Crafted By Peter Zwiener spotlights fresh produce and culinary excellence at South Beach Avenue

Situated in the open space of the basement of South Beach Tower, the American restaurant, Crafted By Peter Zwiener, is easy to spot with its catchy red lights coupled with the red and gold bar tables and chairs on its charming alfresco area.

The newly revamped restaurant boasts a light and airy outdoor environment, breezy on sunny days and cool on rainy days, setting the perfect tone for a casual meal out with family and friends (furry friends are welcome).

While its slightly-dimmed indoor area is flanked by a bar counter, framing its semi-open kitchen. Complementing its modern aesthetics are the strings of fairy lights that mimic the starlit sky on a clear night. Find out what's in store below!

The sister brand to Wolfgang's Steakhouse Singapore stays true to its core values of exceptional quality, warm hospitality, and culinary excellence. At the heart of this revamp is a new menu which embraces a farm-to-table philosophy.

From its salads to small and big plates and lunch and dinner items, the brand's culinary finesse comes through fresh produce and a blend of contemporary and traditional culinary techniques, bringing out every dish's essence.

Just like the Grilled Octopus ($39++) and their homemade spicy anchovy sauce. The commonly tough and chewy seafood dish is grilled to a tender perfection here, with a soft yet firm texture that makes it easy to chew.

The smoky sweetness of the tentacle, when combined with the spiced umami sauce, makes it a tantalising dish to start the meal. And if that is not enough, then the moreish 48 hours spice marinated Hokkaido Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($22++), with just the right amount of char, will get your taste buds going. Pair this with an ice-cold beer; we bet you'll ask for more.

Being the sister brand to one of the best steakhouses in Singapore, you can't go without ordering their 100 per cent USDA Prime Beef. Their Aged Rib Eye Steak ($20++ per 100gm) features the black Angus dry-aged for 28 days with just the right balance of muscles and fat.

Tender and juicy, the meat oozes deep, rich flavours with every bite. The dish is served on a wooden board with arugula that helps cleanse the palate between bites.

However, if beef is not your thing, go for the Miso Cod ($58++), a Japanese black cod with slightly sweetened miso sauce served on a bed of fine beans. As it is imported weekly, the cod is fresh with a sweet buttery texture that almost melts in your mouth.

Looking for a decadent sweet treat? Try the Million Dollar Smile ($16++), a caramel and biscoff milkshake or have An Apple A Day ($18++), crafted with homemade apple butter and raisins.

Raise your spirits for an additional $10++, where you can elevate your milkshake with a splash of alcohol! Choose from whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka, rum or baileys. This way, you can enjoy the best of desserts and drinks.

​Crafted by Peter Zwiener is located at 26 Beach Road, #B1-21 South Beach Avenue, Singapore 189768, p. +65 6592 2299. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.