'BTO starter pack': Couple shares essential items to bring when inspecting a new flat

Home ownership is part of adulthood. And as much as you're tempted to celebrate the major milestone after receiving the keys to your brand new BTO flat , it's important to clear the things on your to-do list first.

No, we're not talking about the renovation. But rather, two words: Defects inspection.

Since it's a new flat with no prior occupants, it's wise to do your own check for any construction flaws. The sooner you do it, the faster you can move into your new abode.

But before you head down, you want to be prepared.

Aptly titled Our BTO Starter Pack, TikTok user carefulcouple shared a video on what to bring when you head down to inspect your new place.

First thing you need to bring is a combination bike lock. Why a bike lock you ask?

In the event, if you do find any defects, the bike lock allows easy access for the folks from the Building Service Centre to carry out rectification works even when nobody is around.

Found a flaw? It's best to bring a permanent marker and a painter's tape, so you can easily mark out the defects.

Another item to have by your side is a tile tapping rod. Use the wand-like tool to check for hollow sounds on tiles. That could be an indication that there is a void under the tile, which can lead to breakage in the future.

A torchlight will also come in handy when checking the colour consistency of painted surfaces. You can also use it to check defects in dark areas like the bathroom.

Measuring tape is a no-brainer as this will be useful when checking for defects or even to plan ahead for your reno.

Also, be sure to bring a phone charger along to see if the electrical sockets are all working.

It will be helpful to bring a couple of door stoppers as well. You wouldn't want your brand new doors to be slammed shut by the wind as you're walking through the house.

To ensure that there are no blockages in the draining holes in the service yard and bathroom, you would need to flood the space. So it's suggested to bring a foldable pail for convenience.

Bring rags and wet wipes to clean up any dirt or stains, and a ladder to give you access to hard-to-reach places, including the ceiling.

And of course, portable chairs and fan, to just sit back and soak in this momentous milestone.

Other handy tips

According to HDB, you should check the walls and tiles for consistent surfaces finishes, colour shade and joints. It's recommended to do it at a distance of 1.5m.

Also check the taps and showers for any leakages, and also to ensure they offer smooth water flow.

Last but not least, ensure that your windows and doors work smoothly. Here's a pro-tip, you can oil the hinges for smoother opening and closing of your doors and windows, since they are brand new.

Upon collecting your keys, note that you have 30 days to report the defects. Plus, all new BTO flats are covered under warranty within the 1-year Defects Liability Period.



