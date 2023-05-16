After abrupt closure in Ubi, Cafe Limonci opens in Tanjong Pagar

Cafe Limonci is now in the heart of town.

But instead of a full-blown cafe, it's found a new lease of life as a pop-up store.

In a post shared on its Instagram page on Monday (May 16), Cafe Limonci announced a collaboration with cocktail bar Nemesis.

Remote workers will be very happy to hear that it is serving similar items to what was offered at its previous location in Ubi – coffee, waffles and, of course, Wi-Fi.

At the time of writing, no specific menu has been announced.

For a limited time only, this pop-up store opens from Wednesday to Saturday from 8am to 2.30pm.

For fans of Nemesis, this is your chance to see the cocktail bar in a different light.

But come night time, pizza lovers, cockteliers and lasagnaphiles can go back to enjoying Nemesis as it is.

Last month, Japanese restaurant Yamato Izakaya announced that it will be hosting a mini pop-up store with Cafe Limonci.

Customers can enjoy a bowl of ramen while sipping on the pop-up's exclusive strawberry matcha latte drink.

Tough start to life

Cafe Limonci had its soft launch on Feb 6 at its original location in Ubi.

Its grand opening was roughly a month later, but unfortunately for the cafe, the positive vibes did not last long.

The authorities ordered the cafe to shut its doors as the owner had illegally built a mezzanine inside the food court at Oxley Bizhub — which they also owned — to house Cafe Limonci.

In an Instagram post on April 12, Cafe Limonci wrote that "overzealous naysayers" had reported them to the authorities.

However, with this latest pop-up store, it looks like the cafe is getting back on its feet.

Address: 37 Duxton Hill Singapore 089615

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 8am to 2.30pm

