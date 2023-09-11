Affordable posh lunch sets in Singapore's CBD for client meetings and mid-day treats

Back at the office five days a week? Need a little mid-day treat? Or perhaps something to break up the monotony of your workday?

For your dining pleasure, we’ve come up with a list of some excellent restaurants on the finer side of life, that offer the best value set lunches you’ll find in Singapore’s CBD. Before you read on, do note that value here is relative to what you’d pay on a Friday night out — Because you deserve it.

Griglia

Calling to mind the Italian tradition of outdoor grilling on a summer day, Griglia fires up Mediterranean-inspired Italian classics with their bespoke open-fire charcoal grill. Their S$38++ lunch selections run the gamut of Spanner Crab and Burratina with Sicilian Pesto for starters and Duck Breast and Red Snapper Acquapazza for mains.

Add on Rustic Bread (S$8++) or Potato with Caciocavallo (S$12++) to share and round the meal with the sweet endings of Vanilla and Thyme Panna Cotta (S$10++), which comes with a serving of coffee or tea.

Griglia is located at 37 Craig Rd, #01-01, Singapore 089675, p.+65 8949 7011. Open Sun, Tue- Thu 12pm -3pm, 6pm -10.30pm. Fri – Sat 12pm -3pm, 6pm -11pm. Closed Mon.

Rosemead

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKcPubI561/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Our favourite farm-to-table American grill restaurant, Rosemead delights with their two-course (S$55++) and three-course (S$63++) lunch offerings, set in the warm ambience of a Californian country home.

The casual fine dining restaurant features selections like the Japanese Hamachi Crudo for starters and the "Wagyu of Salmon" — Ora King Salmon for mains, with the choice to add on sides like the Shiitake Shokupan (S$16++). Finish with the light and tasty Tres Leches Cake (S$10++) or the rich and satisfying Devil's Food Cake (S$10++).

Rosemead Singapore is located at 19 Cecil St, Singapore 049704, p.+65 9781 9084. Open Mon 12pm -2.30pm, Tue- Fri 12pm -2.30pm & 6pm -11pm, Sat 6pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

Amò

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu9B9hDsJTo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Helmed by chef Beppe De Vito of ilLido Group, Amò serves an innovative blend of Italian classics with a focus on quality ingredients to preserve authentic flavours. Kick back at the alfresco courtyard and enjoy lunch sets from S$38++ for the three-course menu and S$50++ for the four-course menu.

Selections of mains include Spaghetti Bolognese with Aged Angus Beef Ragout and Crispy Barramundi with San Marzano Tomato and Fennel Salad. Complete the meal with starters like the Stracciatella Cheese or a hearty Parma Ham Consommé.

Amò is located at 33 Hongkong Street, Singapore 059672, p.+65 6723 7733. Open daily 12- 2.30pm, 6pm -11pm.

Clos Pasoh

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwzzF4Ju7BL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For a truly epicurean experience, no place better than this gem in the Bukit Pasoh neighbourhood. Perfect for client meetings, or a just a treat after a stressful day, unwind at the chic Clos Pasoh, boasting a relatively affordable set lunch deal (S$42 for two courses, and S$49 for three courses) from Thursdays to Fridays.

Sink your teeth in bites like the luscious Bisque coco-homard (+S$10), a coconut & lobster bisque and steamed lobster dumpling and Cabillaud pôché au romarin, poelée d’artichauts aux olives noires, which features poached cod fish in rosemary milk, pan seared artichokes & taggiascha olives. For folks with a sweet tooth, wrap up lunch hour with vanilla custard pot & salted butter caramel.

Clos Pasoh is located at Level 2, 48A Bukit Pasoh Road Singapore 089859, p. +65 6980 0672. Open Mon-Wed & Sat 6pm – 11.30pm, Thu & Fri 12pm-11.30pm. Closed on Sun.

Meadsmoore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CsucZ5aPZ8H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Known for their unusual cuts of beef, especially their signature Meadsmoore cut, which presents three different flavour profiles, offers an Executive Lunch Set menu spotlighting peak produce from trusted suppliers.

Choose from starters like the Honey Roasted Root Vegetables and mains like the Spiced Beef Meatball Pasta or the tender Pan-Fried Blue Hake. The lunch set starts from S$38++ for two courses and S$48++ for three courses.

Meadsmoore is located at 21A Boon Tat Street Level 2, Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 069620, p.+65 6227 2247. Open Mon – Wed 11.30am -3pm, 5.30pm -10pm, Thu -Fri 11.30am -3pm, 5.30pm -11pm, Sat 5.30pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

Burma Social

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw5DjMWy8rO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Burma Social takes you on a culinary journey in a Feast of Six Kingdoms. Savour traditional Burmese cuisines infused with flavours from China, Thailand, India, Bangladesh, and Laos in their affordable Lunch Sets (S$28++).

Have a soup of the day or one of the refreshing salads before moving on to the mains featuring an Indian-inspired Curry Piezo with a side of garden fresh vegetables or a tender spring chicken in Ket-Yar. The lunch sets come with coffee or tea for the perfect after-lunch perk me up.

Burma Social is located at 34 Tras Street, Singapore 079026, p.+65 6016 9140. Open Mon- Fri 11.30am -2.30pm, 6pm- 12am, Sat 6pm- 12am. Closed on Sun.

Sol & Luna

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4FwIlrdf2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Step into the lush garden bistro of Sol & Luna for a lunchtime retreat as you nosh on modern European Classics from their two-course (S$42++) and three-course (S$48++) lunch menu. Start with appetisers like Smoked Salmon Mousse and Tuna Panzanella, and choose from mains like Seared Duck Breast or the House-made Raviolini and more.

Amplify the experience with the Fruit Macedonia for dessert and NON’s 0 ABV wine at just S$12++ per glass.

Sol & Luna is located at 88 Market Street, #17-01, CapitaSpring, Singapore 048948, p.+65 8031 4316. Open Mon -Fri 11am -11pm, Sat -Sun 10am -11pm. Weekday lunch menu runs 11am -2.30pm.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwmekS8OwFB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A contemporary Mediterranean-inspired rooftop restaurant and bar, you’ll find on the lunch menu (S$55++ for two courses, S$62++ for three courses) you’ll find Chef Oliver’s mainstays like the luxe, Veal Cheek Ragu with mezze maniche pasta, crispy veal sweetbread, and gremolata, sourdough croutons.

Other leisurely lunch plates include Scallop & Hamachi Tartare, Black Fig & Burrata, Root Vegetable pie, as well as Apricot Tart.

Artemis is located at 138 Market St, #40-01 CapitaGreen, Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm. Closed on Sat & Sun.

Boeuf

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxCXk9FSGx0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Boeuf is all about the diversity of breeds and cuts of beef, and their weekday three-course lunch set (S$29.90++) includes a selection of beef prepared in different ways. Choose from Boeuf’s Signature Steak 200g or Boeuf’s Signature Wagyu Beef Tartare. For non-beef eaters, there’s a choice of Homemade Duck Confit or Mushroom Chicken Roulade. Best news of all – Happy hours start at lunch time, so go ahead and indulge in drinks starting from just S$10++.

Boeuf is located at 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614, p.+65 8950 5975. Open Mon – Fri 12pm -10.30pm, Sat – Sun 11.30am -3.30pm, 5.30pm -10.30pm.

59 Hutong Yakiniku

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct-pFwtyE0K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Local dining start-up 59’s collaboration with Taiwan’s Hutong Yakiniku fires up the food scene with quality meats and authentic Taiwanese hospitality. From just S$19.80++ onwards, you can indulge in an artfully crafted lunch at 59 Hutong Yakiniku.

The lunch set comes with a choice of meat alongside Japanese rice, salad, edamame, golden kimchi, and miso soup, giving you all you need for your mid-day nourishment. And what better way to enjoy your lunch than along the scenic Singapore River for a well-deserved mental break away from work.

59 Hutong is located at 35 Boat Quay, Singapore 049824, p.+65 : 6235 3818. Open daily 12pm – 3.30pm, 5.30pm -11pm. Reserve here.

Spago Dining Room

Spago, the lush restaurant which boasts panoramic views of the Singapore skyline, offers a captivating visual and culinary experience like no other.

Artfully blending American, European and Asian influences with toothsome meal starters like Big Eye Tuna Tartare Cones or the Chicken ‘Laksa’ Spring Roll from the three course prix fixe (S$65++) menu, Your epicurean treat continues with hearty mains like the Grilled Iberico Pork Loin or the plant-based Warm Eggplant Salad.

Spago Dining Room is located at 10 Bayfront Avenue L57, Sands SkyPark, Hotel, Tower 2, Singapore 018956. Open Sun – Thu 12pm -2.30pm, 6pm -10pm, Fri – Sat 12pm -2.30pm, 6pm -10.30pm.

ALSO READ: New restaurants, cafes and bars that opened in September

This article was first published in City Nomads.