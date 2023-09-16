Affordable sushi and sashimi in Singapore: Japanese restaurants that work break the bank

Singaporeans love their Japanese food, and sushi is a timeless classic. To satisfy our fish-on-rice obsession, our little island is brimming with dozens of Japanese restaurants. Whether you fancy fresh cuts of sashimi, maguro or otoro, the only thing truly stopping us from indulging in them are the dustballs in our wallets. We've narrowed down a list of the best affordable sushi restaurants in Singapore that don't skimp on quality while still keeping within budget.

Koji Sushi Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CBStgwfnATA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

CBD workers will love the value-for-money sushi sets for lunch here. Ranging from S$9-S$23, the chefs prioritises serving oversized portions of fish compared to the rice. Carb lovers need not fret though, as you're free to request for more pearly-white grains.

Some savoury delicacies you can expect here include Assorted Tuna Rice Bowl (S$34), Salman Avocado Tartare Rice Bowl (S$21), and and an oh-so-good Pork Cheek Rice Bowl (S$21). Once night falls, splurge on their delectable omakase dinner (from S$158++ for 10 courses).

Koji Sushi Bar has two outlets across Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre and 3 Pickering Street.

Standing Sushi Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwgSX2WKg5K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Inspired by the standing sushi bars of Tokyo, Standing Sushi Bar's menu offers a sensational array of courses ranging from sushi rolls and donburi to robatayaki and tempura. Their set meals are steals that include sashimi alongside hearty mains like karaage and tonkatsu.

But what makes it worth dining here are their generous daily promotions — Tuesdays give you 50 per cent off nigiri sushi and sashimi and Fridays are celebrated with a buy two donburi get your 3rd donburi free. Head on over to their website to hop on these deals and start making lunch plans now!

Standing Sushi Bar has two outlets across Singapore at Odeon Towers, and Marina One.

SENSHI Sushi & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CuyVBLLyH3K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Contemporary Japanese restaurant, SENSHI Sushi & Grill offers both à la carte treats and buffets in the heart of Singapore's CBD area. Nestled in Dorsett Hotel, the restaurant operates at the helm of veteran chef Martin Woo and his team and boasts a homely Japanese-style interior with cosy furnishings for a quick escape.

Keeping to to the optimum freshness and seasonality of its food, the menu gets a refresh often to keep a rotation of new dishes and bites. Amongst best-sellers are Pork Yakiniku (S$12), Asari Butter Yaki (S$12) as well as Sake (Salmon) Mentaiko Maki Rolls (S$18 for 8pcs), Maguro (Tuna) Sushi (S$7 for 2pcs) and variations of torch-pressed sushi. Bento sets are also available. After a well-deserved meal, slide up to the in-house bar to indulge in a round of ice-cold beer, hard liquor, and Japanese sake.

SENSHI Sushi & Grill is located at New Bridge Road, #01-01 333, Singapore 088765, p. +65 6970 1899. Mon-Sun 11.30am–3pm, 6pm–10pm.

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar

Calling all aburi sushi lovers! If you haven't been to Koh Grill & Sushi Bar, it's high time you pop by. Their famous Shiok Maki (S$16.80) is piled high with aburi sashimi atop rolls of unagi and avocado, before being topped off with a generous helping of capelin roe, drenched in their secret sauce, and blow-torched to release explosions of charred flavours.

If you're still hungry, balance your meal out with a simple, delicate Hotate Nigiri (S$8-S$10 per pc) or the classic Agedashi Tofu (S$5 for 3pcs).

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar is located at 435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, #04-21, Singapore 238877, p. +65 9180 3805. Open daily 11.30am – 10pm.

Omoté

Previously known as Sushiro, the rebranded Omote has bounced back with mouth-watering bowls of chirashi don overflowing with ingredients that can easily put you into a food coma. Our favourites are the Umami Soy Chirashi (S$17.80) and Tamago Mentai Chirashi (S$19.80).

Each one has their fair share of tuna and salmon sashimi topped with heaps of ikura with liberal amounts of sauce. And of course, Omote's Premium Lunch Set (S$8) which comes with Chawanmushi, Mentaiyaki gyoza, salmon sashimi, Japanese salad, a hot appetiser, a cold appetiser and miso soup.

Omoté is located at 301 Upper Thompson Road, Thompson Plaza, #03-24A, Singapore 574408, p. +65 9450 1020. Open Mon, Weds-Thurs, Sat-Sun 11.45am – 2pm, 5.45pm-9pm, Fri 11.45am – 2pm, 5.45pm-9.15pm.

Chirashizushi Shou

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CU46p4ehH1a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Formerly known as Sumo-Ya, Chirashizushi Shou is an underrated humble local setup that promises authentic Japanese cuisine at an affordable price. A nod to their name, the outlet specialises in Chirashi Don that comes in variations like Truffle Chirashi Don (S$15.90) with assorted sashimi, prawn, and tamago with truffle oil, as well as Ikura Chirashi Don ($28.90) loaded with 80g of ikura.

In addition, the menu also boasts other strong contenders like the Kaisen Don, Mala Ramen (S$11.90) and bites such as Maki rolls like California Maki (S$8.90), and Caramelised Salmon Maki (S$14.90).

Chirashizushi Shou has two outlets across Singapore at Bukit Timah Plaza & The Hillford.

The Sushi Bar

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxE23izIT1S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

An all-rounder to suit every budget, The Sushi Bar has everything from the value-for-money platter of 3-Kind Sashimi (S$28.90) to the hefty but rich Otoro Tataki (S$43.90).

Set in a casual environment across three locations in Singapore, diners will feel at ease as they chow down on rich Salmon Aburi Rolls (S$18.90) and the exquisite Kaisen Chirashi Don (S$27.90/S$31.90).

The Sushi Bar has four outlets across Singapore at Ngee Ann City, Far East Plaza, Plaza Singapura & Stanley Street.

Mizuya

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctp45wgM036/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For an intimate dining experience, Mizuya is tucked along Cavan Road and seats only twelve in their narrow, cosy space. While a little pricier compared to the other restaurants on our list, the quality of their omakase courses is sky-high.

Lunch is slightly more affordable with prices starting from S$48 (13-course) to S$68 (15-course) for the Walk-in Nigiri Sushi Course. They offer add-ons too, like the Ikura Chawanmushi (S$15), and the premier Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Tataki (S$128).

Mizuya has two outlets across Singapore at Cavan & Orchid Hotel.

Tanuki Raw

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwLzOO4KVOG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A success since 2012, Tanuki Raw has become a household name here in Singapore. Serving up modern Japanese cuisine combined with a touch of American-inspired dishes, this Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar has become well-known for its happy hour featuring salmon sashimi (S$7 for 5pcs) and oysters (S$3/per serving).

Not to mention the crowd-favourite Truffle Yakiniku Donburi (S$19.90), and futo sushi rolls like Crispy Tempura Crab & Chilli Cheese (S$12.90 for 2pcs) topped with butter chilli sauce, and Aburi-Style Char Siew Miso Salmon (S$12.90 for 2pcs) with seared salmon sashimi marinated in house-made char siew miso.

Tanuki Raw has various outlets across Singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.