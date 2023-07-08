Just opened July 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

Tired of dinning and boozing at the same old hotspots around town? Well, we've got some news for you!

This month, mark your checklist with the best of Japanese cuisine, modern Malayan notes, as well as tipples, beers and more to indulge in.

Here are the newly opened restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this July.

Restaurants

Restaurant Fiz

Tanjong Pagar has gained another gem as Restaurant Fiz joins the hyped gastronomic hub.

Brainchild of Chef-Owner Hafizzul Hashim, the fine dining establishment spotlights regional dishes from across Southeast Asia, forgotten indigenous ingredients and ancient ways of cooking.

Presented in a hybrid of both degustation and communal hidang dishes, the menu draws inspiration from Chef Hafizzul's background, growing up in Lumut.

Get a taste of their divine Sea Bream (also known as madai) from Japan, which is aged in-house for a week, and served grilled with the Chef's family heirloom sambal tumis relish. Alternatively, the the Firefly Squid and the Lamb (+$38), are equally brilliant when it comes to taste and texture.

Restaurant Fiz is located at 21 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-01/02, Singapore 088444, p. +65 9679 8021. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-10pm.

Kagayaki by Ishigaki Yoshida

Kagayaki by Ishigaki Yoshida is the Singapore-based offshoot of the famous Ishigaki Yoshida restaurant in Tokyo.

The intimate 18-seater restaurant in Keong Saik Road is led by Head Chef Nobuyasu Kamiko who trained under Michelin-starred Chef Junichi Yoshida in the restaurant's Japanese counterpart.

The new restaurant in Singapore will continue the restaurant's philosophy of elevating the teppanyaki culinary experience through the use of premium ingredients and a mastery of techniques.

The highlight of the eight-course Kagayaki Menu ($380++) is the exclusive Masuda Kagayaki Beef showcased in the Ultimate Crispy Yaki Steak, where it is cooked carefully on the teppan and then grilled over ubame oak Tosa binchotan.

Kagayaki by Ishigaki Yoshida is located at 27 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089134, p. +65 9017 763. Open Mon-Sat 5:30pm-8pm and 8:15pm-10:30pm.

Mish Mash

Singapore's first ever wine-cocktail gastro-bar, Mish Mash is brought to you by The Proper Concepts Collective, the group behind sister brands like RAPPU Bar, Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh and more.

Serving up wine-inspired booze, and food featuring ingredients from all over the world, the hip spot has already garnered quite a following.

Surround yourself in the eatery's neon funky vibes and delve into sippers such as the rose-like Carnal Carnag ($22) where Clarified Rhubarb, Chamomile Wine, and Botanist Gin unite in an artful blend.

To cure the munchies, opt for the Cherrywood Engawa ($28) with cherrywood-smoked engawa, served with sweet Japanese pumpkin, juicy ikura, and dill oil.

Mish Mash is located at 198 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058747. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-3pm, Sun 5:30pm-10:30pm. Closed on Mon.

Barrio Spanish Restaurant

Barrio, which translates to "neighbourhood" in Spanish, perfectly embodies this Spanish eatery's warm and inviting atmosphere.

Helmed by chef-owner Jose Alonso, Barrio features the same level of quality and passion as its sister restaurant, Kulto, on Amoy Street.

Savour traditional Spanish tapas in the refreshing Barrio's Special "Ceviche" ($20++), which pairs zesty Seabass with crispy Tortillas.

On the other hand, you can also tuck into delectable staples like the Barrio "Bikini" Sandwich ($20++), with black truffles, layers of succulent roast beef and cheese. Seafood lovers will enjoy the umami Seafood ($42++) Paella or Fideua (short noodle) topped with fresh prawns, clams, and mussels.

Barrio Spanish Restaurant is located at 73 Hillcrest Rd, Singapore 288945, p.+65 8328 7467. Open Tue-Fri 12pm-2:30pm, 5pm-10:30pm, Sat-Sun 11am-10:30pm. Closed on Sun.

Sushi Kawasemi

Honouring traditions, Sushi Kawasemi serves Edomae-style sushi in its Omakase offerings and prepares its fish with age-old dry or wet ageing methods or both. Even the simple Tamago holds a story from the past.

Seasonal fish are grilled over binchotan before serving, lending a smoky touch to the fresh tenderness of the fish.

Besides making everything from scratch, the chef uses a special grade of Koshihikari rice from Niigata prefecture, cooked with Fuji water, renowned for its sweetness, fragrance, and chewy texture.

Omakase lunch sets start from S$98++ onwards and dinner sets from $268++ onwards, with an extensive Sake menu to complement the meals.

Sushi Kawasemi is located at 120 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068589, p.+65 8505 4288. Open Mon- Fri 12pm-2:30pm, 6pm-10:30pm, Sat 6pm-10:30pm. Closed on Sun.

Cafes

Plan A Dessert Cafe

A necessary end to any meal, there is always room for a satisfactory dessert in our hearts. Keep cool in the Singapore heat with Plan A Dessert Cafe at Star Vista.

The conveniently located cafe is known for its Korean bingsu or snow ice, as well as baked goods.

From the 13 bingsu offerings, we'd recommend the sweet and tangy Mango Yuzu ($17.90) or the Instagram-worthy Melon ($17.90) sporting fresh melon balls and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

For other cafe-fare, you can also sink your teeth into freshly baked savoury buns and croissants which come in unique flavours like Umami Mushroom.

Plan A Dessert Cafe is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green, #02-27A Star Vista, Singapore 138617, p. +65 8835 4450. Open Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm.

Bars

Mixology Salon

Japan's Mixology Salon has opened its gates right here in Singapore's Robertson Quay, with the support of renowned pastry chef Janice Wong and Grey Goose.

Bringing the art of tea cocktails from Tokyo to its first international location, at this watering hole, you can expect an innovative menu combining fresh produce and spices with spirits to create distinctive cocktails.

Highlights include the iconic umami Sencha Gin & Tonic ($22++), Japanese Tea Espresso Martini ($25++) with exclusive gyokuro infused vodka, matcha, sencha and vanilla syrup, as well as the smooth, earthy and balanced Green Tea Old Fashioned ($26++).

Mixology Salon is located at 1 Nanson Road, #02-07B InterContinental Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p. +65 8399 0679. Open Wed-Sat 4pm-11pm, Sun 3pm-10pm. Closed on Mon and Tues.

Cat Bite Club

A new bar in town, Cat Bite Club highlights the well-loved agave and rice spirits categories under one roof.

The sophisticated yet fun and relaxed bar blends Asian and Mexican cultures and flavour profiles for a cocktail menu that tells the story of each ingredient's origin while showcasing the unique character of the base spirit.

Some of the crowd-favourites are the Cat Bite Margarita ($26++), with blanco tequila, mezcal, cointreau, fresh citrus blend, agave nectar and sherry, as well as the Soju Sprint ($24++) with hints of Soju, Peach, Honey, and Citrus.

The food menu is also spectacular with options like the Chili Chicken Bao ($15 for two pieces), Tuna Tostada ($12) and Chips & Guac ($9).

Cat Bite Club is located at 75 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089534. Open Mon- Sat 5pm-12am.

The Beer People Co.

With a flight of over 150 craft beers from more than 20 breweries, The Beer People Co. is set to revolutionise the drinking scene in Singapore.

Located in the trendy Jalan Besar neighbourhood, this beer joint is impressing beer-lovers with unique sips like the Kaya Toast Stout from The 1925 Brewing Co.,brewed using fresh bread, pandan and coconut, as well as classics from international brands like the Heart of Darkness Craft Brewery and more.

To accompany your booze, partner, Nummum Thai Kitchen dishes out authentic Thai cuisine like Spring Rolls and Grilled Pork Skewers that perfectly complements the sippers.

The Beer People Co. is located at 21 Jalan Besar Singapore 208793, p. +65 8349 8896. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5:30pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.