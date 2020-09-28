Affordable sushi in Singapore: Japanese restaurants that won't break the bank

Singaporeans love their Japanese food and sushi is a timeless classic. To satisfy our fish-on-rice obsession, our little island is brimming with dozens of Japanese restaurants. Whether you fancy fresh cuts of sashimi, maguro or otoro, the only thing truly stopping us from indulging in them is the dustballs in our wallets.

We’ve narrowed down a list of Japanese restaurants in Singapore that don’t skimp on quality while still keeping within budget.

Chojiro

Hailing from Osaka, Chojiro is not your typical conveyor-belt sushi place. Under the watchful eyes of their attentive chefs, each plate of sushi only stays on the belt for no more than 20 minutes to ensure you’ll be consuming only the best.

Their Maguro Zanmai ($15.99++) is a trio of marbled fatty tuna goodness that melts in your mouth, while the Temari Sushi Set ($12.99++) is a pretty picture of delicate balls of sushi.

Chojiro is located at 23 Church Street, Capital Square, #01-04/05, Singapore 049481, p. +65 6226 1271. Open Mon-Fri 11am – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 9.45pm, Sat 3pm-9.45pm.

EN Sushi

A contemporary spin on authentic Japanese cuisine, EN Sushi specialises in wallet-friendly premium dons. The signature Chirashi Don is a mouthwatering sight to behold, with glistening heaps of salmon, maguro, hamachi and other goodies over a warm bowl of rice.

Another flavourful must-try is the 9-Kind Premium Premium Sushi Moriawase, which gives you a taste of almost everything from seabream to salmon roe. Looks like your next trip to Japan is just a stone’s throw from Bugis MRT.

EN Sushi is located at 112 Middle Road, Midland House, #01-00B, Singapore 188970, p. +65 6259 8548. Open Mon-Thurs 11.30am – 3pm and 6pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am – 3pm and 5.30pm – 10pm.

Ikoi Japanese Restaurant

THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! Enjoy your amazing Japanese meal!!! Kindly call us at 6887 3788 for takeaway orders ❤️ #IKOI #SupportLocal #StayHome #StaySafe Posted by Ikoi Japanese Restaurant Pte Ltd on Saturday, June 13, 2020

What’s not to love about buffets, especially when they’re filled with an extensive selection of quality Japanese delights? Famed for its gloriously thick-cut sashimi, Ikoi gives you the chance to stuff yourselves silly with their all-you-can-eat à la carte buffet.

Feast on premium salmon and yellowtail that’s juicy and practically fresh off the boat. In addition to the free-flow of quality sushi, udon, and ramen, $32.00++ is well worth the price indeed.

Ikoi Japanese Restaurant is located at 401 Havelock Road, Hotel Miramar Singapore, #01-01, Singapore 169631, p. +65 6887 3788. Open daily 11.30am – 2.30pm, 6pm – 11pm.

Itacho Sushi

Probably the most well-known restaurant on this list (and for good reason), Itacho Sushi has nine convenient locations all across Singapore. This eatery chain is beloved for its budget-friendly prices – think $1.50 to $5 a piece for salmon, bluefin tuna and mackerel.

And besides the sizeable amounts of different seafood, you can also choose between having them in their regular nigiri form, roasted, salted, or as good ol’ sashimi.

Itacho Sushi has multiple locations across Singapore. For more location info, see here.

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar

Calling all aburi sushi lovers! If you haven’t been to Koh Grill & Sushi Bar, it’s high time you pop by.

Their famous Shiok Maki ($16.80) is piled high with aburi sashimi atop rolls of unagi and avocado, before being topped off with a generous helping of capelin roe, drenched in their secret sauce, and blow-torched to release explosions of charred flavours.

If you’re still hungry, balance your meal out with a simple, delicate Hotate Nigiri ($6-$8) or the classic Agedashi Tofu ($4).

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar is located at 435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, #04-21, Singapore 238877, p. +65 9180 3805. Open daily 11.30am – 9.45pm.

Koji Sushi Bar

CBD workers will love the value-for-money sushi sets for lunch here. Ranging from $9-$23, the chefs prioritise serving oversized portions of fish compared to the rice.

Carb lovers need not fret though, as you’re free to request for more pearly-white grains. Once night comes, splurge on their delectable omakase dinner (from $68++) where you can expect savoury delicacies such as Hamachi with Black Truffle, Toro Tataki Maki and an oh-so-good bubbling hotpot of Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki Nabemono.

Koji Sushi Bar has two locations at 252 North Bridge Road, #03-28A, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103 and 3 Pickering Street, #01-42, Singapore 048660. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am – 3pm and 6pm-10pm.

Mizuya

For an intimate dining experience, Mizuya is tucked along Cavan Road and seats only twelve in their narrow, cosy space. While a little pricier compared to the other restaurants on our list, the quality of their omakase courses is sky-high.

Lunch is slightly more affordable with prices starting from $88 for the Omakase Ume. Prefer something simpler? They offer sets as well including a hearty Wagyu Don Set ($26.80) and a gorgeous Negitoro & Ikura Don Set ($32.80).

Mizuya is located at 11 Cavan Road, Cavan Suites, #01-04, Singapore 209848. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sat 6pm-10.30pm, p. +65 6721 9399. Strictly by reservation only.

Omoté

Never underestimate the power of a upsized Omoté chirashi🤤 📸michelle.toh #omotesingapore #michelinguide #foodstagram... Posted by Omoté on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Previously known as Sushiro, the rebranded Omoté has bounced back better than ever, with mouth-watering bowls of chirashi don overflowing with ingredients that can easily put you into a food coma.

Our favourites are the Umami Soy Chirashi ($17.80) and Tamago Mentai Chirashi ($19.80).

Each one has their fair share of tuna and salmon sashimi topped with heaps of ikura with liberal amounts of sauce. And of course, the Omoté Favourite Sushi Set ($15) is perfect for your all-round sushi fix.

Omoté is located at 301 Upper Thompson Road, Thompson Plaza, #03-24A, Singapore 574408, p. +65 9450 1020. Open Mon, Weds-Thurs, Sat-Sun 11.45am – 2pm, 5.45pm-9pm, Fri 11.45am – 2pm, 5.45pm-9.15pm.

Standing Sushi Bar

Inspired by the standing sushi bars of Tokyo, Standing Sushi Bar’s menu offers a sensational array of courses ranging from sushi rolls and donburi to robatayaki and tempura.

Their set meals are steals that include sashimi alongside hearty mains like karaage and tonkatsu.

But what makes it worth dining here are their generous daily promotions – Tuesdays give you 50 per cent off nigiri sushi and sashimi and Fridays are celebrated with 50 per cent off donburi.

There’s one for every day of the week, so head on over to their website to start making lunch plans.

Standing Sushi Bar has two locations at 331 North Bridge Road, Unit 01-04 Odeon Towers, Singapore 188720 and 5 Straits View, B2-47 Marina One, Singapore 018935. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10pm at Odeon Towers. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-9pm at Marina One.

Teppei

This hole-in-the-wall situated in Orchid Hotel is well-known for its kaisendon and omasake sets.

Comprising fresh seasonal ingredients from all over Japan (think chutoro from Nagasaki and lobster from Shizuoka), the limited-time omakase menu is constantly changing and starts from a well-priced $80++.

In fact, the hype for it is so high that reservations start a month before its release. But take heart, the à la carte meals are just as good. We recommend the Uni Kaisendon for its festival of flavours.

Teppei is located at 1 Tras Link, Orchid Hotel, #01-18, Singapore 078867, p. +65 8831 5185. Open Mon-Sat 11.45am-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

The Sushi Bar

An all-rounder to suit every budget, The Sushi Bar has everything from the value-for-money platter of 3-Kind Sashimi ($20.90) to the hefty but rich Otoro Tataki ($39.90).

Set in a casual environment across three locations in Singapore, diners will feel at ease as they chow down on rich aburi salmon rolls ($16.90) and the exquisite Kaisen Chirashi Don ($22.90/$26.90).

The Sushi Bar has three locations across Singapore. For more location info, see here.

Tomi Sushi

Steeped in tradition, Tomi Sushi’s long-standing legacy first started in the Niigata prefecture.

Using only highly-prized Koshihikari rice and the best seasonal treasures from the sea, it’s no wonder dozens come flocking for their nigirizushi.

If there’s one thing you have to get a taste of on the menu, it’s the Tokujyo Nigiri ($59) hands-down. The hotate is light and delicate while the uni stuns your tastebuds with its sweet and tender meat.

Tomi Sushi has three locations across Singapore. More information and opening hours can be found on their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.