New restaurants, cafes and bars that opened in September

This September, our culinary scene is ablaze with cuisines from the region and beyond-delight in the intertwining of Japanese elegance and French gastronomy or relish in sun-kissed dishes from the Mediterranean Basin.

We take you from dining in a glasshouse to drinking in a modern Champagne cave; embark on a spirited tour or simply kick back in nature's warm embrace.

Check out these new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore.

Restaurants

Restaurant Chaleur

Japanese elegance meets French gastronomy at Restaurant Chaleur, alongside curated drinks programmes featuring excellent and rare wines, sake, and spirits from their extensive selection.

Helmed by executive chef Kawano Masahiko, previously from the one-Michelin-starred Reve, the seasonality-minded menu starts from $128++ for the seven-course lunch menu and $268++ for the over 10-course dinner menu. Highlights include the chef's signature Pigeon dish and Masa's Signature Duck Noodle, offering the comforting taste of home.

Restaurant Chaleur is located at 77 Neil Road, Level 2, Singapore 088903, p.+65 8508 3390. Open Tue-Thu 6pm-8.15pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-1.15pm, 6pm-8.15pm. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Noa Lounge

Drawing inspiration from their rich cultural heritage and the Mediterranean Basin, Chef Alain Devahive and his team bring bold, new flavours to Mondrian Singapore Duxton with Noa Lounge.

Their culinary artistry comes through blending tastes and techniques with spices and ingredients sourced from regions such as Spain, Italy, France, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey and beyond.

Feast on highlights like the succulent Lamb "Kofta" meatballs, stewed with beans and yoghurt, or the Barbecue salmon, served alongside a vibrant "Chraimeh" sauce and a smoky-sweet "baba ganoush."

Noa Lounge is located at 83 Neil Road, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 089813, p.+65 6513 4178. Open Wed-Sun 12pm-12am. Closed on Mon & Tue.

REX Steakhouse + Bar

The team behind Red Eye Smokehouse fires up the streets of Jalan Besar with their sizzling new concept, REX Steakhouse + Bar.

Combining masterful smoking techniques with quality meats, sink your teeth into lesser-known cuts like the Wagyu Picanha or the beautifully marbled Zabuton.

Delight in familiar cuts like ribeye and flat iron, or chow down the juicy Smash Cheeseburger. The casual steakhouse also serves up a perfectly browned Brick Chicken and a Cauliflower steak for non-steak lovers.

REX Steakhouse + Bar is located at 3 Cavan Road Singapore 209844, p.+65 6291 0218. Open Wed- Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 5pm-9.30pm. Closed on Mon & Tue.

Zeniya

Upholding the legacy of its two Michelin-starred flagship in Kanazawa, Japan, Zeniya brings the essence of Kaga cuisine to its only international outpost in Singapore.

Here, the kaiseki-style dining experience mirrors the original ethos of respecting the produce and blending traditional and inventive culinary expressions - so expect the menu to change with the seasons. Lunch runs from $250++ per pax, and dinner is an 11-course menu starting from $450++ per pax.

Zeniya is located on the 24th floor of Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p.+65 6213 4571. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-3pm & 6.30pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

Mosella

Perched on top of a cascading waterfall within the lush surroundings of Pan Pacific Orchard, Mosella provides a verdant escape from the bustling Orchard Road.

The glasshouse restaurant celebrates Mediterranean flavours with a Peruvian twist, with a spotlight on fresh seafood like Red Tuna Ceviche Nikkei ($38++) alongside Josper-grilled Spanish suckling pigs, spatchcock chicken, Wagyu and more. Spoilt for choice? Opt for their lunch (from $78++) or dinner (from $98++) set menus with seasonal adaptations.

Mosella is located at Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540, p.+65 6991 6888. Open daily 6.30am-10.30pm, 12pm-3pm & 6.30pm-11pm.

Cafes

Park Backerei

Nothing beats the authenticity of German pretzels than Park Backerei, with its handcrafted bread and pastries.

The bakery's lye-dipped bread and pastries, made daily according to a time-honoured German method, have won the hearts of locals and locally based Germans alike.

The star of the show is the Swabian-style Plain Pretzel ($3.90/piece, $10.80/three piece), with a flavourful crust and fluffy interior. Or try the Cheese Pretzel ($4.50/piece, $12.60/three piece) for a savoury take.

Beyond pretzels, the bakery also serves stuffed bagels and sandwiches, like the Sausage Kraut ($15.90), with smoked bratwurst and crispy fried onions.

Park Backerei is located at 12 Gopeng St, #01-41/42 and 52/53, Singapore 078877, p.+65 8756 2029. Open Mon-Fri 8am-3pm, Sat 8am-2pm. Closed on Sun.

NowAfter Cafe

Taking over the space once occupied by Alchemist at Design Orchard is Korean-inspired NowAfter Cafe.

Its minimalistic interior stands out against the busy landscape of Orchard Road, while its monochromatic bakes, like Blackmisu ($13) - a dark cocoa tiramisu- have been flying off the shelves.

Besides sweet bakes, the cafe serves ice cream, waffles and savoury treats. One signature savoury bake to try is the Charkey Bun ($13), a fluffy charcoal bun with a creamy centre filled with mozzarella, sour cream, and garlic herb butter.

NowAfter Cafe is located at 250 Orchard Rd, #03-01, Singapore 238905. Open daily 9am-6pm.

Back To Eden

Relish in nature's harvest with Back to Eden's plant-focused all-day dining menu.

The artisanal cafe crafts its house-made sauces, like nut butter, smoked cashew sour cream, and avocado creme fraiche, to complement vegan-friendly brunches like the Crispy Potato Rosti ($18.90), topped with herbed cashew sour cream and creamed spinach.

Adding their unique touch to Korean kimchi pancakes, the Corn Zucchini Kimchi Pancakes ($19.90) sees accompaniments such as avocado and a sweet-and-tangy apple ginger beer chutney.Drinks run the gamut of refreshing smoothies and fresh brew from Strangers' Reunion.

Back to Eden is located at 64 Prinsep Street, Singapore 188667, p+65 6238 1068. Open daily, 9am-5pm.

Bars

Anthology

Go on a spirited exploration at Anthology, the brand house of Compendium Spirits set in a sprawling three-storey shophouse along Circular Road.

On the first floor, learn all about the evolution of their ingredients, sample Vertical Tasting Flights with Rice ($42) and Horizontal Tasting Flights themes like Fermentation ($15).

Otherwise, savour local twists on classic cocktails in Teh-groni ($21) and Rojaktini ($24). The second and third floors house a private lounge and Barrel Cellar where guests can customise and barrel-age their spirits from scratch.

Anthology is located at 10 Circular Road, Singapore 049366, p.+65 8451 5389. Open Mon-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

Florette

Florette, the exquisite bar named after the Roman goddess of flowers, presents an opulent escape within the lush Garden Terrace of Pan Pacific Orchard.

Relax and unwind to the smooth tunes of acid jazz while savouring liquid nourishment in the form of fine champagne and floral-inspired cocktails.

Complete the experience with caviar, fresh oysters, and an array of delectable seafood. Curate a platter of seasonal oysters ($38++ for five oysters) and sip on Taittinger Brut Reserve ($28++ per glass, $120++ per bottle).

Florette is located at Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540, p.+65 6991 6888. Open Tue-Sun 4pm-1am. Closed on Mon.

Convivial Champagne Bar

Hot on the heels of a successful pop-up at Stay Gold Flamingo, Convivial Champagne Bar is set to open its doors in September.

Helmed by the Best Sommelier of Singapore 2022, Yeo Xi Yang, the bar that celebrates flavours and fizz, offers a curated selection of Champagnes and wine.

Find Champagnes like Laherte Freres "Les 7" Solera, Extra Brut NV and Salon, "Cuvee S" Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs, Brut 1990, alongside fine wines in the curated drinks menu. Together with the artfully crafted culinary menu, the warm and cosy bar offers a modern Champagne cave experience you will love.

Convivial Champagne Bar is located at 11 North Canal Road, #01-01, Singapore 048824, p.+65 8076 5674. Opening in September 2023.

