 Freehold $199,286 13.50per cent 7 RESIDENCES 88 2013 Freehold $48,360 7.70per cent 5 THE NAVIAN 2021 Freehold $78,000 7.10per cent 5

1. Parc Esta

Location: Sims Avenue (District 14)

Developer: MCL Land Limited

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 1,399

For most market watchers, this is the first name that comes to mind when you say "one stop from Paya Lebar." This was in fact the main sales pitch for p Esta, and it was a very successful one (the condo sold out 73 per cent of released units at launch).

Parc Esta is right across the road from Eunos MRT station, providing fast access to PLQ. Besides this, the area around Eunos MRT is the hub of the area — the neighbourhood's market and food centre is here, as are main amenities like an NTUC FairPrice, clinics, provision shops, etc. This makes Parc Esta close to PLQ, as well as to the core amenities of Eunos.

With 1,399 units, Parc Esta also has the traits you'd expect of a mega-development: facilities are more extensive than regular condos, and pricing is also typically more palatable (even now, resale units at 743 sq ft transact at around $1.6 million, a comfortable price for most HDB upgraders).

Perhaps most importantly, Parc Esta has very little competition: there are very few other condos nearby, and nothing close has the size and lavish facilities of this project (the neighbouring Joo Chiat/Marine Parade condos are mostly older boutique projects, with bare-bones facilities). You'll see this in the project sizes further down the list.

As such, Parc Esta is one of the rare developments that has equal appeal to owner-investors as well as landlords. The condo can cater to workers at PLQ, while also being a convenient family condo. That makes it our main pick, for projects that are one-stop from PLQ.

If there's one drawback though, it might be the nearby place of worship. You might want to pick a stack further from here if you're worried about noise levels (although so far, residents we've spoken to have said it's negligible).

It also only has just one tennis court, which for 1,399 units is a dismal ratio. But perhaps with the number of swimming pools and the manicured grounds, is a big enough selling point for most people.

2. The Geranium

Location: Mangis Road (District 15)

Developer: Fragrance Land Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2007

Number of units: 62

The Gernium's strong performance is due to the clean-up of the Joo Chiat area, from the early '00s when it was completed. Joo Chiat has seen significant gentrification since then, and the dive bars and sleazy massage parlours have long been wiped from this area. Properties like Geranium have thus seen rising values, and are a big draw to the young hipster crowds.

Geranium has only 62 units, giving it a high degree of privacy. It's nestled within the very heart of Joo Chiat, where you'll find a slew of artisanal cafes, as well as exotic, niche businesses (e.g., custom bike shops, pet hotels, and hobby stores).

Mangis Road also has no high-rises, with developments being either landed, or other small boutique condos. So if you want the experience of a landed enclave, but don't want the high prices of fancier areas like Siglap, this can be a plausible alternative.

The downside is what you'd expect of such low-density areas: it's quite a far walk to the main road, and this condo is really made for those who drive. You can get to PLQ in under 10 minutes from here if you drive, even with fairly heavy traffic — and you can get to malls like Parkway Parade or i12 Katong in less than a five-minute drive.

This project is roughly eight minutes from The Glacier, detailed below.

3. The Glacier

Location: Sims Avenue (District 15)

Developer: Vanfong

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2005

Number of units: 40

he project has the same general location as The Geranium, with the same advantages and drawbacks.

The main difference is the project size. The Glacier has about half the unit count of The Geranium (only 40 units), and the land size is much more compact. So while you'll have even more privacy, facilities are more bare-bones (e.g., there's no gym). The swimming pool is quite decent though, for its size.

Both Glacier and Geranium are well-maintained for their age (for a 2005 development, it does look quite modern still), and are only two years apart in age; so there's almost no differentiation on these grounds. It will likely come down to your preference over individual unit layouts.

4. Residences 88

Location: Lorong Marican (District 14)

Developer: KT Development Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2013

Number of units: 28

Residences 88 is one of the smallest projects on this list, and in fact one of the smallest in the district (only 28 units). The project is situated at the end of Lorong Marican, and surrounding properties consist only of landed homes.

This property appeals to those who like a high degree of privacy, as well as those who want a no-frills project. There's no pool, gym, or other full-suite condo facilities; but this lowers maintenance as well as the price. A 743 sq ft unit here, for instance, can transact for as low as $858,000 — quite a feat in the 2023 market (especially for a low-density area).

With low-density areas, you'd expect access to public transport to be impractical; but Residences 88 isn't as bad as most. The MRT station isn't a walkable distance, but there's a bus connection: take a short walk to the bus stop opposite Block 16, then take service 22 and you can get to Eunos MRT in less than 10 minutes. From here, you're one stop away from PLQ.

Do note that it is also located right next to the PIE expressway, but this is at the exit so the noise shouldn't be that bad (it also helps that there's quite a thick layer of trees planted in between).

5. The Navian

Location: Jalan Eunos (District 14)

Developer: Roxy-Pacific Holdings

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2020

Number of units: 48

The Navian is located along Jalan Eunos, which is one of the lower-density areas in Singapore. Like Residences 88, it's not within walking distance of Eunos MRT; but it also has the same bus connection: you can use the same service, 22, to get to the MRT (except you use the bus stop opposite Block 322 instead, which is actually a shorter walk than Residences 88 has to its nearest bus stop).

As an alternative, Ubi MRT (Downtown) is nearer at a 15-minute walk, so connectivity-wise it's not too bad on that front.

The Navian has good facilities for a condo of its size; there's even a jet pool, a good-sized BBQ area, and pavilions. These may not be grand, but they're much more than we expected from a small 48-unit project. The Navian is also one of the newer condo options in the area, having just been completed in 2020.

(The age difference is very significant in the Eunos to Joo Chiat area, where many projects may be pushing 40 this year).

As of 2023, a 657 sq ft unit here can transact for as low as $1.18 million, making it one of the more affordable resale projects near PLQ. But do be wary that Jalan Eunos is a quiet area, without much in the way of across-the-road amenities. You should expect to travel out for most needs.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.