Best seafood restaurants in Singapore: Where to eat fresh oysters, live crab, octopus, and more

As a fishing village-turned-cosmopolitan city, Singapore has never been short of good seafood. Whether it's locally farmed fish or fresh oysters from around the world you're craving, we've got a sea of restaurants serving them in style. Dive right in with our shortlist of the best seafood restaurants in Singapore, dishing up Mediterranean plates, our national favourite chilli crab, and everything in between.

Humpback

The modern seafood restaurant and wine bar, Humpback serves up the season's finest ingredients, blending European artistry with a touch of Japanese flair. Slurp on fresh-shucked oysters (S$4++ each) during their dedicated Happy Hour Oysters and plunge into their ocean-fresh menu for moreish snacks and delectable small and large plates.

Whet your appetite with fish charcuterie in the House-Cured Hamachi Pastrami($18++) and delight in the refreshing White Asparagus with Blue Crab and White Miso ($25++). Not to mention, the Marble Goby With Broccolini, Black Garlic And Mussels (S$52++), featuring wild-caught marble goby from Indonesia and juicy mussels from Australia. Read our full review here.

Humpback is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834, p. +65 9772 9896. Open Mon, Wed -Fri 5pm–11pm, Sat 12pm–11pm, Sun 12pm–9pm. Closed Tue. Happy Hour Oysters run all-day on Mon and PH, Wed- Fri 5pm- 6.30pm, Sat- Sun 12pm -6.30pm.

Greenwood Fish Market, Quayside Isle

Savour the freshest catch of the day at Greenwood Fish Market with the extensive array of seafood. From entrees to pasta and signature items like the Fisherman's Stew(S$49.95), the seafood retailer offers a unique sea-to-table dining experience.

Indulge in the Cold Seafood Platter (S$109.95++), which boasts half a Boston lobster, marinated yellowfin tuna with furikage, in-house Applewood cold smoked salmon and more; suitable for 2-4 pax. Can't decide? Let the chef serve the freshest seasonal catch in their Omakase session (from S$98++ for lunch, S$188++ for dinner).

Greenwood Fish Market at Quayside Isle is located at 31 Ocean Way #01-02 to 05 Singapore 098375, p.+65 6262 0450. Open daily 12pm -10.30pm.

Jumbo Signatures

Bid farewell to the messy crab-eating affair with JUMBO Signatures' fuss-free crabs. Enjoy the pre-peeled live mud crabs in three different flavours, from the award-winning Chilli Crab and Signature Black Pepper to the Steamed Crab with Truffle and Egg White.

Alongside other seafood items like prawns and lobsters, the half-body crabs can be found in their Executive Set Lunch (from S$62++ per person for three courses) and the Tasting Menu (from S$168++ per person for five courses). Elevate your meal with wine pairing for an additional S$88++ per person.

Jumbo Signatures is located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Ave, B1- 01B, Singapore 018972, p. +65 6688 7023. Open daily 11.30 am–3 pm, 5.30–10.30 pm

The Boiler Seafood Bar and Beer

Indulge in fresh seafood or seafood boils doused in bold flavours, including a secret recipe sauce made with 11 different spices and ingredients at The Boiler Seafood Bar and Beer. Have a little of everything in The Seafood Bag Combo (starting from S$56++ for two), which includes prawns, mussels, clams and more, together with four delectable sauces to choose from.

Pair your seafood feast with their selection of beers and craft beers for the perfect meal. Celebrate your birthday here for a complimentary birthday lobster — make sure to sign up as a member to enjoy this promotion.

The Boiler Seafood Bar and Beer has outlets in Howard Road and The Esplanade.

Red House Seafood

For time tested favourites, Red House Seafood serves sophisticated traditional seafood bites served in a modern, and affordable manner. With a new space in Esplanade, the restaurant is back this time with a youthful and aesthetic interior.

Among our favourites are the Chef's Trio of Squid Platter (from S$38) which brings together BBQ Squid, Crispy Baby Squid, and Golden Calamari Strips and makes for the ideal plate for sharing. Other highlights include their indulgent Signature Creamy Custard Sauce and the iconic Red House Chilli Crab.

Red House Seafood has various outlets throughout Singapore, including Esplanade and Grand Copthorne Waterfront.

Mutiara Seafood

JUMBO Group's halal-certified seafood eatery, Mutiara Seafood serves outlet-exclusive grilled items alongside the familiar seafood options we love and know from JUMBO. Satisfy your chilli crab cravings with their selection of live crabs, or dip your fried mantou into chilli crab meat sauce with Sos Daging Ketam Chilli dengan Roti Goreng Irisan (S$18++ per portion).

The exclusive grilled seafood menu includes the smoky barbecue prawns in Udang Bakar Jimbaran (S$28++ for four prawns) and the grilled red Tilapia smothered with their signature house-made sambal sauce in Ikan Tilapia Merah Bakar dengan Sambal ($40++).

Mutiara Seafood is located at 1 Engku Aman Turn, #01-02 & #02-02/03 Wisma Geylang Serai, Singapore 408528, p.+65 6816 3030. Open daily 11.30 am–3 pm, 5.30–10 pm.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong offers an authentic tide-to-table experience, with seafood pulled fresh from their fish farm and wild-caught off the coast. These local gems are transformed into a daring array of Asian fusion plates.

From creative crossovers like Smoked Seabass Pate (S$20++) and Dang Gui Mussels (S$18++) to delectables like the Seafood Glace Risotto (S$26++), it's hard to put a name to their cuisine - we advise just letting your taste buds do the talking.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong is located at 8 Hamilton Rd, Singapore 209179, p. +65 9133 3379. Open Tues-Wed 5.30pm–10.30pm, Thurs-Sun 12pm–2.30pm & 5.30pm–10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Seafood Paradise

A comeback concept by Paradise Group, Seafood Paradise lives up to its name with its array of Chinese classics and live seafood. Starting as a humble coffee shop in Defu Lane, this eatery has amassed quite the following for its meaty crab signatures.

Their Signature Creamy Butter Crab is undoubtedly the star of the show, featuring crab options like mud crab, Dungeness crab, and even Scotland snow crab bathed in the velvety sauce. Another juicy signature, the Poached Tiger Prawn with Chinese Herb in Superior Stock (S$33++ for 300g), boasts a heavenly stock simmered with Hua Diao wine and rice wine.

Seafood Paradise has various outlets throughout Singapore, including Vivo City and Clarke Quay.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood

From a stall in the old Havelock Road hawker centre to its Bukit Merah and Tampines restaurant, Keng Eng Kee has risen to The Michelin Plate fame with its top-notch zi char. Feast on crowd favourites like the Black Pepper Crab with a fiery kick or the Steamed Crab with Egg White and Chinese Wine that retains all the juiciness of the meaty flesh.

Find comfort in the Claypot Seafood (from S$48++), a treasure pot brimming over with fish maw, scallops, and prawns. Don't forget their Signature Moonlight Horfun (from S$11++), a smoky, silky mess packed with prawns and squid.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood has locations throughout Singapore, including Bukit Merah and Tampines.

Bayswater Kitchen

Perched on Keppel Island in the Harbourfront area, Bayswater Kitchen is a coastal escape from the city. There's no denying that seafood tastes better with waterfront views and sea breeze, and this Prive Group concept serves up a taste of all three.

Tuck into rustic Mediterranean-style fare like the Shellfish Bisque (S$17++) or the smoky Grilled Spanish Octopus (S$26++). If you're in the mood to splash out, the Fisherman's Feast (S$76++, serves two) of prawns, clams, squid, and fish with linguine is simple but superbly satisfying.

Bayswater Kitchen is located at 2 Keppel Bay Vista, Singapore 098382, p. +65 6776 0777. Open Tues- Fri 11.30am–2.30pm, 6pm–10pm, Sat 6pm–10pm, Sun 11am–3pm, 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.