Best American restaurants in Singapore for stateside steak, seafood and stacked burgers

The land of free isn't just about Hollywood, movies, or July the Fourth, it's also a smorgasbord of American goodness that satisfies our hearty appetites.

Relish in juicy steaks, dig into fresh seafood and chow down on mouth watering burgers stacked high with all that you love. Immerse in the American spirit and all its tasty treats, at the best American restaurants in Singapore.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener

If you're in the market for exceptional quality, and impeccable service, look no further than Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener.

Offering a timeless and elegant ambiance from the moment you step in, the New York-style steakhouse has won many hearts internationally. Needless to say, the undoubtable highlight here are the steaks, crafted with precision and years of expertise.

Whether you prefer a classic Rib Eye (from $165) or a tender Filet Mignon (from $188), each steak is made from the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and dry-aged on-site for a period of 28 days.

Besides the melt-in-your-mouth tender steaks, expect an array of delectable sides, appetizers and seafood options too. There's also a carefully curated selection of wines to compliment your dining experience and satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener is located at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Road #02-01, Singapore 238909, p.+65 6887 5885. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11.30pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11.30pm.

Crafted by Peter Zwiener

To get a feel of New-York right here in Singapore, visit the casual upscale restaurant, Crafted by Peter Zwiener.

Located right by the CBD area, the stylish modern restaurant which has just undergone an exhilarating rebranding, serves up farm-to-table dishes, draught beers, and cocktails.

You can also expect carefully curated new menu items that tantalise taste buds made with the freshest and seasonal ingredients that shines Crafted's fusion of contemporary and traditional culinary techniques.

Some highlights include the highly sought-after Black Miso Cod Fish ($58++), Grilled Octopus ($39++) and Braised Beef Cheek ($48++).

The cherry on top? From July 1, head down to celebrate America's Independence Day and pair the lip-smacking delights with the Make America Juicy Again Beer, a refreshing blend of Zesty Hops and Citrus Burst.

In the while-stocks-last promotion, the beer goes for $8 for one can and $17.76 for three - a play on America's year of independence in 1776.

Crafted by Peter Zwiener is located at 26 Beach Road, #B1-21 South Beach Avenue, Singapore 189768, p. +65 6592 2299. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

Rosemead

Tucked away in a heritage building within the CBD, Rosemead makes you feel right at home with its relaxed and refined American grill restaurant experience.

Bringing fresh produce from farm-to-table, the restaurant centres its menu around the custom-built open hearth, which grills dishes like Wild Tiger Prawns ($32++) and Miyazaki Wagyu A4 Striplion ($92++) to delicious perfection.

Mouth-watering starters such as the Chicken Liver Donut ($12++ for two pieces) are bound to whet your appetite for more. They also offer an impressive 250-label wine list and a selection of seasonal cocktails to accompany your meals.

Rosemead Singapore is located at 19 Cecil St, Singapore 049704, p.+65 9781 9084. Open Mon 12pm -2.30pm, Tue- Fri 12pm -2.30pm & 6pm -11pm, Sat 6pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

Luke's Lobsters

Known for their unwavering commitment to sustainability and transparency, Luke's Lobsters builds direct relationships with suppliers to give us their signature Maine-style lobster roll, generously filled with chunks of pure lobster.

In fact, they even adjust their prices down in the face of inflation, so we can continue to enjoy favourites like their Signature Lobster Roll ($25.50, UP $29.50) and their Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($18.90, UP $19.50).

But that's not all they offer. Their menu also features other crustaceans like the Crab Roll ($23.50, UP $26.50) and Shrimp Roll ($21.50, UP $23.50)

Luke's Lobster is located at multiple locations around Singapore, please refer to their website for details.

Cajun on Wheels

Let the halal-certified seafood restaurant, Cajun on Wheels, take you on a culinary adventure to Louisiana with their fresh seafood baskets and platters.

Get your hands dirty as you dig into Cajun boiled buckets like the Lobster Dapster Bucket ($126++ for two to three persons), with a medley of lobster, prawns, clams, mussels, sweet corn and potatoes.

Fill up with the Poseidon Bucket ($108++ for two to three persons), which comes with Sri Lankan crabs, assorted seafood, and a wide range of sauces from Cajun cheese to herb and butter and even sambal chilli egg.

Complement the soulful notes of New Orleans with the Asian Kicap Manis sauce in their Asian charcoal grill for seafood.

Cajun on Wheels is located at 68 Orchard Rd, Plaza Singapura, #03-92, Singapore 238839, p.+65 6341 9665. Open daily 11am -10pm.

OverEasy

The quintessential American diner, OverEasy, brings a playful twist to American classics in their "seriously sexy buns", indulgent shakes and comforting mac and cheese.

But what sets them apart is their retro-funk vibes combined with stunning views of Marina Bay, making it the perfect spot for dining with family and friends.

Star dishes include the Truffle Burger ($29++) with signature Wagyu chuck blend patty layered with Swiss cheese and truffle mayo.

Go for the all-American Steak and Egg ($46++) with Angus ribeye, a sunny-side up, and homemade steak sauce, and wash it all down with delightful milkshakes or cocktails.

OverEasy is located at 1 Fullerton Road #01-06, One Fullerton, Singapore 049213, p.+65 9129 8484. Open Mon -Tues 12-3pm, 5pm-11pm, Wed - Fri 12-3pm, 5pm-1am, Sat 11am - 3pm, 5pm-1am, Sun 11am - 3pm, 5pm-11pm.

25 Degrees Burger

The burger, wine and liquor bar hailing from the West Coast, 25 Degrees Burger has garnered a cult following of A-list celebrities that call this their go-to for all-American fare.

Its menu runs the gamut of classic American favourites, such as the Number One Burger ($16++), which sees a juicy patty stacked up with gorgonzola, bacon, and caramelised onions.

Make it a memorable experience when you Craft your Burger, choosing from the menu of meat, sauce, cheese, and extras.

From succulent burgers to hot dogs and all-day breakfasts, immerse in the old-Hollywood charm of this swanky burger joint in town.

25 Degrees Burger is located at 200 Middle Rd, Hotel G Singapore, Singapore 188980, p.+65 6809 7990. Open daily 12pm- 12am.

Smokey's BBQ

Smokey's BBQ uses only the finest US beef to create an authentic barbeque experience with its secret blend of seasoning and wood chips.

The American-style BBQ joint slow roasts and smokes its meats to perfection so that you can indulge in signatures like their Baby Back Pork Ribs ($35.64++) or the crowd's favourite US Angus Beef Short Rib ($75.60++).

Their extensive menu of expertly grilled meat, sauces, and sides such as garlic bread and onion rings are sure to leave you returning for more.

Smokey's BBQ is located at 73 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427790, p.+65 6345 6914. Open Mon- Thu 3pm -11pm, Fri -Sat 12pm -12am, Sun 12pm- 11pm.

