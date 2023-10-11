After 10 months in their new home, this couple warn others of their biggest renovation mistakes

The excitement of owning a home can be overwhelming, and that can lead to dubious calls made during the renovation process.

What seemed like a good interior design idea can become your worst nightmare after moving in.

Homeowners Lin and Sam - aka The Sua Kus on social media - have been living in their new four-room HDB BTO flat for 10 months.

The couple took to YouTube with a 23-minute video posted on Oct 5 to share some of their biggest renovations regrets in a bid to prevent other homeowners from making the same mistakes.

Sometimes smart devices aren't that smart

One of their biggest regrets is their ceiling fans.

Despite it being backed with smart home technology, they found it extremely difficult to use the remote controller. "We had to press it like 20 times to turn it on," the couple shared.

The couple also claimed to hear a high-pitched sound whenever they turned on the in-built light of the fan. On top of that, their other fan in the study room also emitted a "mechanical wheezing sound" whenever the blades moved.

Plus, the app that syncs with the ceiling fan isn't super friendly either, and lacks voice control. Since their home has SmartThings technology, they would rather have gotten a fan that is compatible with the automated home system.

The importance of tiling and grouting

Tiling slopes play a crucial role, especially in the context of a bathroom or toilet space.

The couple encouraged new homeowners to speak to their interior designer about the proper sloping of tiles to prevent ponding of water on the floor, which was the issue they faced before getting it rectified.

Their firsthand experience highlighted the importance of this often-overlooked aspect in home renovation projects.

If you're considering epoxy grouting for your wall edges and corners, you can learn a thing or two from the couple's experience.

Their contractor went the extra mile by offering complimentary epoxy grouting for the above-mentioned areas, although it's not the norm.

The reason behind is that "epoxy lacks the cement or gap necessary for a secure bond in these areas", making peeling almost inevitable.

Fast forward 10 months into their renovated home, and the evidence is crystal clear.

Peeling has indeed begun, particularly in areas exposed to daily steam and water, such as the shower area.

Dry areas like the kitchen and bedroom have remained unscathed.

In order to avoid such an issue, the couple suggested opting for coloured cement grout instead.

Maximise your space

The couple designed the carpentry layout in the house themselves in hopes of removing any dead spaces in the house.

Yet, upon closer inspection, they stumbled upon a dead space inside the bottom cabinet of their walk-in wardrobe.

The roof of said cabinet "does not extend above," which means there is a wasted space measuring 64cm by 50cm by 20 cm.

This space could have potentially been used as a hidden compartment for their electrical sockets, or they could have created a higher roof in the cabinet to store bulkier items.

Socket issues

Another regret the couple highlighted was finding the right power socket for your home.

For comparison, the couple showed how tough it is to plug and unplug devices with a two-pin adapter with their current socket as compared to traditional sockets which are smooth.

"It got so bad that it even ripped off the socket on our cerarl panel," the couple mentioned, highlighting how the plastic edges of the power socket become disfigured with each use.

They suggested getting universal sockets but also mentioned that they are quite pricey.

Homeowners Sam and Lin have been sharing their home renovation journey on social media since September 2022, covering tips and home product recommendations.

